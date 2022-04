Throwback Thursday: Wining Bikes & Riders At The Last 5 XC World Cup Opening Rounds

2017 - Nové Mesto

With the XC World Cup kicking off this weekend in Brazil we have taken a look back through the years to see which bike and rider combinations have won at the last five opening rounds. Check out the winning bikes and riders below.Kicking off the 2017 season in his usual style, Nino Schurter piloted a custom Scott Spark to its first win in 2017. Nové Mesto was the beginning of an undefeated season for Nino, winning every single race including the World Championships in Cairns, Australia. Winning her race by nearly a minute, Annika Langvad also used a custom painted bike but for her, it was Specialized's S-Works Era. Later this season, and going forward, Annika would switch to the newly released Epic that used a flex-stay set-up instead of the previous design which helped to drop 345 grams from the frame weight.Nino Schurter: 1:27:35David Valero Serrano: 1:28:01Julien Absalon: 1:29:21Maxime Marotte: 1:29:26Jordan Sarrou: 1:29:34Annika Langvad: 1:28:45Sabine Spitz: 1:29:41Linda Indergand: 1:30:04Yana Belomoina: 1:30:08Maja Wloszczowska: 1:30:082018 saw Specialized back at the top of the podium with both races in Stellenbosch being won on the Epic full suspension bike. In the Elite Men's race, it was Sam Gaze who broke Nino Schurter's winning streak by just a single second after a sprint to the line. Annika Langvad managed to best Pauline Ferrand Prevot in the Elite Women's race after the French rider suffered a mechanical after taking an early lead.Sam Gaze: 1:30:14Nino Schurter: 1:30:15Maxime Marotte: 1:30:16Mathieu Van Der Poel: 1:31:24Titouan Carod: 1:31:41Annika Langvad: 1:33:14Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:33:27Anne Tauber: 1:33:48Helen Grobert: 1:34:29Jolanda Neff: 1:34:30Albstadt in 2019 provided quite different racing between the Elite Men and Women with the earlier women's race facing drier conditions than the mudbath that would follow. Kate Courtney mastered the German course taking a win of almost 50 seconds over Jolanda Neff and kicking off her World Cup overall winning season and first year with the Scott team. In the Elite Men's race, all hell broke loose when the skies opened up and turned everything into peanut butter. The open grass took out plenty of riders and the day wouldn't go as hoped for many, including Nino Schurter. Staying upright was key to survival and Mathias Flueckiger took the win in the very tricky conditions on the Thomus Tomcat hardtail.Mathias Flückiger: 1:23:54Mathieu Van Der Poel: 1:24:26Jordan Sarrou: 1:24:27Titouan Carod: 1:25:14Florian Vogel: 1:25:16Kate Courtney: 1:26:03Jolanda Neff: 1:26:52Yana Belomoina: 1:27:34Anne Tauber: 1:27:52Anne Terpstra: 1:28:23Nové Mesto marked a big moment in 2020 as it saw the World Cup finally return after a season mostly abandoned after the Covid 19 pandemic. For the XC World Cup, the whole season was shortened to just two races back to back in Nové Mesto. The first race of the week and the year saw young French rider, Loana Lecomte, back up a strong showing in the short track with a nearly 30-second victory over Anne Terpstra. Not only was it Lecomte's first elite World Cup win, but her very first race in the top tier. Loana took her first win onboard the Massi Aire SL, the same bike she would go on to dominate onboard in the 2021 season. The Elite Men's race saw another first-time winner with Simon Andreassen taking his Specialized Epic to the top step of the podium after a tough battle for the win. Many tried and failed to depose of him, but in the end, he rolled over the line 9 seconds up on Maxime Marotte.Simon Andreassen: 1:34:39Maxime Marotte: 1:34:48Milan Vader: 1:35:05Nino Schurter: 1:35:23Henrique Avancini: 1:35:23Loana Lecomte: 1:22:06Anne Terpstra: 1:22:37Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:22:43Lena Gerault: 1:23:21Laura Stigger: 1:23:27The return to Albstadt in 2021 provided plenty of historical moments and, including Tom Pidcock's incredible effort to fight to the front of the Men's race. We also saw the start of a truly dominant season for Loana Lecomte. The opening round of 2021 saw Loana take a 53 second lead on Pauline Ferrand Prevot with her Massi Aire SL and this kicked off a series of wins that has put her in the history books as the only Elite Women to win the first four rounds of a season since 2003. In the Elite Men's racing, Victor Koretzky piloted his Orbea Alma to a weekend of back to back wins having already won the XCC Short Track race.Victor Koretzky: 1:20:23Nino Schurter:Mathias Flückiger:Ondrej Cink:Thomas Pidcock:Loana Lecomte: 1:21:38Pauline Ferrand Prevot:Haley Batten:Kate Courtney:Yana Belomoina: