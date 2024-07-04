Throwback Thursday: UnEarthed 2002 Les Gets DH Session

This time UnEarthed takes a step back to the very start of production, Before I was officially shooting for Earthed I was working for Orange MTB at the World Champs in 2002, after that race in Kaprun, Austria the circus travelled to Les Gets, France for the final round of the DH world cup series. Whilst waiting for practice to start, I killed some time shooting some extra stuff for Orange, with riders here like Marc Beaumont, Dave McLaughlin and Luke Strom. Then other riders joined in the session, like Dan and Gee Atherton, Justin Havukainen and Sam Hill. We can also see Rowan Sorrell Bike Park Wales co-founder. Sam had won his first junior world championship the week before this footage was taken, stay tuned for more classic clips. — Alex Rankin