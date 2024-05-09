Throwback Thursday: The True Story of Brodie Bikes

May 9, 2024
by Brian Park  

Words: Brian Park, Thomas Davies, & Paul Brodie
Photos: Various, courtesy Paul Brodie
Video: Mitch Nurse



For over forty years Paul Brodie has built a reputation as one of the original mountain bike builders in Canada – a skilled tradesperson who can manifest big ideas into reality with his hands and basic tools. Last year he decided to tell the full story of his namesake bike brand on his YouTube channel, and this week has been kind enough to provide us with a treasure trove of amazing photos and some additional notes.

While he no longer owns his namesake company, Paul has some great stories of his early years riding and fabricating bicycles, the origins of Rocky Mountain Bicycles, and his own adventures alongside the trials and tribulations of the Brodie Bicycles brand.

Paul is a quietly compelling storyteller, and I think anyone with an appreciation for framebuilding or MTB history should make some coffee, turn off their phone notifications, and watch the film above.




Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Paul (right) riding in cut off jeans and sneakers.

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Early days in a machine shop.
Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
He drove cab for a while after high school so he'd have time for other entrepreneurial pursuits.

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Where it all began, the Peddler.
Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
The early days of Rocky Mountain.

bigquotesWhen the Red Ritchey showed up, for me, that changed an awful lot… I could not believe that anybody had made a bike that beautiful. I just, I couldn't take my eyes off it.Paul Brodie

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
The Red Ritchey.

After some early days riding mediocre road bikes in the early 80's, something important arrived at the Peddler bicycle shop where he was working in Vancouver: the Red Ritchey. "When the Red Ritchey showed up, for me, that changed an awful lot… I could not believe that anybody had made a bike that beautiful. I just, I couldn't take my eyes off it."

Not being able to afford the Ritchey himself, he went out back to the Peddler on his lunch break and did some dumpster diving. "I found a Sekine road bike, a 25-inch road bike that was way too big for me. Well, I guess I could have made it work, but that's not what I wanted. I wanted the tubing. I wanted the bottom bracket and things like that."

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
The first Brodie, made out of an old Sekine road bike and painted in homage to the Red Ritchey.

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Paul on his first self-built bike, also sporting a very Tom Ritchey moustache.

And that's how his first mountain bike frame was built – a chopped up Sekine road bike and a custom fork made of basic steel.

Paul ended up having to paint bicycles for Rocky Mountain, which rented space from the Peddler, and then returned the favour by convincing them into letting him build frames. They gave him 10 tubesets and he got to work. When the first was finally finished, he showed it to Rocky Mountain founder Grayson Bain.

bigquotes[Grayson] could not believe that I had made a bike, and I'm thinking, 'Well what were you thinking? You gave me a set of tubing and you're paying me eight bucks an hour, I've got to come up with something.' It just kind of really impressed him and so right away he's talking, 'Oh we've got to make more frames!'

So I came away from that feeling pretty good. I did the obligatory road test wheelie down the alley and then it was back out to the shop and building more frames working in the Rocky frame shop.Paul Brodie

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Design by Brodie.

Along the way he was a key proponent of the sloping top tube on mountain bikes. The design of which he sold to Rocky Mountain for a set of Tange tubing.

bigquotesSo we did a deal right there. They get my frame design and I get basically $35. Way to go Paul.Paul Brodie




The hour-long video continues with many more reflections, as Paul eventually leaves Rocky Mountain and sets up his own operation in the basement of the South Vancouver house he was living in using fixtures and tools he still uses to this day. Along the way the company peaked at 12 employees and made over 4200 frames in Canada, as well as innovating many new mountain bike frame, fork, and component designs – and lots of wild paint jobs.


Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Paul brazing at the Rocky Mountain workshop

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
The original Brodie HQ at his East Vancouver home.

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Iconic names.

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Canti brake booster.
Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Love Handle bar ends.

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Details.

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
The drawing for his Gatorblade fork, unfortunately launched at the same time that RockShox were introduced to the world.

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie.
Gatorblades.
Photo courtesy Paul Brodie.
Stems.

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie.
This wild Softride prototype was made with honeycomb from Boeing and sheet aluminum held together with pop rivets.

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Paul (left) and Brodie employees.


bigquotesThank you very much for watching, we hope you've enjoyed that little look back into mountain bike history. Because that is mountain bike history, and that's sort of through my eyes, who is up here playing an integral part in my own way in a small world of mountain bikes locally.Paul Brodie




Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Joe Joe Buscombe, Brodie's star rider in the 90s.

