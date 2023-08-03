Throwback Thursday: Where is the Supermarket Bike Rider Today?

Where is the Supermarket Bike Rider now? Many still remember the inspiring journey of Filipe, the fearless rider from Madeira Island. From his humble beginnings on a supermarket bike to conquering the legendary trails of Whistler Bikepark, Filipe's story captivated the global mountain biking community. Today, he continues to share his love for the sport through the MTBRAVE Channel, fearlessly exploring new trails and inspiring others to chase their dreams. Join Filipe on his ongoing adventure, as he proves that passion and determination know no boundaries. Watch the video to relive his journey.

Watch the original winning video of the Ride Life Gravity Edition.


Good night Bike.


4 Comments
 I'm smiling while watching this. I remember how so many PBers were wanting Filipe to win and how stoked we were when he did. And then we all bullied Giant into getting him a complete bike instead of just the frame. So kudos to Giant too.
 Great story. I love this sport but only got into it late in life due to the high costs associated with it. I keep all my old bikes now and take interested people and especially teens mountain biking on those extra rigs. If they want to keep going I let them ride one of my extra bikes till they can save up for their own and I help them find a deal. Sure I could sell them, but it is a great feeling to get others into such a great sport and the reward is great when you give back. I would highly recommend keeping your older bikes as starter loaner bikes is you have the means and space to do so. It really is satisfying to introduce people that might not have ever been exposed to mountain biking and see them get totally into the outdoors and riding.
 So you are that guy making everyone feel weird at the trailhead
 Good for you but that was exhaustive. I fell like a was trying to read the same sign whizzing by while I was on a merri go round when I was kid on a merri go round trying to read this sign that was whining by while I was on this merri go round….when I was a kid. On a merri go round with the space and the means and all that.





