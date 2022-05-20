Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2022

World Cup racing is back at Fort William with the timed training results from the second round of the 2022 series. Check out the most important results of the weekend below.
Elite Women
1st. Marine Cabirou: 5:29.805
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 5:30.090
3rd. Veronika Widmann: 5:49.221
4th. Mille Johnset: 5:54.390
5th. Mathilde Bernard: 6:02.598
Elite Men
1st. Laurie Greenland: 4:38.737
2nd. Matt Walker: 4:38.912
3rd. Danny Hart: 4:40.205
4th. Charlie Hatton: 4:40.312
5th. Bernard Kerr: 4:42.871
Junior Women
1st. Izabela Yankova: 6:02.312
2nd. Phoebe Gale: 7:52.590
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 8:27.278
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 4:42.414
2nd. Remy Meier-Smith: 4:54.665
3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 4:58.119
4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 5:02.123
5th. Kenneth Pinkerton: 5:03.680
