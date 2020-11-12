Throwback Thursday: The Greatest Overtake in 4X History

When building the JBC Bikepark 4X track, Tomas Slavik had one goal in mind, to create a course that would show the world the very best of modern 4X. The discipline had been pulled from the UCI World Cup circuit in 2011 and had been replaced by the far duller XCE format, 4X had something to prove and it easily did when the course made its debut in 2013.
Slavik's creation greeted riders with huge pro line jumps, multi-line tech sections and its now-iconic painted wallride. It remains one of the highlights of the 4X calendar
to this day, although it may never have had a greater moment than in its opening year.
In the 14/16th final, Czech rider Michal Marosi lined up against fellow Czech Jonas Stehlik and Hungarian Tamas Tarr. On paper, it looked like it would be a cakewalk for Marosi who qualified 6 seconds faster than the other two. Marosi got the holeshot and had a lead of five bike lengths coming into the first set of jumps.
He overshot the first one then found himself pushing up the backside of the second as Stehlik and Tarr flew past. When he mounted again he was visibly quicker than the other two riders and had caught up with them again by the base of the wallride. Marosi passed both riders in front of him by going around the top of both of them on the wooden wall. It was committed, calculated, and, above all, absolutely wild. The 7,000 Czech fans went crazy and Marosi brought it home to pass through into the next round.
Watch the full run from the race broadcast, here.
Marosi was knocked out in the quarter-finals and the win went to the course's creator, Tomas Slavik, who was racing with a broken thumb, while Katy Curd took the win in the women's race. r/instantbarbarians
12 Comments
www.youtube.com/watch?v=JyApH2Jf8g8
That is my all time favorite video on pinkbike!
Post a Comment