Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2018

Elite Men
1st. BRUNI Loic 3:18.454
2nd. JONES Michael 3:19.104 +0.650
3rd. ILES Finn 3:19.721+1.267
4th. BROSNAN Troy 3:20.053 +1.599
5th. VERGIER Loris 3:20.219 +1.765
Elite Women
1st. ATHERTON Rachel 3:50.955
2nd. HANNAH Tracey 4:00.993 +10.038
3rd. SIEGENTHALER Emilie 4:04.605 +13.650
4th. HRASTNIK Monika 4:04.686 +13.731
5th. SALAZAR Mariana 4:11.385 +20.430
22 Comments
This should prove to be an utterly spectacular race all through. Rachel with mega destruction too. Wow!
Can’t wait for qualifying results already. I’m frothing at the gash already!!!!!!!
www.youtube.com/watch?v=H4ErmSoBtPo
I´ve experienced it myself, a bad concussion is a serious injury and can take you months or even years to properly heal and judging by his interviews since the accident, he is nowhere near back to 100% yet.
My guess is next season he´ll be back.
