Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
Jun 1, 2018
by
Pinkbike Staff
Timed training results are in!
Elite Men
1st. Danny Hart
2nd. Gee Atherton
3rd. Amaury Pierron
4th. Brook Macdonald
5th. Marcelo Gutierrez Villegas
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole
2nd. Marine Caribou
3rd. Cecile Ravanel
4th. Monika Hrastnik
5th. Rachel Atherton
Full results here
.
Click here
to enter Pinkbike's Fantasy Downhill presented by Trek.
39 Comments
Score
Time
+ 74
cuban-b
(1 hours ago)
timed training is the only one that matters. congrats danny hart for winning fort william world cup 2018
[Reply]
+ 10
wpplayer18
(1 hours ago)
Now I can sleep in on Sunday.
[Reply]
+ 4
Patrick9-32
(1 hours ago)
That's it, we have the parade lap on saturday and the whip train on sunday but today is what counts.
[Reply]
+ 25
SalsaVerde
(1 hours ago)
5 weeks ago Bulldog broke his collarbone... 4th in Timed Training. Legend.
[Reply]
+ 13
Jim-laden
(35 mins ago)
Losinj still hasn't recovered from the impact but he is already riding !
[Reply]
+ 1
yhurt
(22 mins ago)
Seriously. How? It takes 4 to 6 weeks for a fracture to heal not to mention getting mobility back, no? Whats the secret?
[Reply]
+ 2
HpSauce
(15 mins ago)
@yhurt
: Beast mode.
[Reply]
+ 12
airsoftesneeto
(50 mins ago)
gwin says....https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGDBR2L5kzI
[Reply]
+ 2
NYShred
(19 mins ago)
this cannot be upvoted enough. well played good sir.
[Reply]
+ 1
lneelands
(13 mins ago)
awesome
[Reply]
+ 5
juicebanger
(36 mins ago)
I heard Thirion was on a banger but caught air and went interstellar after the first split. Reappeared a day and a half later but only felt like seconds for him. Happened again just before the finish. Now missing but presumed to be shredding somewhere. If he does not appear before race day we are supposed to watch for rocks to randomly displace from the course as a signal that he is okay.
[Reply]
+ 7
Lotusoperandi
(1 hours ago)
I guess Gwin decided to go to Starbucks instead?
[Reply]
+ 7
SeanC1
(50 mins ago)
wasn't he just in Temecula with Rob Warner?
[Reply]
+ 12
Lotusoperandi
(45 mins ago)
@SeanC1
: Exactly. He probably had to stop by the construction site to check on the progress of that toilet with a view. Priorities man, got to have the priorities. He'll be back in time for qualies.
[Reply]
+ 1
Patsplit
(4 mins ago)
I don't think Gwin has ever participated in timed training...EVER.
[Reply]
+ 6
headshot
(50 mins ago)
And still no track preview....
[Reply]
+ 9
Lotusoperandi
(43 mins ago)
No track walk by Wyn either. This year's "extras" to the WC aren't running as well as they did last year. For me that sh*t's half the fun of WC downhill.
[Reply]
+ 1
adrock-whistler
(8 mins ago)
Well according Claudio's Instagram he had to have holes drilled in his head from his Croatia crash so i don't think we'll be seeing anything from him for a while. I believe Olly Wilkins filmed a course preview with Gee yesterday.
[Reply]
+ 1
Patsplit
(6 mins ago)
@Lotusoperandi
: Did you even check out the photos from track walk? Theres a photo of Wyn interviewing Dean. On IG, I think Wyn was looking for someone to film and possibly edit his videos. Maybe the person he chose is not so fast at cranking out the vids.
The track preview is also happening. Olly followed Gee down the track, and Olly crashed.
[Reply]
+ 1
Kickmehard
(50 mins ago)
Could please we have fantasy league points for timed training, qualifying and the main race? I might actually scrape onto the score sheet that way.
[Reply]
+ 0
jbrewster
(30 mins ago)
I concur.
[Reply]
+ 3
tjtrotter12345
(45 mins ago)
Where's Loic Bruni?
[Reply]
+ 4
Xc2dh1
(25 mins ago)
He’s in the back fighting Gwin. They’re both missing.
[Reply]
+ 1
kdimock
(21 mins ago)
I don't think he can participate in timed training because of his overall ranking right now.
[Reply]
+ 1
wpplayer18
(1 hours ago)
I can't imagine how exhausting this track is at race pace. Nearly 5 minutes of rough, bone jarring rocks and huge jumps!
[Reply]
+ 1
bblaney372
(7 mins ago)
It's Marine Cabirou - not Marine Caribou.
No new species of Caribou today - especially aquatic ones. :-P
[Reply]
+ 1
srsiri23w
(16 mins ago)
Who got injured and taken down on the lift on a stretcher?
[Reply]
+ 1
Tombola27
(18 mins ago)
Anyone know what happened to Dean Lucas?
[Reply]
+ 1
YouHadMeAtDrugs
(16 mins ago)
apparently stretchered out. Haven't heard any word on why, I assume it's an injury of sorts.
[Reply]
+ 1
lordchewington
(49 mins ago)
F#@K Brook MacDonald is hard AF. So awesome to see him not miss a round!
[Reply]
+ 2
trumbullhucker55
(1 hours ago)
Why no Gwin run?
[Reply]
+ 2
filsdanvers
(1 hours ago)
He's saving his energy....
[Reply]
+ 2
FlorentVN
(51 mins ago)
Because it will rain tomorrow. Why training hard on conditions that don t represent the race.
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(19 mins ago)
Ice cream shop run with Angel
[Reply]
+ 0
NYShred
(18 mins ago)
mista Gwin ride bike, he no run.
[Reply]
+ 1
gibson82
(56 mins ago)
Why does the date on the results say FRI 20 APR 2018??
[Reply]
+ 0
MrsFunSocks
Plus
(51 mins ago)
TT might not mean anything but that top 5 is a very beautiful top 5. Can't wait to see how this plays out!
[Reply]
+ 1
Willlzx
(40 mins ago)
5th Women : Mariana Salazar !!
[Reply]
+ 0
Fifty50Grip
(36 mins ago)
I would be surprised by Sunday, those names aren’t in the top ten.
[Reply]
