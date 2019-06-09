Finals Photo Epic: Time Is Money - Leogang DH World Cup 2019

There aren't many races on the circuit where 4 seconds off the top pace sets you back outside the top 10. Leogang is a track where the riders stack up on the same second like nowhere else and those dastardly 'what ifs' play on the mind of racers more than ever. The slightest drag of the brakes, a pedal too many here or a pedal too few there; these are the things that will have Greg Minnaar and Troy Brosnan lying awake tonight having ridden to the same second as Loic Bruni. Actually, there's no way Minaar's even trying to sleep, the bar's not going to drink itself dry.
Conditions had riders walking a tight-rope of pushing ever harder to squeeze out the milliseconds, but not so much as to overcook on an extremely dry and untrustworthy surface beneath their tyres. Indeed in many sections, the Austrian Autobahn may have been the loosest we've seen it for several seasons in terms of dirt. Taping, on the other hand, was probably the tightest riders have encountered and many were punished for their lack of precision either on the clock or with explosive crashes.
Time is money here in Leogang, just a little more than usual and it was Bruni, Hannah, Daprela and Holl making bank across the categories. However tight the times were, the cream always rises to the top. We now adjourn the competition until Andorra 3 weeks from now.
