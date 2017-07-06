RACING

Timed Training Results - Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2017

Jul 6, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Elite Men

1 // Troy Brosnan
2 // Greg Minnaar
3 // George Brannigan



Elite Women

1 // Tracey Hannah
2 // Emelie Siegenthaler
3 // Vaea Verbeeck



Junior Men

1 // Finn Iles
2 // Sylvain Cougoureux
3 // Matt Walker



Junior Women

1 // Megan James



11 Comments

  • + 1
 great to see Forest Riesco on that board! And Gee racing already? He's not human, can't be.
  • + 1
 Meaningful or not we still have a look!
  • + 0
 TIMED TRAINING IS VERY MEANINGFUL, LET'S ALL ARGUE ABOUT IT !
  • - 3
 TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. lol
  • + 0
 @scott-townes: it doesn't matter that it doesn't matter.
  • - 1
 that TLD kit is as good as mine!
  • - 1
 Only 2 Junoir women?
  • + 0
 women should not be allowed race anyway. waste of dirt.
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



