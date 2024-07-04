Powered by Outside

Throwback Thursday: UnEarthed 2002 Les Gets DH Session

Jul 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThis time UnEarthed takes a step back to the very start of production, Before I was officially shooting for Earthed I was working for Orange MTB at the World Champs in 2002, after that race in Kaprun, Austria the circus travelled to Les Gets, France for the final round of the DH world cup series. Whilst waiting for practice to start, I killed some time shooting some extra stuff for Orange, with riders here like Marc Beaumont, Dave McLaughlin and Luke Strom. Then other riders joined in the session, like Dan and Gee Atherton, Justin Havukainen and Sam Hill. We can also see Rowan Sorrell Bike Park Wales co-founder. Sam had won his first junior world championship the week before this footage was taken, stay tuned for more classic clips. Alex Rankin



Racing and Events Videos Throwback Thursday Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024


9 Comments
  • 2 0
 Blimey, I know that bike development is incremental, year on year, but those bikes look just so small and sketchy. Imagine if in 2003, a bike builder said, “let’s try a bike 50% longer”…..and while we are at it, let’s go with bars wider than 700mm.
  • 1 0
 My word it was horrible back then. Just the other day to some of us! Braking bumps at 6:35 had me on the floor.
  • 1 0
 It looks exactly the same now to be fair! I'll be there next month but I'll be riding a bike that fits, works perfectly and doesn't break down every day. We live in good times.
  • 1 0
 I've been watching Alex Rankin since Sprung 2 on VHS. We wore that shit out.
  • 1 0
 Rad, I remember that era well.
  • 1 0
 sorry where were the les gets clips??
  • 1 0
 Good times!
  • 2 2
 Ah when DH was DH!
  • 2 0
 What is it now exactly?







