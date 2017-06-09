Pinkbike.com
Timed Training Results – Leogang DH World Cup 2017
Jun 9, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Elite Men
1 // Bernard Kerr
2 // Troy Brosnan
3 // Aaron Gwin
Elite Women
1 // Eleonora Farina
2 // Vaea Verbeeck
3 // Myriam Nicole
Junior Men
1 // Matt Walker
2 // Finn Iles
3 // Kaos Seagrave
Junior Women
1 // Melanie Chappaz
37 Comments
+ 40
oli99
(1 hours ago)
Bernard outriding his debts quite well it seems
[Reply]
- 1
jesse-woodward
(1 hours ago)
so what is this debt Kerr's got, and what has it got to do with Wyn?
[Reply]
+ 13
BeardlessMarinRider
(1 hours ago)
@jesse-woodward
: It has been mentioned on every single comments section since the show aired, not sure it needs to be explained again. Failing that Google is a magnificent thing, try "Bernard Kerr debt"
[Reply]
+ 3
robwhynot
(1 hours ago)
Surely he must owe a debt of gratitude for this result
[Reply]
+ 0
barzaka
(1 hours ago)
@BeardlessMarinRider
@jesse-woodward
whaaat, is it this?!
singletrackworld.com/forum/topic/unexpected-bernard-kerr-on-cant-pay-well-take-it-away
[Reply]
+ 6
km79
(52 mins ago)
The guy paid his debt at the time of filming which looked to have been down to a misunderstanding in the first place. I can see how it is a bit funny and he got a ribbing, however, I hope all this ongoing attention doesn't negatively impact on his sponser deals, reputation etc. That would be unfair.
[Reply]
+ 0
cfern
(49 mins ago)
@km79
: happy news finally. i didn't like the way people kept talking about this.
[Reply]
+ 0
charles0210
(48 mins ago)
@jesse-woodward
: "Paul and Max visit professional cyclist Bernard Kerr, who owes £3,500 to a van rental company."
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Can%27t_Pay%3F_We%27ll_Take_It_Away
!
Clearly he's just pushing for the Dream. 0% chance Kerr is the only pro in this situation
[Reply]
+ 3
mecagoenvuestrosmuertos
(38 mins ago)
Zzzzzzzz stop
[Reply]
+ 10
kudos100
(1 hours ago)
Where is Atwill on his hardtail?
[Reply]
+ 5
Lagr1980
(1 hours ago)
he willied past everyone but his run was DQed
[Reply]
+ 2
bxxer-rider
(1 hours ago)
@Lagr1980
: why DQ?
[Reply]
+ 2
HutchJR
(1 hours ago)
he went down on his hardtail on his first run
[Reply]
+ 12
WAKIdesigns
(34 mins ago)
Drawing comment on the current state of affairs, UCI & Redbull, do something about it...
www.instagram.com/p/BVH8kJwBUCh
[Reply]
+ 0
whitebullit
(15 mins ago)
@WAKIdesigns
: love it, the iron should have uci lettering/colors/29inch wheels though.
[Reply]
+ 0
vinay
(28 mins ago)
These windows where the times are displayed on this page, the rider names are printed double with a slight offset, as if I'm crosseyed. Doesn't go for the times or team names, only for the rider names. Anyone experiences the same? Is this still scribd or are they using something else nowadays?
[Reply]
+ 4
headshot
(1 hours ago)
There's the proof. 27.5 is slower.
[Reply]
+ 2
vinay
(31 mins ago)
26aintdead 264life 26 for effah bro maybe 24 in the rear
[Reply]
+ 3
Lagr1980
(1 hours ago)
timed training doesnt mean sh***... wait where are the wagonwheels ????????
[Reply]
+ 0
mecagoenvuestrosmuertos
(34 mins ago)
In roadbikes
[Reply]
+ 1
kanasasa
(24 mins ago)
Too smooth for wagon, get yer 26 chromag for pumptrack extravaganza
[Reply]
+ 4
Tearsforgears
(1 hours ago)
#twentysevenfiveaintdead
[Reply]
+ 1
endlessblockades
(1 hours ago)
It doesn't mean sjit, but it's all we've got, so how about a longer list with splits?
[Reply]
+ 2
endlessblockades
(1 hours ago)
poof - like magic! Thanks PB
[Reply]
+ 0
jzPV
(29 mins ago)
look at those times... I think all people who say tight times make for better racing should think again... come sunday everybody's gonna have exactly the same time
[Reply]
+ 3
cakemoto
(1 hours ago)
Yea..gwinner
[Reply]
+ 1
lRaphl
(16 mins ago)
Something weird is going on...Gwin places high in timed training.
[Reply]
+ 1
robbienroll
(1 hours ago)
How about Rachel? Is she still injured?
[Reply]
+ 1
tamallama
(48 mins ago)
Yeah, if you watch WynTV he interviews Dan Brown who says Rachel won't be racing.
www.pinkbike.com/news/where-did-all-the-rocks-go-wyntv-leogang-dh-world-cup-track-walk.html
[Reply]
+ 1
jclnv
(34 mins ago)
Minnaar will cream them.
[Reply]
+ 0
Triber66
(19 mins ago)
29ers holding back?
[Reply]
- 6
scott-townes
(1 hours ago)
Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter. Timed training doesn't matter.
[Reply]
+ 8
Patrick9-32
(1 hours ago)
But on the other hand. Timed training is interesting.
[Reply]
+ 5
murfio
(1 hours ago)
Your genitals don't matter.
[Reply]
+ 5
Piersurf
(1 hours ago)
...but my mom thinks I'm handsome
[Reply]
+ 0
Darknut
(1 hours ago)
DH in 2017 doesn't matter
[Reply]
- 2
mecagoenvuestrosmuertos
(33 mins ago)
@Darknut
: EWS is the new dh WC
[Reply]
Post a Comment