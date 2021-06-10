Timed Training Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Monika Hrastnik: 5:06.447

2nd. Eleonora Farina: +26.687

3rd. Vali Höll: +42.318

4th. Nina Hoffmann: +2:01.458

5th. Mille Johnset: +8:40.214



Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:47.762

2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +3.983

3rd. Loris Vergier: +7.498

4th. Troy Brosnan: +7.6

5th. David Trummer: +7.829



Junior Women



1st. Leona Pierrini: 7:03.036



Junior Men



1st. Chris Grice: 4:05.582

2nd. Nuno Reis: +13.838

3rd. Dennis Luffman: +33.430

4th. Preston Williams: +2:32.799

5th. Oisin O'Callaghan: +3:27.252





Full Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

The results are in from timed training in Leogang.