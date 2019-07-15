2019 Rampage & Proving Grounds Ticket Packages Now Available

Red Bull Rampage is back for 2019 and it promises to be another great year with all the riders pushing the limits of what is possible on a bike. Make sure you get your tickets booked as soon as possible to not miss out on this iconic event.
New for this year is the first-ever Marzocchi Proving Grounds presented by 5.10. This event will act as an official athlete qualifier for the final 3 spots at Rampage and is taking place at Oregon Dirt Part. Proving Grounds will feature a weekend of action with a Fest series event on Saturday and the Rampage qualifier on Sunday. It is also going to feature Casey Brown attempting to secure her place as the first-ever woman to compete at the Red Bull Rampage. Tickets for the Marzocchi Proving Grounds are on sale now, please visit www.h5events.com
for more information.
PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull
Red Bull Rampage, the most challenging event in Freeride Mountain Biking, promises to make the 2019 iteration the greatest spectator and athlete experience in its storied history. To ensure spectators have an epic time, two great ticket options are available to guarantee an unforgettable experience.
Attendees have two options to choose from, traditional General Admission, and Rampage Experience. General Admission requires bike-in access, includes a bike valet, and unbelievable views of the competition. The Rampage Experience package offers a guided hike to the Rampage course start the day before the event, shuttles to and from the event site, bike valet, a Friday lunch voucher and a seven-day Zion National Park pass.
Tickets will be released on Monday, July 15th at 1:00 PM PST at:https://www.strideevents.com/events/red-bull-rampage/2019/register (Additional GA tickets will be released on 9/15 and 10/15.)
GENERAL ADMISSION - $65 PLUS TAXES AND FEES
Friday event access; Bike valet RAMPAGE EXPERIENCE TICKET - $500 PLUS TAXES AND FEES
Friday event access; Guided group hike to the event start; Shuttle access to and from the event site on both days; Bike valet access; Lunch voucher for both days; Preferred viewing during finals; Seven-day Zion National Park pass; Signature Rampage merchandise item. MINORS PERMITTED ONLY IF 16+ AND ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT
Red Bull Rampage is supported by Kia Motors America, BFGoodrich, Utah Sports Commission, Venmo and Red Hydrogen.
More information on Red Bull Rampage can be found here: redbull.com/us-en/events/rampage
