Throwback Thursday: The Greatest Overtake in 4X History

Nov 12, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

When building the JBC Bikepark 4X track, Tomas Slavik had one goal in mind, to create a course that would show the world the very best of modern 4X. The discipline had been pulled from the UCI World Cup circuit in 2011 and had been replaced by the far duller XCE format, 4X had something to prove and it easily did when the course made its debut in 2013.

Slavik's creation greeted riders with huge pro line jumps, multi-line tech sections and its now-iconic painted wallride. It remains one of the highlights of the 4X calendar to this day, although it may never have had a greater moment than in its opening year.

During round 4 of The 4X Pro Tour at JBC Bike Park Jablonec Czech Republic. 3August 2013 Photo Charles Robertson
With speeds up to 50 mph in places and jumps of 52 feet, the JBC track remains a rider and fan favourite. Photo: Charles Robertson.

In the 14/16th final, Czech rider Michal Marosi lined up against fellow Czech Jonas Stehlik and Hungarian Tamas Tarr. On paper, it looked like it would be a cakewalk for Marosi who qualified 6 seconds faster than the other two. Marosi got the holeshot and had a lead of five bike lengths coming into the first set of jumps.

He overshot the first one then found himself pushing up the backside of the second as Stehlik and Tarr flew past. When he mounted again he was visibly quicker than the other two riders and had caught up with them again by the base of the wallride. Marosi passed both riders in front of him by going around the top of both of them on the wooden wall. It was committed, calculated, and, above all, absolutely wild. The 7,000 Czech fans went crazy and Marosi brought it home to pass through into the next round.

Watch the full run from the race broadcast, here.

Marosi was knocked out in the quarter-finals and the win went to the course's creator, Tomas Slavik, who was racing with a broken thumb, while Katy Curd took the win in the women's race.

12 Comments

  • 8 0
 Watch n learn, kids. Never finished till the end.
  • 5 0
 Such a classic moment in MTB race history, I remember being blown away by this when I saw it the first time
  • 3 0
 Love that one. Together with Cedrics backflip at the worlds in 04 as he gives a s***
www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyApH2Jf8g8
  • 2 0
 Inspired by a comment two weeks ago.
  • 2 0
 Never give up. Always drop in...
  • 2 0
 He went balls to the wall !
  • 1 0
 Wonder if was wearing Vans Off The Wall
  • 1 0
 Remember this clearly, cemented my love of MTB just as I was getting into it (was 13 at the time)
  • 1 0
 m.pinkbike.com/video/4263

That is my all time favorite video on pinkbike!
  • 1 0
 this went viral in a time when things dindt go viral.. insane and amazing
  • 1 0
 4x is a mint event....UCI killed it off in some ways but it still goes on.
  • 2 1
 MAKE 4X GREAT AGAIN

