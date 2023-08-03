Throwback Thursday: Where is the Supermarket Bike Rider Today?

Where is the Supermarket Bike Rider now? Many still remember the inspiring journey of Filipe, the fearless rider from Madeira Island. From his humble beginnings on a supermarket bike to conquering the legendary trails of Whistler Bikepark, Filipe's story captivated the global mountain biking community. Today, he continues to share his love for the sport through the MTBRAVE Channel, fearlessly exploring new trails and inspiring others to chase their dreams. Join Filipe on his ongoing adventure, as he proves that passion and determination know no boundaries. Watch the video to relive his journey.Watch the original winning video of the Ride Life Gravity Edition.