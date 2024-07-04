Timed Training Results: Les Gets DH World Cup 2024

Check out the most important results of the weekend from the fifth round of the 2024 World Cup Downhill series below.
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:16.007
2nd. Lisa Baumann: 4:21.332
3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 4:22.677
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 4:23.241
5th. Eleonora Farina: 4:23.247
Elite Men
1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:36.878
2nd. Finn Iles: 3:37.164
3rd. Loic Bruni: 3:39.349
4th. Thomas Estaque: 3:41.825
5th. Jack Piercy: 3:41.832
Junior Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 4:33.924
2nd. Ella Svegby: 4:44.812
3rd. Sacha Mills: 4:54.828
4th. Nellie Aabech: 6:28.916
5th. Amelia Dudek: 7:34.136
Junior Men
1st. Vincent Jouvenal: 3:49.407
2nd. Dane Jewett: 3:50.061
3rd. Oriol Cuadrat Castells: 3:53.812
4th. Max Alran: 3:57.238
5th. Marius Krähenbühl: 3:58.390