RACING

Results: Timed Training - Fort William DH World Cup 2019

May 31, 2019
by Ed Spratt  
Danny Hart has this track on lock like few others and has come so close to winning multiple times in years gone by. Slipping off the podium today by one place would have stung.

Timed training results are in from Fort William and the wet weather on track has produced some interesting results. In the Elite Men Finn Iles would take the fastest time of the day closely followed by last years winner Amaury Pierron. Loic Bruni would be within a second of Iles' time in third and Matt Simmonds on the new Cannondale DH prototype was looking fast on track and managed to come fourth, can he get a good result in finals on Sunday? Gee Atherton would complete the Elite Men top five only 4.6 seconds back from Iles.

In the Elite Women, Tracey Hannah would take the top spot over seven seconds ahead of Marine Cabirou in 2nd. Sandra Rubesam would cross the line in third over 34 seconds off the pace of Hannah. Completing the top five would be Janine Hubscher and Monika Hrastnik, they were around four minutes behind the fast woman of the day. Absent from the top five is Rachel Atherton and Tahnee Seagrave. Atherton had the fastest first split of the day, almost two seconds faster than Hannah, but would take her time down the rest of the course. Tahnee Seagrave would not take part in Timed Training and is rumoured to have had a bad crash in practice.

Thibaut Daprela would continue his domination of the Junior men with a big margin back to second position. Vali Holl did not complete a timed training run so Atherton Bikes rider Mille Johnset would have the fastest Junior Women's time of the day. Her run would have placed her fourth in the Elite Women.


Elite Men:

1st. Finn Iles: 4:44.168
2nd. Amaury Pierron: 4:44.574
3rd. Loic Bruni: 4:45.073
4th. Matt Simmonds: 4:47.180
5th. Gee Atherton: 4:48.806


Elite Women:

1st. Tracey Hannah: 5:39.775
2nd. Marine Cabirou: 5:46.994
3rd. Sandra Rubesam: 6:13.973
4th. Janine Hubscher: 9:37.104
5th. Monika Hrastnik: 9:59.132



Junior Men:

1st. Thibaut Daprela: 4:58.048
2nd. Emile Rilat: 5:05.359
3rd. Jamie Edmondson: 5:05.815
4th. Kye A'Hern: 5:07.325
5th. Lucas Cruz: 5:11.298


Junior Women:

1st. Mille Johnset: 6:51.292
2nd. Anna Newkirk: 20:00.467


Elite Men
Full Results


Section Breakdown:


Elite Women
Full Results


Section Breakdown:


Junior Men
Full Results


Section Breakdown:


Junior Women
Full Results


Section Breakdown:






The Fantasy Downhill League is Presented by Trek and SRAM.





MENTIONS: @trek / @SramMedia


Must Read This Week
Aaron Gwin’s Race Bike Stolen in Edinburgh
120548 views
First Ride: Shimano's Back in the Game With New XT and SLX 12-Speed Groups
80421 views
Damien Oton Suffers Broken Back in Training Crash
66539 views
Final Results: Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
53357 views
Opening Day Survey: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
47934 views
Tech Randoms: Fort William DH World Cup 2019
41628 views
Review: MET's New Parachute MCR Convertible Full-Face Helmet
41388 views
Final Randoms from the Pits - Nove Mesto World Cup XC 2019
40180 views

23 Comments

  • + 14
 So from what I understand these are the most important numbers of the weekend?
  • + 5
 Absolutely they are.
  • + 6
 Yeah Finn!
  • + 5
 Anywhere to find the complete list not just top5?
  • + 9
 I dare you to click on the Scribd
  • + 2
 i always forget theyre going to update the page with scribd after i post asking about complete results
  • + 3
 Hoping to see young Finnley put down a podium run this weekend
  • + 1
 I wanna see this kid win one!
  • + 1
 Sorry if this info is easily found somewhere else. But what are the track conditions like currently...and at the time of these timed runs?
  • + 3
 Very wet! Been raining for the last 12+ hours straight.
  • + 9
 Never apologize when asking a question.
  • + 6
 There are no stupid questions, just stupid people.
  • + 1
 @eastwood: Yikes, that's miserable. Any end in sight or are we talking about heavy rain all weekend?
  • + 1
 @yupstate: all weekend but today is the worst of it. Theres only two very small sections of proper dirt tho, i dont think the rain will make a massive difference to the results
  • + 1
 Currently looking dry but overcast on Saturday afternoon, but rain all day Sunday.

www.yr.no/place/United_Kingdom/Scotland/Fort_William/hour_by_hour_detailed.html
  • + 1
 Okay, no Gwin or Shaw? Had to go to the UCI site directly to confirm my eyes weren't lying to me.
  • + 2
 I'm calling it: Gee is going to win.
  • + 0
 Jeez.. 5th woman nearly double the leader, anyone know the difference in start times/conditions between these?
  • + 3
 It's timed practice... some people go 100% for one split and coast the rest of their run, next run they'll do 100% on another split or two, then coast. Especially in the rain, for some, it can make sense not to risk a 100% full run with such a long weekend still to go.

From the article "Atherton had the fastest first split of the day, almost two seconds faster than Hannah, but would take her time down the rest of the course."
  • + 1
 Truth to the rumor that Seagrave is injured and not riding?
  • + 1
 Timed training means everything and nothing
  • + 1
 *especially everything

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.045255
Mobile Version of Website