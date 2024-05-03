Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:56.681

2nd. Lisa Baumann: 4:58.004

3rd. Mille Johnset: 4:59.746

4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 5:04.068

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 5:08.964



Elite Men



1st. Dakotah Norton: 4:11.800

2nd. Loris Vergier: 4:12.576

3rd. Troy Brosnan: 4:13.412

4th. Jordan Williams: 4:13.908

5th. Loic Bruni: 4:14.056



Junior Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 5:04.536

2nd. Amelia Dudek: 10:45.124

3rd. Sacha Mills: 11:44.450

4th. Georgia Henness: 12:41.684

5th. Sacha Earnest: 14:48.465



Junior Men



1st. Dane Jewett: 4:27.052

2nd. Luke Wayman: 4:28.407

3rd. Ryan Griffith: 4:28.708

4th. Oriol Cuadrat Castells: 4:29.615

5th. Oscar Griffiths: 4:32.000



Timed Training is back for the opening round of the 2024 series, check out the most important results of the weekend below.