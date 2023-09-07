Timed Training Results: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Sian A'Hern: 4:16.971

2nd. Emmy Lan: 4:25.663

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 5:03.389

4th. Jolanda Kiener: 5:03.448

5th. Mille Johnset: 5:17.131



Elite Men



1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:28.476

2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:29.077

3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:31.147

4th. Loic Bruni: 3:31.749

5th. Antoine Rogge: 3:32.722



Junior Women



1st. Sacha Mills: 4:20.268

2nd. Zali Miklas: 6:19.573

3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 7:25.988

4th. Marcia Pomes Garcia: 7:29.315

5th. Lisa Bouladou: 7:34.955



Junior Men



1st. Kimi Viardot: 3:42.698

2nd. Ryan Griffith: 3:43.370

3rd. Kael Foale: 3:45.019

4th. Henry Sherry: 3:45.526

5th. Ton Rusinol Sala: 3:47.788



Full Results:

Timed Training is back for the second time in 2023. Check out the most important results of the weekend below.