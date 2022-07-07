Timed Training Results: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022

Lenzerheide has a refreshed track with plenty of loose and dusty turns for the fourth round of the 2022 series. Check out the most important results of the weekend below.
Elite Women
1st. Camille Balanche: 3:30.163
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 3:33.686
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:38.388
4th. Mikayla Parton: 4:08.283
5th. Vali Höll: 4:12.982
Elite Men
1st. Loris Vergier: 2:55.796
2nd. Amaury Pierron: 2:57.260
3rd. Matt Walker: 2:57.848
4th. Bernard Kerr: 2:58.543
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:58.669
Junior Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:45.221
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 3:55.026
3rd. Phoebe Gale: 7:23.356
Junior Men
1st. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:05.980
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:06.677
3rd. Davide Cappello: 3:07.010
4th. Jordan Williams: 3:07.656
5th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:08.078
18 Comments