Tiago Ferreira Climbs 17,753 Meters in 24 Hours

Jul 23, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

Tiago Ferreira has climbed more than double the height of Everest in 24 hours and may have set a new World Record in the process.

Ferreira is the current XCM European Champion and set off on his monstrous challenge to climb as high as possible in 24 hours yesterday morning. He did the attempt on a 3km course that had a vertical gain of just over 200 meters. He completed 83 laps of the course and reached a height of 17,753 meters (58,244 feet) after cycling a total of 247.5km in 23 hours and 30 minutes. His full ride stats can be found here.


To put that distance in perspective, Everest is 8,848 meters, a passenger jet will cruise at a max of around 11,500 meters and if he did the distance all in one go he would have ended up well into the Earth's stratosphere.

According to Red Bull Portugal, Tiago is now awaiting confirmation that his effort will result in a world record. The current world record for height climbed on a bicycle in 24 hours is 20,919 meters set on July 21 however this was done on a road, Tiago's off-road effort should put him in a different record category.

Regardless of the record or not, Tiago's feat remains a herculean effort and shows some mightily impressive fitness.

You can watch the last 10 hours of Tiago's effort here:



Posted In:
Stories Tiago Ferreira


Must Read This Week
Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains? - The Explainer
73179 views
Quiz: Can You Guess These Riders From the First Ever EWS?
55336 views
Yeti Celebrates 35th Anniversary by Releasing $9,900 Limited Edition ARC Hardtail
53940 views
Review: 2020 Mondraker SuperFoxy RR
47020 views
Syncros Update Their Range of Integrated Carbon Bar & Stems
35837 views
Friday Fails #127
34782 views
CyclingTips Digest: How SRAM Was Built, Silca Hot Wax, Internal-Gear Hubs, and More
33901 views
Two Pro Bikes from Downhill Southeast - Windrock II 2020
31330 views

11 Comments

  • 23 0
 big pp
  • 7 0
 Comments should be closed. Nothing more to say.
  • 7 0
 I know what I'm doing for the next 9 hours, 58 minutes, and 3 seconds.
  • 5 0
 I do a ride with 1,000m elevation gain and am all proud of myself! This is insanity.
  • 5 0
 A 1,000m day leaves me completely exhausted. He just did 17x that. Unreal
  • 3 0
 Earlier this morning I thought, "It would be cool if someone did an Everest but with descending" and then I realized I'm an idiot.
  • 3 0
 wwwwwwhat! These guys have gone too far. This is just torturing themselves... insanity
  • 4 0
 I'm glad that someone else does this so that I don't have to.
  • 3 0
 He still had 30mins to gain some meters, I dont know how he can sleep at night.
  • 1 0
 I did 1820m a couple of weeks again the the Lake, I didn't move far from the fridge and couch the day after... Some result 17700 in one sitting
  • 1 0
 Duuuude wtf about his legs?? Any massagist there?? And what gears he used?? 28t x 52???

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010339
Mobile Version of Website