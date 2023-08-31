Tickets Now On Sale For Red Bull Rampage 2023

Aug 31, 2023
by Christie Fitzpatrick  
photo

Red Bull Rampage returns to Southwest Utah on Oct. 13th, 2023. The top 18 mountain bike athletes will descend upon some of the most difficult terrain in the world to compete for the title of baddest freerider in the sport. For fans looking to attend the event in person, tickets are on sale here.

2023 ticketing options include the following:

· Hike + Bike Pass: The Hike + Bike Pass allows ticket-holders access to Red Bull Rampage on Oct. 13th. Access to the venue is via a 4.5-mile dirt road. No shuttle access is provided with this ticket.

· GA Shuttle Pass: The GA Shuttle Pass allows ticket-holders access to Red Bull Rampage on Oct. 13th. Shuttle service will be provided for this ticket from the Registration Tent to the entry of the event venue. After the shuttle drop off there is a short, 0.5-mile walk to the event viewing area through varied terrain.

· Experience Ticket: A new Experience Ticket will be available to purchase this year. This allows ticket-holders access to Red Bull Rampage on Oct. 12th for a venue tour and Oct. 13th with a private viewing area during the event. Shuttle service will be provided for this ticket from the Registration Tent to the entry of the event venue. After the shuttle drop off there is a short, 0.5-mile walk to the event viewing area through varied terrain.

The contest format will remain unchanged for 2023, with riders and their crews having four days to build their lines followed by a rest day, and then four practice days, before the big showdown.

Like last year, the event will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. However, the complete event will be available on-demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV in all countries following the competition.

Purchase tickets here.

Posted In:
Racing and Events Red Bull Rampage 2023


Author Info:
christiefitz avatar

Member since May 21, 2017
91 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
122617 views
Elite Qualifying Results from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
60321 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
52485 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
41760 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
38480 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
37528 views
Specialized Patents Strange Air Shock - Shock Week 2023
36859 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
34568 views

13 Comments
  • 5 0
 I wonder when they are going to release the riders. I need to know if Dylan Stark was done dirty after the road gap stunt.
  • 1 0
 This appears to be the riders list
www.redbull.com/int-en/events/red-bull-rampage
  • 2 0
 @rarerider: That's the old list. The 16th was last year and brett rheeder is retired.
  • 6 0
 And…..it’s gone.
  • 4 0
 Attendees; clean up your mess before leaving, we don't need trash everywhere.
  • 1 0
 The link didn't do anything until after 10am. Before 10am the FAQ told you the tix were on sale at eventbrite starting 8/30 (not 8/31). 5-10 minutes after 10am, the link started working and took you to some other ticket seller. I was in line by 10:07am but still wasn't able to get tickets.
  • 3 0
 this used to be free noh?
  • 3 0
 Sold out
  • 2 0
 Is that why the link doesn’t take you to where the tix are sold?
  • 2 0
 That took like 3 minutes to sell out. Glad I got a couple tix.
  • 1 0
 ...BuySell is about to have some daft prices
  • 1 0
 Punters got robbed
  • 1 0
 no Brage ? Alternates ?





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.029930
Mobile Version of Website