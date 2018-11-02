Video: Growing up & Living in Chamonix is a Dream Lifestyle

TIM MONIOT - DISSIDENT: A local's Story

dissident

I really think it's the local scene that attracts people here. Chamonix has this particularity to offer a playground almost unique in Europe, even in the world… There is mountaineering, skiing, cycling, climbing, there is something for everyone. Growing up here means being surrounded by people who follow a certain lifestyle, whether it is summer or winter.



This is what inspires us all year round... —Tim Moniot

Tim working on his Santa Cruz Nomad at Zero G before going on a lunch break ride.

/ˈdɪsɪd(ə)nt/ :Chamonix, located in the French Alps, is known around the world for its mountain range and the number of outdoor activities that it offers all year round.Chamonix's reputation as the outdoor enthusiast's Disneyland means the locals favour freeride-skiing, good weather and trails conditions rather than hunkering down to work in the city.Born and raised in the valley, Tim his one of those dissidents who spends his days daydreaming about the outdoors. Working as a ski patrol in the winter, an MTB guide in the off-season and being a bike mechanic at Zero G, the local bikeshop, his whole life revolves around skis and bikes.For this video, we stuck to the trails around Les Houches Bike Park in the Chamonix Valley, which is one of my all-time favourite places to ride!The trails up in the valley being closed during summer.Tim and I shot this video over 5 or so lunch break rides. We made the most out of the beautiful weather and perfect trail conditions within a short time schedule that eventually became shorter due to a hard crash.Nevertheless, this will not stop him and he will be back for more soon enough! Get well soon buddy!Thanks for watching and I hope you’re inspired to get out there and shred! (Stay safe on the trails and ride in groups in remote places !)Rider: Tim MoniotVideo/Words/Photos: Corentin De Meirler / CD-MediaAudio Post Production: Vincent Boulouard