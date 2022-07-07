Timed Training Results: Lenzerheide DH World Cup 2022

Jul 7, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The redundant top section untaped under the lift.


Lenzerheide has a refreshed track with plenty of loose and dusty turns for the fourth round of the 2022 series. Check out the most important results of the weekend below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Camille Balanche: 3:30.163
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 3:33.686
3rd. Monika Hrastnik: 3:38.388
4th. Mikayla Parton: 4:08.283
5th. Vali Höll: 4:12.982

Elite Men

1st. Loris Vergier: 2:55.796
2nd. Amaury Pierron: 2:57.260
3rd. Matt Walker: 2:57.848
4th. Bernard Kerr: 2:58.543
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 2:58.669

Junior Women

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:45.221
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 3:55.026
3rd. Phoebe Gale: 7:23.356

Junior Men

1st. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:05.980
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 3:06.677
3rd. Davide Cappello: 3:07.010
4th. Jordan Williams: 3:07.656
5th. Jackson Goldstone: 3:08.078



Full Results:

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men





18 Comments

  • 15 1
 Congrats Loris on winning with the most important run of your career!
  • 13 5
 Wow, Vali got smoked! She'll probably move to EWS full-time now that she's lost her DH speed.
  • 1 8
flag drjonnywonderboy (36 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 @suspended-flesh: she probably stopped halfway down. Its timed training, not qualifying.
  • 3 0
 @drjonnywonderboy: woooosh
  • 1 0
 Clearly winning timed training in 2021 in Snowshoe was a bigger win of his career.
  • 1 0
 @drjonnywonderboy: I’ll try and explain it. Just in case you are an American and don’t understand irony. There is this joke that timed training means (insert option) everything / nothing. They comment relates to that. Hope that helps.
  • 7 0
 Bernard kerr was clearly buzzin about the track for the wyn tv. I know we're just talking about practice, but cool to see him near the pointy end of things.
  • 11 1
 If I can't practice, I can't practice. If I'm hurt, I'm hurt. Simple as that. It's not about that at all. But it's easy to talk about and sum it up when you just talk about practice; we're sitting here, and I'm supposed to be the franchise player, and we're in here talking about practice. I mean, listen, we're talking about practice.
  • 2 0
 Practice?!? Are we talking about practice?!?
  • 5 0
 Would love to see BK on the podium. He's definitely got the pace to mix it with the top boys, his race runs always let him down sadly.
  • 2 0
 He was also ripping on the LSDs super hard. That park looks like a blast.
  • 2 0
 @wda1wustl: not a game….not a game. Practice
  • 1 1
 Obligatory. We talkin bout practice.
  • 1 2
 read, Timed Training Results it is not qualifying time
Below threshold threads are hidden





