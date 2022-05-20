Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2022

May 20, 2022
by Ed Spratt  


World Cup racing is back at Fort William with the timed training results from the second round of the 2022 series. Check out the most important results of the weekend below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Marine Cabirou: 5:29.805
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 5:30.090
3rd. Veronika Widmann: 5:49.221
4th. Mille Johnset: 5:54.390
5th. Mathilde Bernard: 6:02.598

Elite Men

1st. Laurie Greenland: 4:38.737
2nd. Matt Walker: 4:38.912
3rd. Danny Hart: 4:40.205
4th. Charlie Hatton: 4:40.312
5th. Bernard Kerr: 4:42.871

Junior Women

1st. Izabela Yankova: 6:02.312
2nd. Phoebe Gale: 7:52.590
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 8:27.278

Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 4:42.414
2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 4:54.665
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 4:58.119
4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 5:02.123
5th. Kenneth Pinkerton: 5:03.680



Full Results:

Elite Women

Full results coming soon.


Elite Men

Full results coming soon.


Junior Women

Full results coming soon.


Junior Men

Full results coming soon.




19 Comments

  • 13 0
 Congrats to Laurie for winning the championship! And that Jordan Williams kid o_O
  • 3 0
 Pack up the tent, on to Leogang!
  • 12 1
 Yay go Brits!
  • 4 0
 Jordan following up his BDS time with another stormer. Laurie doing a similar time to the BDS but Nina went sub 5.20 in the BDS...
  • 1 0
 Gotta love the time spreads at Fort Bill. After seeing a bunch of short tracks with razor thin spreads, interesting to see different first (minute) numbers on the times. Not sure if anybody is gonna push super hard on the TT with such a long weekend ahead. Already saw an injured rider being tended to at the top rocks on Loz's track preview video. Best to just make it to qualifying, get in the show, then hang it out.
  • 4 0
 Thought Myriam Nicole would be sitting this one out?
  • 2 0
 Frenchie healthcare is so good she will just replace her brain if worse comes to worse.
  • 2 2
 @betsie the BDS stopped in 2017. You are referring to British Cyclings National DH Series.

The BDS returns to Llangollen on the UK’s steepest race track, 28-29th of May. Should should race in the Vets category, I heard your good, just mind out for the if you get on the podium with Peaty
  • 3 0
 "wait we talking about practice?"
  • 1 0
 not the race I love.....practice??
  • 2 0
 Why aren't any of my Fantasy Team riders in the top 5? Quick, I gotta make some trades.
  • 2 0
 Track is slightly different to bds so not comparable
  • 2 1
 It has to be hard for Jackson here with the wind and his lightweight frame. But I hope he wins regardless!
  • 1 3
 Great to see Marine Caribou back on the sharp end of the results! Congrats on a great win. Izabela just destroying the JR Women's field by nearly 2 mins! That must be a record.
  • 1 0
 For someone who didn't ride bikes 8 years ago, Jordans on fire
  • 1 0
 eh He's only 16 now !!!!
  • 1 0
 “Maaaan we up here talkin’ bout practice. Practice.”
  • 1 0
 So no Rachel?
  • 1 2
 Timed training. Is. Everything.





