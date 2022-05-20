Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Marine Cabirou: 5:29.805

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 5:30.090

3rd. Veronika Widmann: 5:49.221

4th. Mille Johnset: 5:54.390

5th. Mathilde Bernard: 6:02.598



Elite Men



1st. Laurie Greenland: 4:38.737

2nd. Matt Walker: 4:38.912

3rd. Danny Hart: 4:40.205

4th. Charlie Hatton: 4:40.312

5th. Bernard Kerr: 4:42.871



Junior Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 6:02.312

2nd. Phoebe Gale: 7:52.590

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 8:27.278



Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 4:42.414

2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 4:54.665

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 4:58.119

4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 5:02.123

5th. Kenneth Pinkerton: 5:03.680





Full Results:

World Cup racing is back at Fort William with the timed training results from the second round of the 2022 series. Check out the most important results of the weekend below.