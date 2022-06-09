Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022

Jun 9, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The track is entirely unchanged since last year although there s been a large amount of repair work in the woods.


Leogang provides another wet and wild challenge for the third round of the 2022 series. Check out the most important results of the weekend below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Vali Höll: 4:29.109
2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:46.570
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 6:36.692
4th. Eleonora Farina: 6:51.668
5th. Veronika Widmann: 9:36.997

Elite Men

1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:38.113
2nd. Finn Iles: 3:42.182
3rd. Connor Fearon: 3:43.839
4th. Dylan Levesque: 3:44.406
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 3:45.635

Junior Women

1st. Jenna Hastings: 7:23.152
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 12:15.764

Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:47.423
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:52.688
3rd. Henri Kiefer: 3:57.974
4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:05.113
5th. Jack Piercy: 4:08.321



Full Results:

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men





Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


15 Comments

  • 12 0
 Flat pedal thunder with that top 3 result for the weekend! Incredible job Fearon!
  • 9 0
 Flat pedal conditions! He deserves a win there one way or another.
  • 4 0
 And on a beefed up enduro bike
  • 2 3
 LOL its just timed training you nuts.
  • 2 0
 Connor placed 2nd the year Gwin won with the chainless lap. He definitely has speed in Leogang.
  • 4 0
 Heck yeah Fearon!
  • 3 0
 Nice to see Finn back and riding!
  • 2 0
 Times Training: Let’s Go!

Elite Women: meh…
  • 2 0
 Amaury is on fire
  • 2 0
 Oisin is on fire
  • 2 0
 Finn is on fire
  • 1 1
 Don't read too much into the elite women, only two of them have put in a proper run.
  • 2 0
 Dylan is on fire
  • 1 0
 Why do I get the feeling most riders weren't too bothered......
  • 1 0
 only 2 junior women??!





