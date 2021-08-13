Timed Training Results from the Maribor DH World Cup 2021

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 3:43.779

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:45.034

3rd. Vali Höll: 3:46.583

4th. Myriam Nicole: 3:47.457

5th. Veronika Widmann: 3:52.377



Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 3:10.085

2nd. Benoit Coulanges: 3:12.105

3rd. Remi Thirion: 3:12.218

4th. Brook MacDonald: 3:13.373

5th. Danny Hart: 3:13.466



Junior Women



1st. Sophie Gutoehrle: 4:10.691



Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:16.860

2nd. Oisin O Callaghan: 3:23.697

3rd. Christopher Grice: 3:23.878

4th. Lachlan Stevens Mcnab: 3:24.610

5th. Oliver Davis: 3:27.606





Full Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack

The results are in from timed training in Maribor.