Timed Training Results: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Camille Balanche: 3:30.163

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 3:33.686

3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:38.388

4th. Mikayla Parton: 4:08.283

5th. Vali Höll: 4:12.982



Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 2:55.796

2nd. Amaury Pierron: 2:57.260

3rd. Matt Walker: 2:57.848

4th. Bernard Kerr: 2:58.543

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:58.669



Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:45.221

2nd. Jenna Hastings: 3:55.026

3rd. Phoebe Gale: 7:23.356



Junior Men



1st. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:05.980

2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:06.677

3rd. Davide Cappello: 3:07.010

4th. Jordan Williams: 3:07.656

5th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:08.078





Full Results:

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized

Lenzerheide has a refreshed track with plenty of loose and dusty turns for the fourth round of the 2022 series. Check out the most important results of the weekend below.