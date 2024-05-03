Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024

May 3, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Timed Training is back for the opening round of the 2024 series, check out the most important results of the weekend below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 4:56.681
2nd. Lisa Baumann: 4:58.004
3rd. Mille Johnset: 4:59.746
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 5:04.068
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 5:08.964

Elite Men

1st. Dakotah Norton: 4:11.800
2nd. Loris Vergier: 4:12.576
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 4:13.412
4th. Jordan Williams: 4:13.908
5th. Loic Bruni: 4:14.056

Junior Women

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 5:04.536
2nd. Amelia Dudek: 10:45.124
3rd. Sacha Mills: 11:44.450
4th. Georgia Henness: 12:41.684
5th. Sacha Earnest: 14:48.465

Junior Men

1st. Dane Jewett: 4:27.052
2nd. Luke Wayman: 4:28.407
3rd. Ryan Griffith: 4:28.708
4th. Oriol Cuadrat Castells: 4:29.615
5th. Oscar Griffiths: 4:32.000


Full Results:

Elite Women

photo
photo
photo


Elite Men
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo
photo


Junior Women
photo


Junior Men
photo
photo
photo




78 Comments
  • 60 1
 DAK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • 23 3
 possibly the flattest course on the circuit and he still guided the ape hangers right into first.
  • 31 0
 Everyone’s gonna be running BMX bars tomorrow
  • 13 0
 Great victory! Well deserved!!
  • 7 0
 75mm rise bars about to be the next big thing!
  • 5 0
 Dak attack and the moon donkey!
  • 3 0
 Anyone in the USA using Max know when and/or how to watch the Elite Men's and Women's Semi finals tomorrow? They are not listed under upcoming events??
  • 1 0
 @TStruckMTB: I just signed into Max yesterday and saw the events. Tried searching for "UCI" and it popped up.
  • 2 0
 @WalrusRider: I just tried that and I got 3 upcoming shows 1) Jr Women 5/5/24 3:25am 2) Jr Men 5/5/24 4:00am 3) "Elite" 5/5/24 4:45am Nothing on May 4th for the semis ucimtbworldseries.com/events/fort-william
  • 1 0
 @TStruckMTB: Strange, it looks like they made some changes. Yesterday there were two separate events one for Elite men and the other Elite women. Now it's just Elite.
  • 1 0
 Finally! And deserved
  • 1 0
 @TStruckMTB: It seems they're either not broadcasted at all, or the info on it is the worst ever. The semis are not in the upcoming list on Eurosport either (the Sunday finals schedules are there). YouTube also doesn't show them as upcoming. Semis have also not been mentioned at all during all the hype posts and schedule updates on social media (UCI or affiliates), even though people are asking about it. I don't know what the hell is going on, but once again the communication from WB is useless. I mean I did get the idea that semis are shown live this season too, or was I just making false assumptions?
  • 1 0
 @donimo: Exactly my thoughts too and unless I missed something, the semis are supposed to be televised live but in typical UCI/WB shit show fashion, I can not find it for the life of me. If I see a change on Max I will update this post.
  • 1 0
 @Mugen: remember, anything under 1 1/2 inches is a low rise bar
  • 1 0
 On to the next round; massive win
  • 40 1
 Okay cool, time to overthink my whole damn FL team again.
  • 2 0
 Damn it, thought I had everything lined up. Now I'm 2nd guessing myself haha!
  • 1 0
 I was going so good but I didn't quite have Hauser goin down on my bingo card Frown Any update on him?
  • 1 0
 Going to be a late night going through all these splits.
  • 4 4
 @brucemacd: it’s timed training, doesn’t mean a ton
  • 3 0
 Just leave Brosnan in there, you are in the points mate.
  • 4 0
 @You2: how dare you
  • 1 0
 @BenPea: sorry
  • 24 1
 I've been to three world cups. You know who is willing to talk with fans every single time? Dak, Troy, and Loic.
  • 25 0
 Dak lifts the bar
  • 3 0
 Bravo
  • 20 1
 WE TALKIN BOUT PRACTICE!
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: not a game. Not a game! Not a game!
  • 18 3
 Congratulations to all the winners!
  • 8 1
 Great victories for Vali and Dak! Onward to Poland!!!
  • 11 0
 Selfishly, I hope Reece comes back and wins this one somehow! FOR SCOTLAND!!!
  • 12 1
 Amazing race, see you all next year
  • 6 1
 Reading the results was totally free, too!
  • 5 0
 Erice with a 5 minute gap to second.
  • 3 0
 Are these times... Accurate? Were junior women having to like dodge each other on their runs? How is 2nd to 5th 10-15 minutes?
  • 12 0
 The riders session sections, then chat and look at lines, then do another bit, then talk through that etc. lots of riders rarely do full runs.
  • 1 13
flag lepigpen FL (1 days ago) (Below Threshold)
 @weeksy59: mmm that's pretty rare for TT runs. more so practice. never heard of riders doing that, even junior womens.
  • 8 0
 @lepigpen, Gwin used to do it all the time - if I remember correctly, he rarely put down a full timed run before qualifying.
  • 1 0
 @lepigpen: you can see that exact thing happening in the Course preview video, and to be honest, in tons of trackside and POV videos from practice sessions of the past.
  • 2 0
 @rarerider: im confused. are we talking about timed training runs or practice?
  • 1 0
 @lepigpen: watch to couse preview
  • 1 0
 @karatechris: those are practice runs. not timed training. im so confused do people think TT runs are just peoples best practice runs? they set up the timers and ensure safe intervals for TT (mostly to make sure timing is working tbh)
  • 1 0
 @lepigpen: Just because you have not heard of it, that does not mean it's not common practice.. (It clearly is).

