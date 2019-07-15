2019 Rampage & Proving Grounds Ticket Packages Now Available

Jul 15, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Man of the match - Carson Storch in fully flat flight. What a day for the young American bagging best trick and 3rd place.

Red Bull Rampage is back for 2019 and it promises to be another great year with all the riders pushing the limits of what is possible on a bike. Make sure you get your tickets booked as soon as possible to not miss out on this iconic event.

New for this year is the first-ever Marzocchi Proving Grounds presented by 5.10. This event will act as an official athlete qualifier for the final 3 spots at Rampage and is taking place at Oregon Dirt Part. Proving Grounds will feature a weekend of action with a Fest series event on Saturday and the Rampage qualifier on Sunday. It is also going to feature Casey Brown attempting to secure her place as the first-ever woman to compete at the Red Bull Rampage. Tickets for the Marzocchi Proving Grounds are on sale now, please visit www.h5events.com for more information.


PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull

Red Bull Rampage, the most challenging event in Freeride Mountain Biking, promises to make the 2019 iteration the greatest spectator and athlete experience in its storied history. To ensure spectators have an epic time, two great ticket options are available to guarantee an unforgettable experience.

Attendees have two options to choose from, traditional General Admission, and Rampage Experience. General Admission requires bike-in access, includes a bike valet, and unbelievable views of the competition. The Rampage Experience package offers a guided hike to the Rampage course start the day before the event, shuttles to and from the event site, bike valet, a Friday lunch voucher and a seven-day Zion National Park pass.

Tickets will be released on Monday, July 15th at 1:00 PM PST at:
https://www.strideevents.com/events/red-bull-rampage/2019/register

(Additional GA tickets will be released on 9/15 and 10/15.)


TICKETING PACKAGE DETAILS

GENERAL ADMISSION - $65 PLUS TAXES AND FEES
Friday event access; Bike valet

RAMPAGE EXPERIENCE TICKET - $500 PLUS TAXES AND FEES

Friday event access; Guided group hike to the event start; Shuttle access to and from the event site on both days; Bike valet access; Lunch voucher for both days; Preferred viewing during finals; Seven-day Zion National Park pass; Signature Rampage merchandise item.
MINORS PERMITTED ONLY IF 16+ AND ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT

RAMPAGE EXPERIENCE TICKET - ​$500 PLUS TAXES AND FEES
Friday event access; Guided group hike to the event start; Shuttle access to and from the event site on both days; Bike valet access; Lunch voucher for both days; Preferred viewing during finals; Seven-day Zion National Park pass; Signature Rampage merchandise item. MINORS PERMITTED ONLY IF 16+ AND ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT.

Red Bull Rampage, the most challenging event in Freeride Mountain Biking, promises to make the 2019 iteration the greatest spectator and athlete experience in its storied history. To ensure spectators have an epic time, two great ticket options are available to guarantee an unforgettable experience. Attendees have two options to choose from, traditional General Admission, and Rampage Experience.

Red Bull Rampage is supported by Kia Motors America, BFGoodrich, Utah Sports Commission, Venmo and Red Hydrogen.

More information on Red Bull Rampage can be found here: ​redbull.com/us-en/events/rampage

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Posted In:
Racing and Events Marzocchi Red Bull Red Bull Rampage


Must Read This Week
Final Results: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
107711 views
First Ride: The 2020 Demo 29 - Specialized's New Aluminum DH Race Machine
91650 views
First Ride: The 2020 Scott Gambler DH Bike is Light & Ultra-Adjustable
63180 views
Tech Randoms: Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
62092 views
Results: Qualifying - Les Gets World Cup DH 2019
60019 views
Rachel Atherton Out of Les Gets World Cup with Ruptured Achilles Tendon
56471 views
100% Introduces New Half-Shell & Lightweight Full-Face Helmets
52380 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Midpoint
45483 views

23 Comments

  • + 5
 SOLD OUT!!!! Every year this shit is insane trying to get tix! Still got 2 tho suckaaaaas
  • + 1
 See you there Brochacho
  • + 1
 Bought mine! After so many year of saying I should do it! I finally did it and bought them. Now to book flights, decide where we camp, organize car rental and all that jazz!! Now how many days should I get there before the event!
  • + 1
 Fly into vegas. Rent a car. Drive out. Theres camping onsite. Just need to get a reservation.
  • + 4
 May as well set up some grand stands and Box suits while they are at it.
  • + 3
 WHAT THE f*ck IS THIS PASSWORD BULLSHIT FOR A GA TICKET!?!?!!?

This is f*cking absurd.
  • + 3
 its a glitch! its now up and running!
  • + 3
 What does category password mean!11
  • + 2
 ITS UP!
  • + 1
 make one up
  • + 3
 Stride just harvested every password I've used in the last year
  • + 3
 Join Waitlist? really?
  • + 2
 Yeah, usually sells out within 10-15 mins. At least they have a waitlist this year which will give you priority when the next batch goes on sale.
  • + 1
 You can still get The Experience. Go on, you deserve it - you've been good.
  • + 3
 Got Mine
  • + 2
 WTF IS THE CATEGORY PASSWORD?!?
  • + 2
 ITS WORKING! GO GET IT
  • + 2
 @scott-townes: just about shat a brick for a second there
  • + 4
 @angrynipples: same here, thank god I'm working from home today, probably would have gotten fired for screaming out obscenities.
  • + 2
 What is the category password?!!!
  • + 2
 ITS NOW WORKING
  • + 2
 almost went postal.
  • + 2
 we did it!!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.077347
Mobile Version of Website