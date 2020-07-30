Throwback Thursday: The First Ever Shimano Deore XT Groupset From 1982

Jul 30, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

In March 1921, Shozaburo Shimano and a former co-worker rented a single lathe to begin manufacturing the 3.3.3 freewheel for bicycles. Little did he realise he was launching one of the biggest and most important cycling brands that would still be at the forefront of cycling nearly 100 years later.

His brand is now gearing up for its centennial celebrations and is dipping back into its archives to look at some of the most significant products it has released. This week the original Deore XT drivetrain that was built to capitalise on the mountain bike boom in the 1970s gets put in the spotlight. It's a model that is approaching its own 40 year anniversary and remains one of our favourite drivetrains to this day. Check out the video above for all the details on the thumb shifters, four-finger levers and cantilever brakes with safety stopper technology that were considered the height of mtb tech at the time.

bigquotesIn the latter half of the 1970s, Shimano, upon receiving news of a mountain biking boom in the west coast of the United States, assigned members from the Japan headquarters to investigate locally. Experiencing the joy of it first hand, the members were confident in the potential of mountain biking and began the development of specialized components. The most challenging aspect was meeting the firmness required. The fact that these components would be used in unforeseen harsh environments, coupled with the exposure to rainwater and mud, made shielding-effect necessary. Durability tests were repeated with mud and sand collected from across the United States and finally, the first mountain bike component, “DEORE XT” came to life. The mountain bike movement had since spread further throughout the globe and contributed to the growth of Shimano as well.Shimano

Here's another Shimano video on the 3.3.3 freewheel that the brand started producing nearly 100 years ago.


11 Comments

  • 4 0
 haha that video was awesome...
  • 4 0
 This is why Shimano is just better the SRAM.
  • 1 0
 I updated some of the components of my first (cheap)mountain bike with some of their components with the deer on, especially loved the shift levers(same as video)!
  • 2 0
 A lot has changed in 100 years! wounder if will get as much change in the next 10?
  • 2 0
 Depends if they move to gearboxes Smile
  • 1 0
 @Jacquers: Since they will not cover the chain to keep it clean, do not see gearboxes working any better any time soon!
  • 3 0
 Ahh I miss the days of Spirited Riding.
  • 4 0
 ...vibration resistant rigid steel frames...
  • 1 0
 Hmmm... so their 100 year anniversary will be March 2021.... Que the release of Shimano wireless shifting to celebrate (hopefully)?
  • 1 0
 What's the secret shield mechanism which allows the cranks to spin freely without human input?
  • 1 0
 those Compe 3 tyres tho!!

