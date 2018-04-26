PINKBIKE TECH

Throwback Thursday: Wade Simmons' & Shaun Palmer's Legendary Bikes

Apr 26, 2018
by Brian Park  
Pinkbike s 20th anniversary booth. Sea Otter 2018.


We were honoured to feature legendary bikes from Wade Simmons and Shaun Palmer in the Pinkbike booth at Sea Otter this year to celebrate our 20th Anniversary.


Thanks to Spinergy for providing the wheels.
The Wade Simmons signature model RM7.




Palmer took 2nd at Cairns World Champs in 1996 on this bike.

Pinkbike s 20th anniversary booth. Sea Otter 2018.
The man himself.
Pinkbike s 20th anniversary booth. Sea Otter 2018.
Stars & Stripes.

Pinkbike s 20th anniversary booth. Sea Otter 2018.
SWAG.

Mentions: @RockyMountainBicycles @intensecyclesusa


Must Read This Week
Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
85502 views
Qualifying Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
75412 views
Where's the Shock? Bold Cycles' Unplugged Prototype - Sea Otter 2018
63234 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
62789 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Absolutely Sends It in 'Fabiolous Escape 2' - Video
58694 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2018
56607 views
Rocky Horror Show Finals Photo Epic - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
45846 views
Loic Bruni Out of Lošinj World Cup?
45705 views

12 Comments

  • + 3
 Oh my god!!! So sweeeeeet! But never saw Simmons rode the Monster T model 2003 just the old versions and then he switched to the 888...anyway this is sick!

The palmer Bike is classic too but 2 years older before I got into the scene!

Next classis bikes please! Giant ATX One DH, GT DHi and still the most beautiful one -> Santa Cruz Super 8 with 99er Monster T and yellow Gustav M brakes.
  • + 5
 That head angle is approaching 90 degrees!
  • + 5
 That RM7!!! Soo sexy even now, would bang
  • + 1
 True, a friend of mine has one in yellow, red an Black with a Marzo Shiver in the front. That guy got me into mountainbiking years ago... probably because of that bike.
  • + 4
 And that's it? Just some pics and done?
  • + 2
 What is Palmer doing now ? He completely disappeared from Intense projects.
  • + 3
 Anyone else spot the crack on the m1?
  • + 3
 That stars and stripes intense is still the best paint job ever done.
  • + 1
 That shot of Palmer's M1 with what is essentially the first boxxer,and in the background,the 2018 boxxer in the original colours. Throwback poetry,throwetry?
  • + 1
 I used to F*%$ing LOVE my old Magura Rim brakes!!! Soooooooo simple to setup and then just forget about them forever :-)
  • + 1
 Palmers intense is just legendary!! Crazy how short and steep it looks now though!! Still such a cool bike!!
  • + 1
 Now THAT is a chainring.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028912
Mobile Version of Website