Timed Training Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021

Jun 10, 2021
by Ed Spratt  
Thibaut Daprela once again took the top spot in the junior men s race.


The results are in from timed training in Leogang.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Monika Hrastnik: 5:06.447
2nd. Eleonora Farina: +26.687
3rd. Vali Höll: +42.318
4th. Nina Hoffmann: +2:01.458
5th. Mille Johnset: +8:40.214

Elite Men

1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:47.762
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +3.983
3rd. Loris Vergier: +7.498
4th. Troy Brosnan: +7.6
5th. David Trummer: +7.829

Junior Women

1st. Leona Pierrini: 7:03.036

Junior Men

1st. Chris Grice: 4:05.582
2nd. Nuno Reis: +13.838
3rd. Dennis Luffman: +33.430
4th. Preston Williams: +2:32.799
5th. Oisin O'Callaghan: +3:27.252



Full Results:

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men






Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Retallack



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Leogang World Cup Dh 2021 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
First Look: All New 2022 Scott Spark - The Next Generation of Integration
120232 views
First Ride: Santa Cruz's New Bronson Gets a Mullet for 2022
57940 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Niner WFO 9 RDO Frameset
52780 views
Commencal Unveils the 2021 Supreme Race Bike
50389 views
Tech Randoms: Leogang World Cup 2021
46242 views
Throwback Thursday: How Much Have Mountain Bike Prices Changed in the Past 10 Years?
42654 views
More Tech Randoms - NotARace Test Session 2021
42025 views
Spotted (Again): GT's Part Downhill, Part Enduro Bike
41000 views

34 Comments

  • 18 1
 seems Amaury's bulging biceps aren't just for show.
  • 2 0
 TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER.
  • 15 4
 This means everything and is the most exciting moment of 2021 so far! (And I say this as a new dad)
  • 1 0
 congrats....
  • 8 0
 Congrats to Pierron!! Onto the next round!
  • 9 0
 He did so well to win the only part of the weekend that matters. Can't wait to see who wins timed training at the other four rounds.
  • 5 0
 It will still be fun to watch the big parade laps this weekend.
  • 1 1
 TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER. TIMED TRAINING DOESN'T MATTER.
  • 7 0
 we're talking about practice...
  • 1 1
 Ha, nice
  • 1 0
 What are we talking about?
  • 5 0
 I love how yesterday the riders were all commenting on "how much better the track is than last year" LOL
  • 3 0
 Looks as though some riders thought there was no point in riding? Is the weather going to clear up for the rest of the weekend maybe?
  • 5 1
 Definitely use these results to pick your fantasy team
  • 1 1
 It looks like I did...this never bodes well for finals
  • 3 0
 Grice Crispy on a heater!!
  • 1 0
 Criiiigs!!!
  • 3 0
 hell yeah SLACK DAN
  • 2 0
 AAAANND.... changing my fantasy team
  • 1 0
 Reece won last year with a 3:51 and Loris Qualies with a 3:45.
Suggests that 3:47 is on the money and a bit of a statement.
  • 1 0
 I based my team souly off these results
  • 1 0
 No full results posted even to see some of the splits?
  • 1 0
 Pierron unsurprisingly fast as f***. Go Maurice!
  • 1 0
 Seems like the new Commencal goes good…
  • 1 0
 surprising that Bruni had nice timing with the injury
  • 1 0
 So can I change my Fantasy team?
  • 1 0
 "Wait we talking about PRACTICE" #Iverson
  • 1 0
 Is that all??
  • 1 1
 Congrats to Amaury on winning the first race of the year!
  • 1 0
 and so it begins......
  • 3 5
 + 8 minutes 40 sec for 5th place in women's field? #notarace
  • 3 1
 It's not a race, it's timed training.
  • 3 0
 #liketoseeyougetdownthetack
  • 1 0
 In timed training the clock runs on every run but the riders are free to stop on the side of the track to check lines if they want

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008950
Mobile Version of Website