Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018

Jun 1, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Timed training results are in!

Elite Men

1st. Danny Hart
2nd. Gee Atherton
3rd. Amaury Pierron
4th. Brook Macdonald
5th. Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas
Elite Women

1st. Myriam Nicole
2nd. Marine Caribou
3rd. Cecile Ravanel
4th. Monika Hrastnik
5th. Rachel Atherton





Full results here.


  • + 74
 timed training is the only one that matters. congrats danny hart for winning fort william world cup 2018
  • + 10
 Now I can sleep in on Sunday.
  • + 4
 That's it, we have the parade lap on saturday and the whip train on sunday but today is what counts.
  • + 25
 5 weeks ago Bulldog broke his collarbone... 4th in Timed Training. Legend.
  • + 13
 Losinj still hasn't recovered from the impact but he is already riding !
  • + 1
 Seriously. How? It takes 4 to 6 weeks for a fracture to heal not to mention getting mobility back, no? Whats the secret?
  • + 2
 @yhurt: Beast mode.
  • + 12
 gwin says....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGDBR2L5kzI
  • + 2
 this cannot be upvoted enough. well played good sir.
  • + 1
 awesome
  • + 5
 I heard Thirion was on a banger but caught air and went interstellar after the first split. Reappeared a day and a half later but only felt like seconds for him. Happened again just before the finish. Now missing but presumed to be shredding somewhere. If he does not appear before race day we are supposed to watch for rocks to randomly displace from the course as a signal that he is okay.
  • + 7
 I guess Gwin decided to go to Starbucks instead?
  • + 7
 wasn't he just in Temecula with Rob Warner?
  • + 12
 @SeanC1: Exactly. He probably had to stop by the construction site to check on the progress of that toilet with a view. Priorities man, got to have the priorities. He'll be back in time for qualies.
  • + 1
 I don't think Gwin has ever participated in timed training...EVER.
  • + 6
 And still no track preview....
  • + 9
 No track walk by Wyn either. This year's "extras" to the WC aren't running as well as they did last year. For me that sh*t's half the fun of WC downhill.
  • + 1
 Well according Claudio's Instagram he had to have holes drilled in his head from his Croatia crash so i don't think we'll be seeing anything from him for a while. I believe Olly Wilkins filmed a course preview with Gee yesterday.
  • + 1
 @Lotusoperandi: Did you even check out the photos from track walk? Theres a photo of Wyn interviewing Dean. On IG, I think Wyn was looking for someone to film and possibly edit his videos. Maybe the person he chose is not so fast at cranking out the vids.

The track preview is also happening. Olly followed Gee down the track, and Olly crashed.
  • + 1
 Could please we have fantasy league points for timed training, qualifying and the main race? I might actually scrape onto the score sheet that way.
  • + 0
 I concur.
  • + 3
 Where's Loic Bruni?
  • + 4
 He’s in the back fighting Gwin. They’re both missing.
  • + 1
 I don't think he can participate in timed training because of his overall ranking right now.
  • + 1
 I can't imagine how exhausting this track is at race pace. Nearly 5 minutes of rough, bone jarring rocks and huge jumps!
  • + 1
 It's Marine Cabirou - not Marine Caribou.
No new species of Caribou today - especially aquatic ones. :-P
  • + 1
 Who got injured and taken down on the lift on a stretcher?
  • + 1
 Anyone know what happened to Dean Lucas?
  • + 1
 apparently stretchered out. Haven't heard any word on why, I assume it's an injury of sorts.
  • + 1
 F#@K Brook MacDonald is hard AF. So awesome to see him not miss a round!
  • + 2
 Why no Gwin run?
  • + 2
 He's saving his energy....
  • + 2
 Because it will rain tomorrow. Why training hard on conditions that don t represent the race.
  • + 1
 Ice cream shop run with Angel
  • + 0
 mista Gwin ride bike, he no run.
  • + 1
 Why does the date on the results say FRI 20 APR 2018??
  • + 0
 TT might not mean anything but that top 5 is a very beautiful top 5. Can't wait to see how this plays out!
  • + 1
 5th Women : Mariana Salazar !!
  • + 0
 I would be surprised by Sunday, those names aren’t in the top ten.

