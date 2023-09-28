Watch
Throwback Thursday: The Original Enduro Champion
Sep 28, 2023
Henry Quinney
Jerome Clementz was the first Enduro World Series Champion back in 2013 and his battles with Jared Graves were iconic. As we look back on a decade of enduro racing, this provides a fun retrospect to the early days of the sport.
Videos
Throwback Thursday
Jerome Clementz
Author Info:
henryquinney
Member since Jun 3, 2014
272 articles
Score
Time
26
0
redmountaingoat
(1 hours ago)
Hey look! he wears shorts, and has a pack, so he can carry everything for a big day in the mountain... we re so far away from that now with dh pants, no even a water bottle, and heading back to the pits with a mechanic working on the bike after every run... miss those days. Good times riding with these guys
[Reply]
3
0
warmerdamj
(52 mins ago)
Yep, Enduro is nothing like this any more. Lift assisted climb stages and bike cos have pushed the bikes from regular 160mm pedleable bikes to 180mm tanks.
[Reply]
3
0
tacklingdummy
(35 mins ago)
I feel naked without riding pants. Pants are good against poison oak too.
[Reply]
2
0
scott-townes
(31 mins ago)
Yup and no pre-riding the stages, race it blind. It was such an awesome format, I wish they kept it. They kind of took some parts from Super D and Enduro and mixed them together into what we have today.
[Reply]
2
0
loizorider
(29 mins ago)
Always keen for a ride with you
@redmountaingoat
[Reply]
2
0
redmountaingoat
(26 mins ago)
@loizorider
: i see a winter camp in the horizon, plenty of room at the house
[Reply]
11
0
senditrandy
(1 hours ago)
Legend! Thanks for all you have done for the sport and also being a key mentor for Randy.
[Reply]
2
0
loizorider
(32 mins ago)
Happy to see Randy at the top of the ranking these day and still representing the good spirit out there
[Reply]
5
0
Fix-the-Spade
(1 hours ago)
Back to the days of variation and unpredictability, before the spectres of professionalism and standardisation began to take hold. UCI take note.
[Reply]
2
0
maximumradness
(45 mins ago)
I feel like this doesn’t have to be the “dead” version of enduro. Riders who race is still a thing, and any all mountain bike can be competitive in that venue. Enduro ain’t dying it’s just not a great “”product””. Maybe it will be. But it currently isn’t.
That’s not to say it isn’t a radical and engaging format for racing. Look at hare scramble, for example. Real riders racing. I swear Colorado has like 9 enduro series. Surely a few of the trans-style races combined with your local stuff could make for a fun season of “racing” …..
I feel like redbull could be monetizing this pretty easily too. Almost because of what it’s not to brands like the UCI…..
Better times are there for us all.
[Reply]
5
0
formerbmxguy
(32 mins ago)
This video makes me miss the good ol days of On Track with Curtis Keene!!
[Reply]
3
0
Mugen
(1 hours ago)
Simpler times, better times...
[Reply]
3
0
gatogordo2
(41 mins ago)
when enduro was relevant and free of UCI BULLSHIT
[Reply]
2
0
Jer3myF
(39 mins ago)
It seems like this version of enduro really thrives most in the grass roots style series more than the top level pro events
[Reply]
3
0
formerbmxguy
(35 mins ago)
young Randy, still sending it today!!
[Reply]
4
0
ro-bert
(31 mins ago)
Make enduro enduro again
[Reply]
2
0
Fix-the-Spade
(1 hours ago)
Also fun, don't forget the fun.
[Reply]
2
0
SebIsen
(14 mins ago)
Jey the best rider forever
[Reply]
1
0
cabblers
(5 mins ago)
Rumor says Enduro will be cancelled after 2024 and there will be only E-EDR in 2025 @UCI
[Reply]
