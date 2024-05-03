Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2024

Timed Training is back for the opening round of the 2024 series, check out the most important results of the weekend below.
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:56.681
2nd. Lisa Baumann: 4:58.004
3rd. Mille Johnset: 4:59.746
4th. Tahnee Seagrave: 5:04.068
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 5:08.964
Elite Men
1st. Dakotah Norton: 4:11.800
2nd. Loris Vergier: 4:12.576
3rd. Troy Brosnan: 4:13.412
4th. Jordan Williams: 4:13.908
5th. Loic Bruni: 4:14.056
Junior Women
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 5:04.536
2nd. Amelia Dudek: 10:45.124
3rd. Sacha Mills: 11:44.450
4th. Georgia Henness: 12:41.684
5th. Sacha Earnest: 14:48.465
Junior Men
1st. Dane Jewett: 4:27.052
2nd. Luke Wayman: 4:28.407
3rd. Ryan Griffith: 4:28.708
4th. Oriol Cuadrat Castells: 4:29.615
5th. Oscar Griffiths: 4:32.000
Why should riders not treat some (or all) of their timed training runs like regular practice if they feel like it? They get preciously little time on the course and just because they set up the timers, that does not force the riders to care about them.
My only question was did a logistics issue happen during the womens juniors because. It seems like one rider got a eral run in and everyone else had some serious struggles. I know they may have been ran earliest so it's possible no one wanted to push a T to B with so little warm up.
This conversation is getting so off track lol. It's def weird that almost EVERY OTHER DIVISION had a normal TT. And the junior gals seem held up.
08:30 - 16:30 Training
09:00 - 16:00 Schools Day
17:00 - 19:00 DMBinS Bike Park Spring Jam
04/05/2024
Training
12:00 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Qualification Women Elite
12:30 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Qualification Men Elite
14:00 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Qualification Women Junior
14:15 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Qualification Men Junior
15:00 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Semi Finals Women Elite
15:30 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Semi Finals Men Elite
05/05/2024
09:00 - Training
11:30 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Finals Women Junior
12:00 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Finals Men Junior
13:15 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Finals Women Elite
14:00 - UCI Downhill World Cup - Finals Men
*hopefully.
No way! This sucks big time!
Dialed was a part of the whole build up to the race and all the inside BTS was great. Not to talk about the quality of the editing. Really bad decision by FOX to cut it.