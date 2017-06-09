RACING

Timed Training Results – Leogang DH World Cup 2017

Jun 9, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Elite Men

1 // Bernard Kerr
2 // Troy Brosnan
3 // Aaron Gwin


Elite Women

1 // Eleonora Farina
2 // Vaea Verbeeck
3 // Myriam Nicole


Junior Men

1 // Matt Walker
2 // Finn Iles
3 // Kaos Seagrave


Junior Women

1 // Melanie Chappaz



37 Comments

  • + 40
 Bernard outriding his debts quite well it seems
  • - 1
 so what is this debt Kerr's got, and what has it got to do with Wyn?
  • + 13
 @jesse-woodward: It has been mentioned on every single comments section since the show aired, not sure it needs to be explained again. Failing that Google is a magnificent thing, try "Bernard Kerr debt" Wink Smile
  • + 3
 Surely he must owe a debt of gratitude for this result
  • + 0
 @BeardlessMarinRider @jesse-woodward whaaat, is it this?! singletrackworld.com/forum/topic/unexpected-bernard-kerr-on-cant-pay-well-take-it-away
  • + 6
 The guy paid his debt at the time of filming which looked to have been down to a misunderstanding in the first place. I can see how it is a bit funny and he got a ribbing, however, I hope all this ongoing attention doesn't negatively impact on his sponser deals, reputation etc. That would be unfair.
  • + 0
 @km79: happy news finally. i didn't like the way people kept talking about this.
  • + 0
 @jesse-woodward: "Paul and Max visit professional cyclist Bernard Kerr, who owes £3,500 to a van rental company."

en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Can%27t_Pay%3F_We%27ll_Take_It_Away!


Clearly he's just pushing for the Dream. 0% chance Kerr is the only pro in this situation
  • + 3
 Zzzzzzzz stop
  • + 10
 Where is Atwill on his hardtail?
  • + 5
 he willied past everyone but his run was DQed
  • + 2
 @Lagr1980: why DQ?
  • + 2
 he went down on his hardtail on his first run
  • + 12
 Drawing comment on the current state of affairs, UCI & Redbull, do something about it...
www.instagram.com/p/BVH8kJwBUCh
  • + 0
 @WAKIdesigns: love it, the iron should have uci lettering/colors/29inch wheels though.
  • + 0
 These windows where the times are displayed on this page, the rider names are printed double with a slight offset, as if I'm crosseyed. Doesn't go for the times or team names, only for the rider names. Anyone experiences the same? Is this still scribd or are they using something else nowadays?
  • + 4
 There's the proof. 27.5 is slower.
  • + 2
 26aintdead 264life 26 for effah bro maybe 24 in the rear
  • + 3
 timed training doesnt mean sh***... wait where are the wagonwheels ????????
  • + 0
 In roadbikes
  • + 1
 Too smooth for wagon, get yer 26 chromag for pumptrack extravaganza
  • + 4
 #twentysevenfiveaintdead
  • + 1
 It doesn't mean sjit, but it's all we've got, so how about a longer list with splits?
  • + 2
 poof - like magic! Thanks PB
  • + 0
 look at those times... I think all people who say tight times make for better racing should think again... come sunday everybody's gonna have exactly the same time Wink
  • + 3
 Yea..gwinner
  • + 1
 Something weird is going on...Gwin places high in timed training.
  • + 1
 How about Rachel? Is she still injured?
  • + 1
 Yeah, if you watch WynTV he interviews Dan Brown who says Rachel won't be racing. www.pinkbike.com/news/where-did-all-the-rocks-go-wyntv-leogang-dh-world-cup-track-walk.html
  • + 1
 Minnaar will cream them.
  • + 0
 29ers holding back?
