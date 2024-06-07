Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Check out the most important results of the weekend from the third round of the 2024 World Cup Downhill series below.
Elite Women (Provisional)
1st. Vali Höll: 3:45.721
2nd. Myriam Nicole: 3:47.056
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:50.257
4th. Camille Balanche: 3:54.241
5th. Mille Johnset: 3:55.635
Elite Men (Provisional)
1st. Bernard Kerr: 3:12.060
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:12.713
3rd. Amaury Pierron: 3:13.250
4th. Loic Bruni: 3:13.378
5th. Troy Brosnan: 3:13.873
Junior Women (Provisional)
1st. Erice Van Leuven: 4:02.944
2nd. Sacha Mills: 4:58.226
3rd. Heather Wilson: 5:36.251
4th. Ella Svegby: 5:46.365
5th. Eliana Hulsebosch: 6:25.312
Junior Men (Provisional)
1st. Max Alran: 3:23.497
2nd. Till Alran: 3:26.978
3rd. Christian Hauser: 3:29.806
4th. Oriol Cuadrat Castells: 3:29.934
5th. Ryder Lawrence: 3:30.344