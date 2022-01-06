close
Pinkbike is now part of Outside! As of December 3, 2021, please refer to the Outside Terms of Use and Privacy Policy which govern your use of the Pinkbike website and services.

Throwback Thursday: Clay Porter Talks About Filming Sam Hill's Insane Natural Gap at Sun Peaks in 2007

Jan 6, 2022
by Andrew Neethling  
Gnarly Sam Hill Gap

by andrewneethling
Views: 1,439    Faves: 3    Comments: 1


Clay Porter explains the gnarliest thing he saw Sam Hill do on a DH bike.


Also available on Apple Podcasts / Spotify

Posted In:
Podcasts Videos Throwback Thursday Clay Porter Sam Hill


Must Read This Week
Neko Mulally to Race Self Designed Bikes at World Cups in 2022
66671 views
2021 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
66256 views
SRAM & Fox End 6 Year Chainring & Axle Legal Battle
42557 views
YT Industries Launches Limited Edition, Shorter Travel Izzo Uncaged 7
37241 views
Video: $450 vs. $2000 Suspension - Budget vs. Baller Episode 4
35690 views
Video: The Best MTB Fails of 2021
31356 views
The Santa Cruz Syndicate Teases its 2022 Lineup With Cryptic Social Media Post
30988 views
8 More Holiday Team Changes for 2022
30350 views

7 Comments

  • 1 0
 From an era where the like of Sam looked for the crazy, natural gaps, no manicuring, just insane skill and commitment. Plus.... that Sunday is still one of the most beautiful bikes ever made!
  • 3 0
 Random natural DH track gaps are the gnarliest things in mtb
  • 1 1
 Would you mind explaining what makes it so gnarly?
Seen today, when you have edits from Jordie Lunn, Brage Vestavik, etc... Sam's gap doesn't look all that crazy, but I'm sure that there's something about it that I cannot see (guessing speed, precision, no manicured feature...)
  • 3 0
 Not dated, Still gnarly.
  • 1 0
 His brain just operates in a completely different manner to the rest of us. And at a much faster speed too.
  • 1 0
 Absurd gap. Proper menace on a downhill bike
  • 1 1
 Wizardry… testosterone… confidence…. Swagggg…

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009562
Mobile Version of Website