Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022

Leogang provides another wet and wild challenge for the third round of the 2022 series. Check out the most important results of the weekend below.
Elite Women
1st. Vali Höll: 4:29.109
2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:46.570
3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 6:36.692
4th. Eleonora Farina: 6:51.668
5th. Veronika Widmann: 9:36.997
Elite Men
1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:38.113
2nd. Finn Iles: 3:42.182
3rd. Connor Fearon: 3:43.839
4th. Dylan Levesque: 3:44.406
5th. Benoit Coulanges: 3:45.635
Junior Women
1st. Jenna Hastings: 7:23.152
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 12:15.764
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:47.423
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:52.688
3rd. Henri Kiefer: 3:57.974
4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:05.113
5th. Jack Piercy: 4:08.321
Elite Women: meh…