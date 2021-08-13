Timed Training Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021

The results are in from timed training in Maribor.
Elite Women
1st. Camille Balanche: 3:43.779
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:45.034
3rd. Vali Höll: 3:46.583
4th. Myriam Nicole: 3:47.457
5th. Veronika Widmann: 3:52.377
Elite Men
1st. Loris Vergier: 3:10.085
2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 3:12.105
3rd. Remi Thirion: 3:12.218
4th. Brook MacDonald: 3:13.373
5th. Danny Hart: 3:13.466
Junior Women
1st. Sophie Gutoehrle: 4:10.691
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:16.860
2nd.Oisin O Callaghan: 3:23.697
3rd. Christopher Grice: 3:23.878
4th. Lachlan Stevens Mcnab: 3:24.610
5th. Oliver Davis: 3:27.606
28 Comments
What is up with Kerr is he OK after 42 seconds?
Post a Comment