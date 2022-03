Throwback Thursday: The Story Behind the One-Of-A-Kind Paul Brodie 69er Gearbox DH Bike

Legendary frame builder Paul Brodie (of the 8 Ball fame ) has shared a fascinating look into the history of a completely unique bike that he made as a one-off in 1998. The 69er gearbox DH bike.After going through multiple owners over the years Paul Brodie managed to get the completely unique bike back into his own hands and went through the process of restoring it to its original condition. The bike features a Shimano Nexus hub built into the frame to act as the gearbox and has a slack (in 1998 ) 69-degree headangle which led to the bikes '69er' namesake.