Why should riders not treat some (or all) of their timed training runs like regular practice if they feel like it? They get preciously little time on the course and just because they set up the timers, that does not force the riders to care about them.
  • 1 0
 @finnspin: I'm aware not every rider takes TT runs seriously. But honestly most riders try to get to a point of doing T to Bs with no stops to get a feel for race runs and fitness for qualies. That's basically what TT is. Practicing a qualy run for both the riders and organizers.

My only question was did a logistics issue happen during the womens juniors because. It seems like one rider got a eral run in and everyone else had some serious struggles. I know they may have been ran earliest so it's possible no one wanted to push a T to B with so little warm up.

This conversation is getting so off track lol. It's def weird that almost EVERY OTHER DIVISION had a normal TT. And the junior gals seem held up.
  • 1 0
 @lepigpen: nothing unusual in the results, if anything more riders than usual completed full times runs than usual. It might make sense if you think of the track: most riders have ridden the core of this track several years. The sections with significant changes this year are all in very high speed sections.....on a relatively flat course where getting back up to pace can be a challenge. The exception to all of this would be the Juniors who are seeing the course for the first time....and that creek gap, and lower course are pretty intimidating.
  • 1 0
 @pwkblue: That's a good point. Especially if they were run super early as well. I'd spend 5-10 minutes looking at that creek pull as well lol
  • 1 0
 03/05/2024
08:30 - 16:30 Training
09:00 - 16:00 Schools Day
17:00 - 19:00 DMBinS Bike Park Spring Jam
04/05/2024
Training
12:00 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Qualification Women Elite
12:30 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Qualification Men Elite
14:00 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Qualification Women Junior
14:15 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Qualification Men Junior
15:00 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Semi Finals Women Elite
15:30 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Semi Finals Men Elite
05/05/2024
09:00 - Training
11:30 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Finals Women Junior
12:00 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Finals Men Junior
13:15 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Finals Women Elite
14:00 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Finals Men
  • 1 0
 Someone know if they also live broadcast the qualifications?
  • 4 0
 Brosnan. How fucking good.
  • 4 0
 Yeah dak you got this
  • 2 0
 did Dak do a fourth run that was fastest? His posted times have 4:16 as his best.
  • 2 0
 World Cup DH is by far the greatest mtb racing ever. No matter how hard the powers that be try to kill it!
  • 2 0
 Interesting looking at the men's v womens speeds. The girls are on fire.
  • 3 0
 Greg!
  • 2 0
 No Myriam in practice today? Is she racing?
  • 2 0
 Saving herself for the main event*, she’s my wildcard in the fantasy team.

*hopefully.
  • 1 0
 How the heck did Asa make it to the race - didn't he break his hip 6 weeks ago!
  • 1 0
 Honestly shocked Asa isn’t up there, given that POV. Hope he’s ok
  • 8 0
 Within a couple second on the first split, then 5:11 back at split two and he only dropped one second to finish 5:12 back. Seems like he got held up, or crashed with no major injury if he was able to maintain pace after that first huge gap.
  • 2 0
 With his injury he is probably sore AF. Just be thankful he is here at all.
  • 2 1
 How come no videos on the race yet? Vital raw? Pinkbike?
  • 7 1
 No Dialed. No Vital raw or track walk. No PB. It sure feels like the UCI and WBs have done something shady.
  • 3 0
 @TStruckMTB: www.vitalmtb.com/forums/hub/new-season-where-foxs-dialed
  • 1 0
 @Jvhowube: Jordi / the FOX team is on the Downhill podcast this year. So, I think Fox cut Dialed and is hoping the podcast sort of fills the gap.
  • 8 0
 @TStruckMTB: There is a WynTV, all the riders have their track walk videos up, course preview on the PB homepage, Ben is posting on Instagram and YouTube shorts from trackside, vital with the pit vids, and I am sure once they edit the tape (it's only 6PM there) VitalRaw will be up. If you barely look you can find things. You may also be thinking the videos should be out already, but this round the race is on Sunday not Saturday so everything is shifted a day.
  • 2 0
 @Jvhowube:
No way! This sucks big time!
Dialed was a part of the whole build up to the race and all the inside BTS was great. Not to talk about the quality of the editing. Really bad decision by FOX to cut it.
  • 1 0
 How many points awarded for these results?
  • 10 0
 All of them.
  • 1 0
 Where is Amy Kenyon,she is not on the list?
  • 2 0
 @Aikata, tailbone injury, not racing Ft Bill
  • 1 0
 @mnrodrigues: Thanks
  • 1 0
 Gloria Scarsi not listed. Has she got hurt? She deffo did the track walk
  • 1 0
 Told you E bikes were slow
  • 1 0
 Valentina Roa Sanchez is on fire !!!
  • 1 2
 Dakota's real time was 4:16:630 acording to the data above. Position 13, no first place.
  • 1 4
 Can we get the juniors times please? Even a link will do
  • 5 0
 Scroll down to where it says junior women and junior men.
  • 3 0
 @nateb: lol wasn't there when I posted.







