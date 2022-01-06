close
Throwback Thursday: Clay Porter Talks About Filming Sam Hill's Insane Natural Gap at Sun Peaks in 2007
Jan 6, 2022
by
Andrew Neethling
Gnarly Sam Hill Gap
by
andrewneethling
Clay Porter explains the gnarliest thing he saw Sam Hill do on a DH bike.
Also available on
Apple Podcasts
/
Spotify
Posted In:
Podcasts
Videos
Throwback Thursday
Clay Porter
Sam Hill
betsie
(21 mins ago)
From an era where the like of Sam looked for the crazy, natural gaps, no manicuring, just insane skill and commitment. Plus.... that Sunday is still one of the most beautiful bikes ever made!
[Reply]
3
0
Linc
(1 hours ago)
Random natural DH track gaps are the gnarliest things in mtb
[Reply]
1
1
rayme
(6 mins ago)
Would you mind explaining what makes it so gnarly?
Seen today, when you have edits from Jordie Lunn, Brage Vestavik, etc... Sam's gap doesn't look all that crazy, but I'm sure that there's something about it that I cannot see (guessing speed, precision, no manicured feature...)
[Reply]
3
0
fektor-b
(1 hours ago)
Not dated, Still gnarly.
[Reply]
1
0
Afterschoolsports
(33 mins ago)
His brain just operates in a completely different manner to the rest of us. And at a much faster speed too.
[Reply]
1
0
Waldon83
(1 hours ago)
Absurd gap. Proper menace on a downhill bike
[Reply]
1
1
Lagr1980
(55 mins ago)
Wizardry… testosterone… confidence…. Swagggg…
[Reply]
Post a Comment