Timed Training Results: Lenzerheide World Cup DH 2021

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 3:23.982

2nd. Camille Balanche: +7.823

3rd. Marine Cabirou: +9.172

4th. Monika Hrasnik: +9.702

5th. Mathilde Bernard: +17.852



Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 2:52.309

2nd. Amaury Pierron: +1.303

3rd. Benoit Coulanges: +1.868

4th. Joe Breeden: +1.991

5th. Danny Hart: +2.482



Junior Women



None



Junior Men



1st. Oisin O'Callaghan: 3;03.001

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: +2.460

3rd. Tristan Lemire: +6.631

4th. Oliver Davis: +6.729

5th. James Macdermid: +7.652





