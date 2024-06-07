Timed Training Results: Leogang DH World Cup 2024

Results:

Elite Women (Provisional)



1st. Vali Höll: 3:45.721

2nd. Myriam Nicole: 3:47.056

3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 3:50.257

4th. Camille Balanche: 3:54.241

5th. Mille Johnset: 3:55.635



Elite Men (Provisional)



1st. Bernard Kerr: 3:12.060

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:12.713

3rd. Amaury Pierron: 3:13.250

4th. Loic Bruni: 3:13.378

5th. Troy Brosnan: 3:13.873



Junior Women (Provisional)



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 4:02.944

2nd. Sacha Mills: 4:58.226

3rd. Heather Wilson: 5:36.251

4th. Ella Svegby: 5:46.365

5th. Eliana Hulsebosch: 6:25.312



Junior Men (Provisional)



1st. Max Alran: 3:23.497

2nd. Till Alran: 3:26.978

3rd. Christian Hauser: 3:29.806

4th. Oriol Cuadrat Castells: 3:29.934

5th. Ryder Lawrence: 3:30.344



Full Results:

Check out the most important results of the weekend from the third round of the 2024 World Cup Downhill series below.