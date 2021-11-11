Throwback Thursday: The Elusive Challenge of the Slopestyle Triple Crown

Closing out the week at Crankworx Rotorua was the Slopestyle with a historical performance from Emil Johansson
when he became the second rider to achieve the exclusive Triple Crown. The Triple Crown of Slopestyle is an incredibly tough challenge where a rider must win three Crankworx Slopestyle in a single year. First started in 2015, the Triple Crown has been beyond the grasp of most of the World's best. Only two riders hold the title so far. The winner of the coveted title also takes home an additional $25,000 prize.
After Emil's incredible performance, we have taken a look back at the history of the Triple Crown since its introduction in 2015.
Brett Rheeder 2015
Before kicking off the 2015 season, Crankworx introduced the Triple Crown title in Rotorua as the ultimate challenge for Slopestyle riders. Previously Brandon Semenuk had won Crankworx events at Les 2 Alpes, Colorado and Whistler but never secured three wins in the same year. Amazingly in its first year, Brett Rheeder managed to get himself in the position to take the title after winning in Rotorua and Les 2 Alpes. But it was not to be as he crashed out in finals in Whistler. Brandon Semenuk would be the rider to win
in Whistler as he took his fifth Joyride win. ResultsRotorua:
93.33 (1st)Les 2 Alpes:
93.25 (1st)Whistler:
39.00 (16th)Winning Runs
Nicholi Rogatkin 2017
Two years later and Nicholi Rogatkin was chasing the triple crown after winning in Rotorua and Innsbruck. Once again, disaster would strike at the final moment in Whistler
. Rogatkin crashed in both of his runs to miss out on the crown, at least for this season. ResultsRotorua:
95.66 (1st)Les Gets:
57.00 (14th)Innsbruck:
96.00 (1st)Whistler:
44.00 (14th)Winning Runs
Nicholi Rogatkin 2018
Coming into 2018 with a vengeance, Nicholi Rogatkin was after the title that he had so closely missed out on the year before. The first outing at Rotorua didn't go to plan at Nicholi fell back in fifth place with an 86.75, but he secured the top scores at Innsbruck and Les Gets to [L=]https://www.pinkbike.com/news/quest-for-the-triple-crown-nicholi-rogatkin-interview.htmlhead into Whistler with the title in hand[/L]. Despite the mounting pressure, Nicholi scored a 96.5 to take the first Triple Crown in Slopestyle. ResultsRotorua:
86.75 (5th)Innsbruck:
93 (1st)Les Gets:
94.5 (1st)Whistler:
96.5 (1st)Winning Runs
Emil Johansson 2021
Emil Johansson was coming into 2021 with an incredible three wins in a row, a winning streak started at Crankworx Whistler in 2019. Emil kicked off the season with a win at Innsbruck
and followed this up with another dominant performance at Crankworx BC
.
All eyes were on Rotorua to see if he could take six wins in a row and secure the Triple Crown. In an incredible first run, Emil scored a 95.75 after laying down tricks including a triple whip, a 360 can to nac nac, and a 360 oppo double whip.
Emil's score held strong as he took the top spot and a victory lap of the Rotorua Slopestyle course before a huge celebration with the other riders as he became the second rider to achieve this lofty challenge. ResultsInnsbruck:
97.5 (1st)BC:
95 (1st)Rotorua:
95.75 (1st)Winning Runs