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Paul at the Burnaby Flatlands race on a bike he built while at Rocky Mountain, but with his name on the downtube.

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie.
Photo courtesy Paul Brodie.
Paul riding through the years.

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Not-so-fun fact, this banner was stolen many years ago. If anyone happens to have come into possession of it, Paul would like it back. $500 reward.


After eventually selling the bicycle company to their longtime distributor in 2001, Paul was inducted into the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame in 2005. He then turned his attention to motorcycles, most notably his Excelsior project in which he designed and build a series of replicas of a "lost" 1919 motorcycle that (legend has it) was originally destroyed after a racer was killed during testing. He also taught his own Framebuilding 101 course until 2020.

Last year Paul endured months of hospitalization and chemotherapy after a cancer diagnosis. He now is back in his shop and creating his YouTube videos on everything from custom bicycles to motorcycles and bass guitars.


Photo courtesy Paul Brodie.
Paul with the Excelsior project.

Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Tools of the trade.

Paul Brodie s Bicycle Show
If you're in the Vancouver area in June, drop by to Paul Brodie's Bicycle Show.


On a personal note, I believe his impact on Canadian framebuilding can't be overstated and am glad to see that people are recognizing the accomplishments of a true local legend. I’ve been helping Paul and Firstlight Frames, a former student of his, to pull together a show of his iconic work for everyone to appreciate.

If you’re interested, Paul will be displaying 16 unique show bikes and telling stories at Paul Brodie's Bicycle Show on June 15th and 16th in Vancouver. Pre-sale tickets are $20 and include a show booklet with more historical photos and stories. He'll be bringing one of his Excelsior motorcycles as well.


Photo courtesy Paul Brodie
Our friend Mark just drove down to the Marin Museum of Bicycling in California to pick up the Woznot, probably the rarest Brodie prototype, and bring it back to Canada. You can hear the full story of the Woznot at the show.


18 Comments
  • 7 0
 That is awesome - the old school ads are neat to see, always loved those back in the 80/90s. MTB has come a long way and I 100% appreciate where it is now, but back in the day there was something special about riding bikes there just were not built to be ridden.....the desire to ride bikes over stuff was > the bikes ability, there is beauty in that to a certain extent. I think it's quite the opposite these days...
  • 6 0
 That one 90s vintage group shot looks like it could be a modern day east vancouver bike club
  • 3 0
 I wish we could post pics in the comments section so we could share our old Brodies. I have a 1990-91 Catalyst with Gatorblade fork all re-decaled and repainted in sparkling blue metallic with some NOS XT and other period-correct goodies. I wish I could go to the story-telling event.
  • 1 0
 Oh man, that sounds amazing.
  • 1 0
 My first mountain bike! A '91 Catalyst. Still have it! I crashed it into a tree on the North Shore in '94, and buckled the top tube. Brodie took it out and welded in a new one, threw in a bunch of stickers. Used it as a courier bike for years. Great company. Sad that they got out of the full suspension gig of I'd probably still be riding one.
  • 1 0
 such a legend. i lusted after his fillet brazed frames (never owned one, alas). a keen supporter of the vancouver xc race scene, was always rad to see paul at events - including the classic brodie test of metal. looking forward to the show.
  • 1 0
 The bike stand for the Red Ritchey photo was the pinnacle in "hold your bike upright for a picture" technology (which, If I remember correctly, back then involved being very still will a skilled oil painter completed a portrait). Today we've regressed to trying to find an appropriate length stick and getting a pic before the wind blows your bike over.
  • 3 0
 i use to own a Bridie 8ball, And. several other Brodie mtb back in the days . thumbs up Brodie
  • 1 0
 Great guys, great bikes! I used to have a Romax & it was my favourite gravel bike (before I quit gravel b/c gravel is silly)
  • 2 0
 Paul Brodie's Bicycle Show sounds like the best 20 $ spend. Unfortunately I'm in the other end of the world
  • 1 0
 when started racing Brodie's were so popular and I always wanted one...good old days!
  • 3 0
 cool story bro, for real
  • 4 0
 Cool story Bro-die
  • 2 0
 No DH bike pics Frown Still rad!
  • 1 0
 I think that’s because he had sold it by then. Says he sold it to his distributor in 2001, 8-Balls, Devo’s, hellions and such I think were just after that.
  • 1 0
 I would take a job at Brodie if it came w one of those retro outfits!!
  • 1 0
 And now all they sell are road/gravel/city bikes.
  • 1 0
 This is rad!







