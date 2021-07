Timed Training Results from the Les Gets DH World Cup 2021

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 4:38.956

2nd. Vali Höll: 4:43.011

3rd. Camille Balanche: 4:56.645

4th. Frida Ronning: 5:04.388

5th. Monika Hrastnik: 5:11.090



Elite Men



1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:44.165

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 3:44.331

3rd. Greg Minnaar: 3:44.440

4th. Reece Wilson: 3:45.897

5th. Brendan Fairclough: 3:48.091



Junior Women



1st. Izabela Yankova: 5:28.807

2nd. Leona Pierrini: 6:45.614



Junior Men



1st. Pau Menoyo Busquets: 3:54.139

2nd. Jordan Williams: 3:59.583

3rd. Jackson Goldstone: 4:10.812

4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:05.662

5th. Chris Grice: 4:15.675





Full Results:

The results are in from timed training in Les Gets.