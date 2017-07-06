Pinkbike.com
Timed Training Results - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017
Jul 6, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Elite Men
1 // Troy Brosnan
2 // Greg Minnaar
3 // George Brannigan
Elite Women
1 // Tracey Hannah
2 // Emelie Siegenthaler
3 // Vaea Verbeeck
Junior Men
1 // Finn Iles
2 // Sylvain Cougoureux
3 // Matt Walker
Junior Women
1 // Megan James
11 Comments
Score
Time
+ 1
conv3rt
(0 mins ago)
great to see Forest Riesco on that board! And Gee racing already? He's not human, can't be.
[Reply]
+ 1
DaveGFC
(3 mins ago)
Meaningful or not we still have a look!
[Reply]
+ 0
adrennan
(6 mins ago)
media.giphy.com/media/3oEjI105rmEC22CJFK/giphy.gif
[Reply]
+ 0
Jvhowube
(7 mins ago)
www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGDBR2L5kzI
[Reply]
+ 0
zede
(9 mins ago)
TIMED TRAINING IS VERY MEANINGFUL, LET'S ALL ARGUE ABOUT IT !
[Reply]
- 3
scott-townes
(5 mins ago)
TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. lol
[Reply]
+ 0
DH6
(4 mins ago)
@scott-townes
: it doesn't matter that it doesn't matter.
[Reply]
- 1
conv3rt
(3 mins ago)
that TLD kit is as good as mine!
[Reply]
- 1
endlessblockades
(3 mins ago)
Only 2 Junoir women?
[Reply]
+ 0
DH6
(1 mins ago)
women should not be allowed race anyway. waste of dirt.
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 4
DH6
(10 mins ago)
who cares!
[Reply]
