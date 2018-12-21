INDUSTRY INSIDER

Thule Purchases Tepui Outdoors, US-Based Roof Top Tent Company

Dec 21, 2018
by Mike Kazimer  
Thule are best known for their roof and hitch racks, and they've now added another company to their portfolio to complement those offerings – Tepui Outdoors Inc., whose product lineup is focused around roof top tents. The cost to acquire Tepui is reported to have been $9.5 million.

According to a press release, Tepui Outdoors Inc. has approximately 20 employees, with net sales for 2018 expected to be approximately $6.5 million USD. Evan Currid, one of the founders of Tepui, will now manage the roof top tent category for Thule.

“The overlanding category has been growing steadily over the last few years and we are very pleased to add this great assortment of high-quality roof top tents and accessories to our broad portfolio of products that cater to consumers who enjoy living an active life. When combined with the mutual philosophies on high quality, smart engineering and great design, as well as a shared passion for the outdoors, Tepui is a natural fit to our portfolio,” said Magnus Welander, CEO and President of the Thule group.


Photo: Tepui Outdoors


11 Comments

  • + 14
 My hater opinion of roof top tents: drive around 99% of the time not using this gigantic, heavy and non-aerodynamic tent on your roof. Spend an extra 30 min setting this tent up compared to any other regular camp setup, after you find a level piece of land to park your vehicle. Want to leave camp with your vehicle? Well, make sure you pack away all your bedding and fold up the entire tent again, even if you're just running to town quickly. If it rains, you better have some spare time, because you're leaving your vehicle parked somewhere with the tent all set up so it can dry out. Where is the convenience or even benefit over a $250 REI tent? At least you look super cool driving to your office job everyday with your rad tent on your roof....
  • + 4
 Haha I feel the same way about all your points
  • + 3
 This times a million. These things are so dumb.
  • + 2
 I also don't see the point of rooftop tents.
  • + 1
 Pinkbike being a cycling specific website.... I just ride my bike to do my running around once camp is setup.
  • + 4
 This news is pretty in tents.
  • + 2
 Like a circus fire?
  • + 1
 Don't forgot, when you're too drunk to navigate that ladder to pee overnight and you urinate out the door, you get to walk down into your own piss puddle in the morning.
  • + 2
 These tents just got 15% more expensive with that logo on it...
  • + 1
 Thule product are not what they used to be.
  • + 1
 Thule is headed the right way. Awesome tents.

