Tickets Now On Sale For Red Bull Rampage 2023

Red Bull Rampage returns to Southwest Utah on Oct. 13th, 2023
. The top 18 mountain bike athletes will descend upon some of the most difficult terrain in the world to compete for the title of baddest freerider in the sport. For fans looking to attend the event in person, tickets are on sale here
.
2023 ticketing options include the following:
· Hike + Bike Pass:
The Hike + Bike Pass allows ticket-holders access to Red Bull Rampage on Oct. 13th. Access to the venue is via a 4.5-mile dirt road. No shuttle access is provided with this ticket.
· GA Shuttle Pass:
The GA Shuttle Pass allows ticket-holders access to Red Bull Rampage on Oct. 13th. Shuttle service will be provided for this ticket from the Registration Tent to the entry of the event venue. After the shuttle drop off there is a short, 0.5-mile walk to the event viewing area through varied terrain.
· Experience Ticket:
A new Experience Ticket will be available to purchase this year. This allows ticket-holders access to Red Bull Rampage on Oct. 12th for a venue tour and Oct. 13th with a private viewing area during the event. Shuttle service will be provided for this ticket from the Registration Tent to the entry of the event venue. After the shuttle drop off there is a short, 0.5-mile walk to the event viewing area through varied terrain.
The contest format will remain unchanged for 2023, with riders and their crews having four days to build their lines followed by a rest day, and then four practice days, before the big showdown.
Like last year, the event will be streamed live exclusively on ESPN+ in the U.S., and on Red Bull TV in all other countries. However, the complete event will be available on-demand on both ESPN+ and Red Bull TV in all countries following the competition.
Purchase tickets here
.
www.redbull.com/int-en/events/red-bull-rampage