Throwback Thursday: Wining Bikes & Riders At The Last 5 XC World Cup Opening Rounds

With the XC World Cup kicking off this weekend in Brazil
we have taken a look back through the years to see which bike and rider combinations have won at the last five opening rounds. Check out the winning bikes and riders below. 2017 - Nové Mesto
Kicking off the 2017 season in his usual style, Nino Schurter piloted a custom Scott Spark to its first win in 2017. Nové Mesto was the beginning of an undefeated season for Nino, winning every single race including the World Championships in Cairns, Australia. Winning her race by nearly a minute, Annika Langvad also used a custom painted bike but for her, it was Specialized's S-Works Era. Later this season, and going forward, Annika would switch to the newly released Epic that used a flex-stay set-up instead of the previous design which helped to drop 345 grams from the frame weight. Elite Men1st.
Nino Schurter: 1:27:352nd.
David Valero Serrano: 1:28:013rd.
Julien Absalon: 1:29:214th.
Maxime Marotte: 1:29:265th.
Jordan Sarrou: 1:29:34
Elite Women1st.
Annika Langvad: 1:28:452nd.
Sabine Spitz: 1:29:413rd.
Linda Indergand: 1:30:044th.
Yana Belomoina: 1:30:085th.
Maja Wloszczowska: 1:30:08
2018 - Stellenbosch
2018 saw Specialized back at the top of the podium with both races in Stellenbosch being won on the Epic full suspension bike. In the Elite Men's race, it was Sam Gaze who broke Nino Schurter's winning streak by just a single second after a sprint to the line. Annika Langvad managed to best Pauline Ferrand Prevot in the Elite Women's race after the French rider suffered a mechanical after taking an early lead. Elite Men1st.
Sam Gaze: 1:30:142nd.
Nino Schurter: 1:30:153rd.
Maxime Marotte: 1:30:164th.
Mathieu Van Der Poel: 1:31:245th.
Titouan Carod: 1:31:41
Elite Women1st.
Annika Langvad: 1:33:142nd.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:33:273rd.
Anne Tauber: 1:33:484th.
Helen Grobert: 1:34:295th.
Jolanda Neff: 1:34:30
2019 - Albstadt
Albstadt in 2019 provided quite different racing between the Elite Men and Women with the earlier women's race facing drier conditions than the mudbath that would follow. Kate Courtney mastered the German course taking a win of almost 50 seconds over Jolanda Neff and kicking off her World Cup overall winning season and first year with the Scott team. In the Elite Men's race, all hell broke loose when the skies opened up and turned everything into peanut butter. The open grass took out plenty of riders and the day wouldn't go as hoped for many, including Nino Schurter. Staying upright was key to survival and Mathias Flueckiger took the win in the very tricky conditions on the Thomus Tomcat hardtail. Elite Men1st.
Mathias Flückiger: 1:23:542nd.
Mathieu Van Der Poel: 1:24:263rd.
Jordan Sarrou: 1:24:274th.
Titouan Carod: 1:25:145th.
Florian Vogel: 1:25:16
Elite Women1st.
Kate Courtney: 1:26:032nd.
Jolanda Neff: 1:26:523rd.
Yana Belomoina: 1:27:344th.
Anne Tauber: 1:27:525th.
Anne Terpstra: 1:28:23
2020 - Nové Mesto
Nové Mesto marked a big moment in 2020 as it saw the World Cup finally return after a season mostly abandoned after the Covid 19 pandemic. For the XC World Cup, the whole season was shortened to just two races back to back in Nové Mesto. The first race of the week and the year saw young French rider, Loana Lecomte, back up a strong showing in the short track with a nearly 30-second victory over Anne Terpstra. Not only was it Lecomte's first elite World Cup win, but her very first race in the top tier. Loana took her first win onboard the Massi Aire SL, the same bike she would go on to dominate onboard in the 2021 season. The Elite Men's race saw another first-time winner with Simon Andreassen taking his Specialized Epic to the top step of the podium after a tough battle for the win. Many tried and failed to depose of him, but in the end, he rolled over the line 9 seconds up on Maxime Marotte.Elite Men1st.
Simon Andreassen: 1:34:392nd.
Maxime Marotte: 1:34:483rd.
Milan Vader: 1:35:054th.
Nino Schurter: 1:35:235th.
Henrique Avancini: 1:35:23
Elite Women1st.
Loana Lecomte: 1:22:062nd.
Anne Terpstra: 1:22:373rd.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot: 1:22:434th.
Lena Gerault: 1:23:215th.
Laura Stigger: 1:23:27
2021 - Albstadt
The return to Albstadt in 2021 provided plenty of historical moments and, including Tom Pidcock's incredible effort to fight to the front of the Men's race. We also saw the start of a truly dominant season for Loana Lecomte. The opening round of 2021 saw Loana take a 53 second lead on Pauline Ferrand Prevot with her Massi Aire SL and this kicked off a series of wins that has put her in the history books as the only Elite Women to win the first four rounds of a season since 2003. In the Elite Men's racing, Victor Koretzky piloted his Orbea Alma to a weekend of back to back wins having already won the XCC Short Track race. Elite Men1st.
Victor Koretzky: 1:20:232nd.
Nino Schurter: +2 3rd.
Mathias Flückiger: +23 4th.
Ondrej Cink: +25 5th.
Thomas Pidcock: +29
Elite Women1st.
Loana Lecomte: 1:21:382nd.
Pauline Ferrand Prevot: +533rd.
Haley Batten: +1:154th.
Kate Courtney: +1:20 5th.
Yana Belomoina: +1:30
