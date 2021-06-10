Timed Training Results: Leogang World Cup DH 2021

The results are in from timed training in Leogang.
Elite Women
1st. Monika Hrastnik: 5:06.447
2nd. Eleonora Farina: +26.687
3rd. Vali Höll: +42.318
4th. Nina Hoffmann: +2:01.458
5th. Mille Johnset: +8:40.214
Elite Men
1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:47.762
2nd. Thibaut Daprela: +3.983
3rd. Loris Vergier: +7.498
4th. Troy Brosnan: +7.6
5th. David Trummer: +7.829
Junior Women
1st. Leona Pierrini: 7:03.036
Junior Men
1st. Chris Grice: 4:05.582
2nd. Nuno Reis: +13.838
3rd. Dennis Luffman: +33.430
4th. Preston Williams: +2:32.799
5th. Oisin O'Callaghan: +3:27.252
Suggests that 3:47 is on the money and a bit of a statement.
