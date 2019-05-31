Results: Timed Training - Fort William DH World Cup 2019



Elite Men:



1st. Finn Iles: 4:44.168

2nd. Amaury Pierron: 4:44.574

3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:45.073

4th. Matt Simmonds: 4:47.180

5th. Gee Atherton: 4:48.806





Elite Women:



1st. Tracey Hannah: 5:39.775

2nd. Marine Cabirou: 5:46.994

3rd. Sandra Rubesam: 6:13.973

4th. Janine Hubscher: 9:37.104

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 9:59.132







Junior Men:



1st. Thibaut Daprela: 4:58.048

2nd. Emile Rilat: 5:05.359

3rd. Jamie Edmondson: 5:05.815

4th. Kye A'Hern: 5:07.325

5th. Lucas Cruz: 5:11.298





Junior Women:



1st. Mille Johnset: 6:51.292

2nd. Anna Newkirk: 20:00.467





The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.

Timed training results are in from Fort William and the wet weather on track has produced some interesting results. In the Elite Men Finn Iles would take the fastest time of the day closely followed by last years winner Amaury Pierron. Loic Bruni would be within a second of Iles' time in third and Matt Simmonds on the new Cannondale DH prototype was looking fast on track and managed to come fourth, can he get a good result in finals on Sunday? Gee Atherton would complete the Elite Men top five only 4.6 seconds back from Iles.In the Elite Women, Tracey Hannah would take the top spot over seven seconds ahead of Marine Cabirou in 2nd. Sandra Rubesam would cross the line in third over 34 seconds off the pace of Hannah. Completing the top five would be Janine Hubscher and Monika Hrastnik, they were around four minutes behind the fast woman of the day. Absent from the top five is Rachel Atherton and Tahnee Seagrave. Atherton had the fastest first split of the day, almost two seconds faster than Hannah, but would take her time down the rest of the course. Tahnee Seagrave would not take part in Timed Training and is rumoured to have had a bad crash in practice.Thibaut Daprela would continue his domination of the Junior men with a big margin back to second position. Vali Holl did not complete a timed training run so Atherton Bikes rider Mille Johnset would have the fastest Junior Women's time of the day. Her run would have placed her fourth in the Elite Women.