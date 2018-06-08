RACING

Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018

Jun 8, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Timed training results are in!

FULL RESULTS HERE.

Elite Men

1st. BRUNI Loic 3:18.454
2nd. JONES Michael 3:19.104 +0.650
3rd. ILES Finn 3:19.721+1.267
4th. BROSNAN Troy 3:20.053 +1.599
5th. VERGIER Loris 3:20.219 +1.765
Elite Women

1st. ATHERTON Rachel 3:50.955
2nd. HANNAH Tracey 4:00.993 +10.038
3rd. SIEGENTHALER Emilie 4:04.605 +13.650
4th. HRASTNIK Monika 4:04.686 +13.731
5th. SALAZAR Mariana 4:11.385 +20.430







FULL RESULTS HERE.


Click here to enter Pinkbike's Fantasy Downhill presented by Trek.


Pinkbike s DH Fantasy League Fantasy Downhill Presented by trekbikes


Must Read This Week
Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2018
141009 views
Qualifying Results: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
94901 views
Review: Orbea Rallon M-LTD
66068 views
The World's Longest DH Bike: Isak Leivsson's Pole Machine 200 - Fort William World Cup 2018
63592 views
13 Privateers & Their Bikes from the Fort William World Cup DH
62873 views
Winning Bikes: Fort William World Cup DH 2018
55002 views
A $999 Wireless Dropper Post, New Tires, Tools & More - Taipei Cycle Pre-Show
45583 views
Practice Photo Report: Storm's a Coming - Fort William DH World Cup 2018
42290 views

22 Comments

  • + 5
 coverage and how fast you guys are posting this stuff has been awesome this season... great work and thank you!
  • + 6
 What happened to Seagrave?
  • + 1
 Love that Loic is back! We should expect Finn to be good at a track like this with his background.

This should prove to be an utterly spectacular race all through. Rachel with mega destruction too. Wow!

Can’t wait for qualifying results already. I’m frothing at the gash already!!!!!!!
  • + 3
 So did Loic ride the trailbike, or was that just trolling?
  • + 1
 trolling/ advertising a new bike for his sponsor
  • + 3
 Where's Claudios preview? Did they drop it all together?
  • + 4
 Claudio can't ride as he had surgery for a brain bleed a couple of weeks back from his Croatia crash.
  • + 2
 here is the course preview but it wasn't Claudio it was Andrew Neethling.
www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4ErmSoBtPo
  • + 2
 Red Bull probably is playing it safe after his concussion. There´s so much going on about degenerative processes after brain injury these days, it only makes sense to keep him off the track for at least this season and have him heal up properly. It´s no use to anybody if the guy sustains irreparable damage just for our entertainment.
I´ve experienced it myself, a bad concussion is a serious injury and can take you months or even years to properly heal and judging by his interviews since the accident, he is nowhere near back to 100% yet.
My guess is next season he´ll be back.
  • + 1
 @Loki87: I don't want it to be true but I've heard rumor they might be pulling the plug on Claudio doing the course preview forever Frown *may not be true and hopefully isn't*
  • + 1
 It’s unfortunate timed training means everything always. Because hot damn, I’m doing even worse on the fantasy league than last week
  • + 1
 Okay, it's just so timed training, but good to see Brownie on top. Keep building your confidence back Smile
  • + 1
 Can anybody find the rest of the results?
  • + 1
 Ya Finn!!
  • + 1
 where are jr results?
  • + 5
 1. Holl You're welcome.
  • + 1
 @endlessblockades: but that’s wrong she was neither 1 or 2 and that’s all the results have.
  • + 1
 I may be wrong, but I think Juniors don't do TT..
  • + 1
 When is qualifying ?
  • - 1
 The Warriors are beating the crap out of that crybaby moron Lebron.
  • + 6
 Lebron is still the best player in the NBA right now.
  • + 0
 Evidently not hahahaha

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.030036
Mobile Version of Website