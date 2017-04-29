VIDEOS

Timed Training Highlights - Lourdes World Cup DH 2017

Apr 28, 2017
by Red Bull Bike  

MENTIONS: @redbullbike


Must Read This Week
It's Alive: Santa Cruz Reveals the V10 29er
154725 views
Randoms Round 2 – Sea Otter 2017
86482 views
It's Go Time: Claudio's Track Preview - Lourdes DH World Cup 2017
83908 views
Another New Standard? Here Comes Boost 20x110
83749 views
Randoms: One More Lap Around North America's Best Bike Expo - Sea Otter 2017
80588 views
Giant's New DH Shoes and the Rebirth of the Anthem 29 - Sea Otter 2017
77842 views
4 of the Coolest DH Bikes at Sea Otter 2017 - Video
76612 views
Greg Minnaar's Santa Cruz V10 29er - Bike Check
74090 views

3 Comments

  • + 2
 Wow. I'm scared about making the first post. Haha.
Maybe I'm just old and old fashioned but data aquasition seems so crap to me.
I wonder if McGrath collected data back in the day. Maybe he was just a good enough rider to kick everyone's ass. ????
  • + 2
 Awesome! Dh season is finally here! Yeeew!!!
  • + 1
 Gee Atherton has no poker face

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.024544
Mobile Version of Website