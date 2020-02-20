Throwback Thursday: Vintage John Tomac Footage From the Early 90s

Kaprun, Grundig Downhill 1993

Metabief, World Championships Downhill 1993

Winning the 1991 XC overall in Berlin

An early 90s shreddit

John Tomac today

Kaprun was a notoriously long and pedally track and it was the season closer for the 1993 Grundig season. Tomac had taken his first win at the third round that year in Mont-Sainte-Anne, but hadn't been on the podium for the rest of the season. This run saw him finish third behind Jurgen Sprich. It was a charging Beneke who took the win and the overall series from a teenage Nico Vouilloz at the last gasp.Metabief in France hosted the World Championships in 1993 and although it wouldn't result in a medal for Tomac, it would be the USA's best ever as Mike King took the win and Myles Rockwell came third for the men and Kim Sonier and Missy Giove took silver and bronze respectively for the women. Here, Tomac is on a prototype Raleigh bike that uses carbon tubes and titanium lugs. Sound familiar?Tomac was battling with the UK's Tim Gould for the entire 1991 season. Gould had enjoyed the upper hand since round one but it was in Berlin that Tomac finally overtook him and took the title in the process. It was his second win of the year having picked up a victory in Manosque earlier in the year:Here is Tomac, taking that win in Manosque, drop bars and all!There may not have been much of an internet to put this on but the sub-3 minute shreddit of hucks and drifts was as cool in the early 90s as today.Bell visited Tomac in 2017 to get his reflections on his career in racing and explore his new life working on a ranch and managing his son's motocross career.