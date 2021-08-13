Timed Training Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021

Aug 13, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Thibaut Daprela once again qualifying second here in Maribor can he do the business again tomorrow and take his second podium this week


The results are in from timed training in Maribor.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Camille Balanche: 3:43.779
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:45.034
3rd. Vali Höll: 3:46.583
4th. Myriam Nicole: 3:47.457
5th. Veronika Widmann: 3:52.377

Elite Men

1st. Loris Vergier: 3:10.085
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 3:12.105
3rd. Remi Thirion: 3:12.218
4th. Brook MacDonald: 3:13.373
5th. Danny Hart: 3:13.466

Junior Women

1st. Sophie Gutoehrle: 4:10.691

Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:16.860
2nd.Oisin O Callaghan: 3:23.697
3rd. Christopher Grice: 3:23.878
4th. Lachlan Stevens Mcnab: 3:24.610
5th. Oliver Davis: 3:27.606



Full Results:

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men






Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Maribor World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
First Ride: 2022 Pivot Firebird - Ready to Fly
73610 views
Spotted: A New Yeti eMTB
70931 views
Spotted: Hope's Prototype High Pivot Enduro Bike [Updated with Response from Hope]
62363 views
First Ride: 2022 GT Force Carbon
58584 views
Review: Küat's New Kashima-Coated Piston Pro X Bike Rack
55513 views
Poll: Once and For All, How Much Should a Mountain Bike Weigh?
49066 views
Spotted: Stanton's Titanium & Carbon Switch9er FS Enduro Bike from Ard Rock 2021
46635 views
Trailforks Now Provides Garmin Jump Stats
44491 views

28 Comments

  • 19 4
 Congratulations Loris and Camille! Now on to the next at Lenzerheide!
  • 3 15
flag ptrcarson (50 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 They do still have to race in Maribor, this was just timed training.
  • 11 2
 @ptrcarson: Sarcasm detection system not functioning??
  • 1 0
 ..
  • 1 1
 @slickwilly1: A proper application for Sarcasm ? Im with @ptrcarson on this one.
  • 9 0
 Yeah Brooke!
  • 2 0
 jesus will anyone be left to race the injured list looks like the second starters round.
What is up with Kerr is he OK after 42 seconds?
  • 1 0
 It looks like he is out, he was in hospital...
  • 3 0
 Sophie destroying the juniors!
  • 2 0
 Where's Finn ? Or am I blind?
  • 1 0
 Wyn & kerr are out… just saw a post of them on insta. Both with a cast…
  • 1 0
 Danny Hart didn't win timed training...the times they are a changin
  • 1 0
 Does anyone know what happened to Adam Brayton?
  • 2 1
 Danny Hart is on a tear this year
  • 1 0
 What happened to Tahnee?!
  • 1 0
 that doesn't look good for my Fantasy team
  • 2 0
 You still have time to edit your team.
  • 1 0
 Loris really selling those sessions!
  • 1 0
 any info on Cathro's times?
  • 1 0
 He is in B group, no time training for them!
  • 2 2
 Ohhh
  • 3 0
 I completely agree.
  • 1 2
 Dam Loris got 2 seconds on em
  • 1 3
 looks good for my fantasy team...fingers crossed
  • 10 1
 you just Jinxed yourself
  • 1 1
 @Three6ty: lol i know that's why i said that
  • 1 0
 Very few people give it 100% in the timed training so wouldn't count your chickens yet.
  • 2 0
 BS. Timed training is life.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008870
Mobile Version of Website