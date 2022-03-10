Throwback Thursday: The Story Behind the One-Of-A-Kind Paul Brodie 69er Gearbox DH Bike

Legendary frame builder Paul Brodie (of the 8 Ball fame
) has shared a fascinating look into the history of a completely unique bike that he made as a one-off in 1998. The 69er gearbox DH bike.
After going through multiple owners over the years Paul Brodie managed to get the completely unique bike back into his own hands and went through the process of restoring it to its original condition. The bike features a Shimano Nexus hub built into the frame to act as the gearbox and has a slack (in 1998 ) 69-degree headangle which led to the bikes '69er' namesake.
I'm actually CADing up a design to do this right now with a Kindernay hub. Going to weld it up in steel first, then carbon tubing with welded aluminum lugs if it works out.
www.vitalmtb.com/photos/member/PIT-BITS-Tennessee-National-USDH,13610/Seth-Sherlocks-Intense-Prototype,149618/JackRice,44569
Because if yes, that's not an upside down linkage driven single pivot. It's a bog standard horst link except for the higher pivot placement. The main pivot is still the one connecting CS to the frame, there's another pivot on the CS before the axle (the horst link) and the whole seat stay/rocker part just drives the shock. Could not be a more classic HL.
Check the drive side shot too if it helps: www.vitalmtb.com/photos/member/PIT-BITS-Tennessee-National-USDH,13610/Seth-Sherlocks-Intense-Prototype,149617/JackRice,44569
Horst Link: www.pinkbike.com/photo/22198281
Upside down linkage driven single pivot: www.pinkbike.com/photo/22198280
www.youtube.com/watch?v=45NAvfUVifw
What would we do without his brain ?
Thanks for promoting this local legend
www.pinkbike.com/photo/22198598
