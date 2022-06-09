Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Vali Höll: 4:29.109

2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:46.570

3rd. Nina Hoffmann: 6:36.692

4th. Eleonora Farina: 6:51.668

5th. Veronika Widmann: 9:36.997



Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:38.113

2nd. Finn Iles: 3:42.182

3rd. Connor Fearon: 3:43.839

4th. Dylan Levesque: 3:44.406

5th. Benoit Coulanges: 3:45.635



Junior Women



1st. Jenna Hastings: 7:23.152

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 12:15.764



Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:47.423

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:52.688

3rd. Henri Kiefer: 3:57.974

4th. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:05.113

5th. Jack Piercy: 4:08.321





