Throwback Thursday: The First MTB World Championships in Durango, Colorado in 1990

Cross-country

Men:

1. Ned Overend (USA)

2. Thomas Frischknecht (SUI)

3. Tim Gould (GBR)

Women:

1. Juli Furtado (USA)

2. Sara Ballantyne (USA)

3. Ruthie Matthes (USA)



Downhill

Men:

1. Greg Herbold (USA)

2. Mike Kloser (USA)

3. Paul Thomasberg (USA)

Women:

1. Cindy Devine (CAN)

2. Elladee Brown (CAN)

3. Penny Davidson (USA)



Previous XC World Champions

Previous DH World Champions

Mountain biking is a relatively new sport, with the first mountain bike world championships organised by the Union Cycliste Internationale held just 31 years ago in Durango, Colorado. The event had been held since 1986, but without the sanction of the UCI until 1990. The UCI decided to host the world championships in the United States since it was the birthplace of mountain biking. Americans Ned Overend and Juli Furtado took the cross-country titles for Specialized and Yeti, with Greg Herbold and Cindy Devine winning the first-ever rainbow stripes awarded in the downhill category.John Tomac raced in both the cross-country and downhill events in 1990 on a Yeti C-26 with a first generation Manitou mountain bike fork, drop handlebars, bar-end shifters, and a solid disc rear wheel. He finished 4th in the DH event after puncturing out of the lead group in the XC race. At the time, he was also racing road bike and so he rode the drop bars in order to keep his road and mountain-bike setups similar. The following year, he won gold in XC and silver in DH when the World Championships were held in Ciocco, Italy.1990 Ned Overend + Juli Furtado // United States (Durango)1991 John Tomac + Ruthie Matthes // Italy (Barga)1992 Henrik Djernis + Silvia Furst // Canada (Bromont)1993 Henrik Djernis + Paola Pezzo // France (Métabief)1994 Henrik Djernis + Alison Sydor // United States (Vail)1995 Bart Brentjens + Alison Sydor // Germany (Kirchzarten)1996 Thomas Frischknecht + Alison Sydor // Australia (Cairns)1997 Hubert Pallhuber + Paola Pezzo // Switzerland (Château-d'Œx)1998 Christophe Dupouey + Laurence Leboucher // Canada (Mont-Sainte-Anne)1999 Michael Rasmussen + Margarita Fullana // Sweden (Åre)2000 Migue Martinez + Margarita Fullana // Spain (Sierra Nevada)2001 Roland Green + Alison Dunlap // United States (Vail)2002 Roland Green + Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja // Austria (Kaprun)2003 Filip Meirhaeghe + Sabine Spitz // Switzerland (Lugano)2004 Julien Absalon + Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja // France (Les Gets)2005 Julien Absalon + Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja // Italy (Livigno)2006 Julien Absalon + Gunn-Rita Dahle Flesja // New Zealand (Rotorua)2007 Julien Absalon + Irina Kalentieva // United Kingdom (Fort William)2008 Christoph Sauser + Margarita Fullana // Italy (Val di Sole)2009 Nino Schurter + Irina Kalentieva // Australia (Canberra)2010 Jose Antonio Hermida + Maja Włoszczowska // Canada (Mont-Sainte-Anne)2011 Jaroslav Kulhavy + Catharine Pendrel // Switzerland (Champery)2012 Nino Schurter + Julie Bresset // Austria (Leogang-Saalfelden)2013 Nino Schurter + Julie Bresset // South Africa (Pietermaritzburg)2014 Julien Absalon + Catharine Pendrel // Norway (Lillehammer)2015 Nino Schurter + Pauline Ferrand-Prevot // Andorra (Vallnord)2016 Nino Schurter + Annika Langvad // Czech Republic (Nové Město)2017 Nino Schurter + Jolanda Neff // Australia (Cairns)2018 Nino Schurter + Kate Courtney // Switzerland (Lenzerheide)2019 Nino Schurter + Pauline Ferrand Prevot // Canada (Mont-Sainte-Anne)2020 Jordan Sarrou + Pauline Ferrand Prevot // Austria (Leogang)2020 // Leogang, Austria // Camille BALANCHE // SUI + Reece WILSON // GBR2019 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Myriam NICOLE // FRA + Loic BRUNI // FRA2018 // Lenzerheide, Switzerland // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR + Loic BRUNI // FRA2017 // Cairns, Australia // Miranda MILLER // CAN + Loic BRUNI // FRA2016 // Val di Sole, Italy // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR + Danny HART // GBR2015 // Vallnord, Andorra // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR + Loic BRUNI // FRA2014 // Hafjell, Norway // Manon CARPENTER // GBR + Gee ATHERTON // GBR2013 // Pietermaritzburg, South Africa // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR + Greg MINNAAR // RSA2012 // Leogang, Austria // Morgane CHARRE // FRA + Greg MINNAAR // RSA2011 // Champery, Switzerland // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA + Danny HART // GBR2010 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Tracy MOSELEY // GBR + Sam HILL // AUS2009 // Canberra, Australia // Emmeline RAGOT // FRA + Steve PEAT // GBR2008 // Val di Sole, Italy // Rachel ATHERTON // GBR + Gee ATHERTON // GBR2007 // Fort William, United Kingdom // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA + Sam HILL // AUS2006 // Rotorua, New Zealand // Sabrina JONNIER // FRA + Sam HILL // AUS2005 // Livigno, Italy // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA + Fabien BAREL // FRA2004 // Les Gets, France // Vanessa QUIN // NZL + Fabien BAREL // FRA2003 // Lugano, Switzerland // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA + Greg MINNAAR // RSA2002 // Kaprun, Austria // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA + Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA2001 // Vail, USA // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA + Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA2000 /// Sierra Nevada, Spain // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA + Myles ROCKWELL // USA1999 // Are, Sweden // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA + Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1998 // Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA + Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1997 // Chateau-d’OEx, Switzerland // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA + Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1996 // Cairns, Australia // Anne-Caroline CHAUSSON // FRA + Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1995 // Kirchzarten, Germany // Leigh DONOVAN // USA + Nicolas VOUILLOZ // FRA1994 // Vail, USA // Missy GIOVE // USA + Francois GACHET // FRA1993 // Metabief, France // Giovanna BONAZZI // ITA + Mike KING // USA1992 // Bromont, Canada // Juli FURTADO // USA + Dave CULLINAN // USA1991 // Ciocco, Italy // Giovanna BONAZZI // ITA + Albert ITEN // SUI1990 // Durango, USA // Cindy DEVINE // CAN + Greg HERBOLD // USA