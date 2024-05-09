Throwback Thursday: The True Story of Brodie Bikes

[Grayson] could not believe that I had made a bike, and I'm thinking, 'Well what were you thinking? You gave me a set of tubing and you're paying me eight bucks an hour, I've got to come up with something.' It just kind of really impressed him and so right away he's talking, 'Oh we've got to make more frames!'



So I came away from that feeling pretty good. I did the obligatory road test wheelie down the alley and then it was back out to the shop and building more frames working in the Rocky frame shop. — Paul Brodie