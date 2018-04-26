Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Home
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
TRAILFORKS
SHOP
PINKBIKE TECH
Throwback Thursday: Wade Simmons' & Shaun Palmer's Legendary Bikes
Apr 26, 2018
by
Brian Park
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
We were honoured to feature legendary bikes from Wade Simmons and Shaun Palmer in the Pinkbike booth at Sea Otter this year to celebrate our
20th Anniversary
.
Thanks to
Spinergy
for providing the wheels.
The Wade Simmons signature model RM7.
Palmer took 2nd at
Cairns World Champs in 1996
on this bike.
The man himself.
Stars & Stripes.
SWAG.
Mentions:
@RockyMountainBicycles
@intensecyclesusa
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
85502 views
Qualifying Results: Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
75412 views
Where's the Shock? Bold Cycles' Unplugged Prototype - Sea Otter 2018
63234 views
What's Happened to Claudio's Lošinj Course Preview?
62789 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Absolutely Sends It in 'Fabiolous Escape 2' - Video
58694 views
Sunday Randoms - Sea Otter 2018
56607 views
Rocky Horror Show Finals Photo Epic - Lošinj DH World Cup 2018
45846 views
Loic Bruni Out of Lošinj World Cup?
45705 views
12 Comments
Score
Time
+ 3
dh-corn
(1 hours ago)
Oh my god!!! So sweeeeeet! But never saw Simmons rode the Monster T model 2003 just the old versions and then he switched to the 888...anyway this is sick!
The palmer Bike is classic too but 2 years older before I got into the scene!
Next classis bikes please! Giant ATX One DH, GT DHi and still the most beautiful one -> Santa Cruz Super 8 with 99er Monster T and yellow Gustav M brakes.
[Reply]
+ 5
G-SpotDavid
(1 hours ago)
That head angle is approaching 90 degrees!
[Reply]
+ 5
sewer-rat
(2 hours ago)
That RM7!!! Soo sexy even now, would bang
[Reply]
+ 1
aresiusbe
(38 mins ago)
True, a friend of mine has one in yellow, red an Black with a Marzo Shiver in the front. That guy got me into mountainbiking years ago... probably because of that bike.
[Reply]
+ 4
fracasnoxteam
(33 mins ago)
And that's it? Just some pics and done?
[Reply]
+ 2
purplegorillaz
(57 mins ago)
What is Palmer doing now ? He completely disappeared from Intense projects.
[Reply]
+ 3
BobbyDigital
(1 hours ago)
Anyone else spot the crack on the m1?
[Reply]
+ 3
djm35
(1 hours ago)
That stars and stripes intense is still the best paint job ever done.
[Reply]
+ 1
niclaatz
(1 hours ago)
That shot of Palmer's M1 with what is essentially the first boxxer,and in the background,the 2018 boxxer in the original colours. Throwback poetry,throwetry?
[Reply]
+ 1
markmjh
(37 mins ago)
I used to F*%$ing LOVE my old Magura Rim brakes!!! Soooooooo simple to setup and then just forget about them forever :-)
[Reply]
+ 1
Dav82
(1 hours ago)
Palmers intense is just legendary!! Crazy how short and steep it looks now though!! Still such a cool bike!!
[Reply]
+ 1
olliethehut
(31 mins ago)
Now THAT is a chainring.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Pinkbike Daily
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.028912
Mobile Version of Website
12 Comments
The palmer Bike is classic too but 2 years older before I got into the scene!
Next classis bikes please! Giant ATX One DH, GT DHi and still the most beautiful one -> Santa Cruz Super 8 with 99er Monster T and yellow Gustav M brakes.
Post a Comment