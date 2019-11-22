Tim Bringer is Crowned Slopestyle Rookie of the Year for 2019

PRESS RELEASE: FMB World Tour
The 2019 FMB World Tour season is officially in the books and with that, a new Red Bull Rookie of the Year has been crowned.
21-year-old French rider Timothé Bringer travelled around the world, competing at FMB World Tour contests in the USA, Austria, Canada, Spain and Germany, with his best result being a fourth-place finish at Gold level event O’Marisquino in Vigo, Spain, finishing ahead of some top-level Slopestyle riders like Nicholi Rogatkin (USA) and Lukas Knopf (GER). On top of that, his video submission for the Red Bull Best Line video contest netted him an extra 300 points for 1st place, making the French “Hulk” the 2019 Red Bull Rookie of the Year.
Bringer will now have a chance to prove himself on one of the biggest Slopestyle stages in the world – Crankworx Rotorua in New Zealand, where he’ll be joining the likes of Brett Rheeder (CAN), Nicholi Rogatkin (USA), Erik Fedko (GER), Tomas Lemoine (FRA), Dawid Godziek (POL) and more to kick off the 2020 FMB World Tour season. Will his style translate to big scores in front of the Kiwi crowd?
|I’m so stoked to ride my first FMB World Tour Diamond event with everyone, I can’t wait to be there!! Riding a Crankworx course is definitely scary, but it’s going to be fun to ride with them! I already know a lot of the guys that are riding, and I like spending time with them, so it’s going to be sick to hang out with them in New Zealand.— Tim Bringer, Red Bull Rookie of the Year 2019
Red Bull Best Line Results
As part of the Red Bull Rookie of the Year Award, an online video competition was organized for the first time ever – the Red Bull Best Line. Riders were able to submit a run, which were scored as an FMB World Tour Silver Event, meaning 300 points were up for grabs for the winner.
Riders from around the world sent in their submissions and the level of riding was incredible, making judging that much harder. All season long, a battle for the top spot in the FMBA Rookie Rankings took place between American Owen Marks and eventual ROTY winner Tim Bringer. Both Owen and Tim were also close in score with their Best Line submissions, with 90 and 92 points respectively, while Spanish rider Marcel Durbau Pimas closed out the Top 3 with an 84.1st.
Tim Bringer: Backflip Double Tail Whip to Barspin, Cash Roll, 360 Triple Barspin, Flair2nd.
Owen Marks: Oppo 360 Drop, Backflip Triple Barspin, 360 Tailwhip to Barspin3rd.
Marcel Durbau: Backflip Tailwhip, Truckdriver, Cork 720, 720, Flair
All submissions to the Red Bull Best Line can be watched on Instagram by checking out this LINKRed Bull Best Line Full Results
Timothé Bringer (FRA)
Owen Marks (USA)
Marcel Durbau Pimas (ESP)
Diego Solans (ESP)
Philip Gray (SUI)
Lukas Weilenmann (GER)
Garret Mechem (USA)
Leo Campos (BRA)
Carlos Mateu (ESP)
James Angiulo (USA)
Aleix Planella (ESP
Rhayner Silva (ESP
Chris Gates (USA)
Mika Hohlbaum (GER)
1 Comment
Post a Comment