Throwback Thursday: Vintage John Tomac Footage From the Early 90s

We've just uncovered this gem of a YouTube channel that has been posting footage from UCI races as old as 1991 for more than a decade. It's a bit of a treasure trove and there are hundreds of videos of old tech and racing with hardly any views. Some of our favourite stuff was of race footage of the legendary John Tomac, which we have compiled below.
Tomac was a force of nature across mountain biking and on the road. He won the XC World Cup overall in 1991 and came second in '92 and '93. He also came second overall in the inaugural World Cup downhill series in 1993 behind Jurgen Beneke. He ended his career with five World Cup XC wins and three XC wins, making him comfortably the best crossover athlete between the two disciplines ever. His greatest success probably came in 1991 when he became World Champion in XC and won the silver in the downhill on the same weekend. He also raced road cycling for the Motorola team and raced at the Tour of Flanders, the Giro d'Italia and Paris–Roubaix.Kaprun, Grundig Downhill 1993
Kaprun was a notoriously long and pedally track and it was the season closer for the 1993 Grundig season. Tomac had taken his first win at the third round that year in Mont-Sainte-Anne, but hadn't been on the podium for the rest of the season. This run saw him finish third behind Jurgen Sprich. It was a charging Beneke who took the win and the overall series from a teenage Nico Vouilloz at the last gasp. Metabief, World Championships Downhill 1993
Metabief in France hosted the World Championships in 1993 and although it wouldn't result in a medal for Tomac, it would be the USA's best ever as Mike King took the win and Myles Rockwell came third for the men and Kim Sonier and Missy Giove took silver and bronze respectively for the women. Here, Tomac is on a prototype Raleigh bike that uses carbon tubes and titanium lugs. Sound familiar?Winning the 1991 XC overall in Berlin
Tomac was battling with the UK's Tim Gould for the entire 1991 season. Gould had enjoyed the upper hand since round one but it was in Berlin that Tomac finally overtook him and took the title in the process. It was his second win of the year having picked up a victory in Manosque earlier in the year:
Here is Tomac, taking that win in Manosque, drop bars and all!An early 90s shreddit
There may not have been much of an internet to put this on but the sub-3 minute shreddit of hucks and drifts was as cool in the early 90s as today.John Tomac today
Bell visited Tomac in 2017 to get his reflections on his career in racing and explore his new life working on a ranch and managing his son's motocross career.
There will NEVER be another like JT. Imagine a pro xc rider converting (and actually being competitive) in DH today? Nope ain’t gonna happen.
I was lucky enough to meet the man himself while in the Uk for a media trip when Tomac bikes were a thing. My heart was racing on the first climb on our ride in Wales, I knew he was about 3-4 riders behind me .. and sure enough on the most technical part of the climb, I ATE HIS DUST AND LOVED IT
Legend.
