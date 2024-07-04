Powered by Outside

Timed Training Results: Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Jul 4, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Check out the most important results of the weekend from the fifth round of the 2024 World Cup Downhill series below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:16.007
2nd. Lisa Baumann: 4:21.332
3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 4:22.677
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:23.241
5th. Eleonora Farina: 4:23.247

Elite Men

1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:36.878
2nd. Finn Iles: 3:37.164
3rd. Loic Bruni: 3:39.349
4th. Thomas Estaque: 3:41.825
5th. Jack Piercy: 3:41.832

Junior Women

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 4:33.924
2nd. Ella Svegby: 4:44.812
3rd. Sacha Mills: 4:54.828
4th. Nellie Aabech: 6:28.916
5th. Amelia Dudek: 7:34.136

Junior Men

1st. Vincent Jouvenal: 3:49.407
2nd. Dane Jewett: 3:50.061
3rd. Oriol Cuadrat Castells: 3:53.812
4th. Max Alran: 3:57.238
5th. Marius Krähenbühl: 3:58.390


Full Results:

Full results will be added shortly.



Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten

photo

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on 6 October 2024 at 11:59:59 PM PDT. *5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK.

Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.

Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Les Gets World Cup Dh 2024


Author Info:
edspratt

Member since Mar 16, 2017
3,265 articles
Report
6 Comments
  • 4 0
 Prime amaury and jackson will be fun to watch
  • 1 1
 Jackson wont be racing.
  • 3 0
 Now quickly change up your fantasy teams! Haha.
  • 2 0
 even if it's "just" timed training, I'm super stoked for Max!
  • 2 0
 Suits my Fantasy team just right!
  • 1 0
 Maaaaax!!!







