Timed Training Results: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Sep 7, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Timed Training is back for the second time in 2023. Check out the most important results of the weekend below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Sian A'Hern: 4:16.971
2nd. Emmy Lan: 4:25.663
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 5:03.389
4th. Jolanda Kiener: 5:03.448
5th. Mille Johnset: 5:17.131

Elite Men

1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:28.476
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:29.077
3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:31.147
4th. Loic Bruni: 3:31.749
5th. Antoine Rogge: 3:32.722

Junior Women

1st. Sacha Mills: 4:20.268
2nd. Zali Miklas: 6:19.573
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 7:25.988
4th. Marcia Pomes Garcia: 7:29.315
5th. Lisa Bouladou: 7:34.955

Junior Men

1st. Kimi Viardot: 3:42.698
2nd. Ryan Griffith: 3:43.370
3rd. Kael Foale: 3:45.019
4th. Henry Sherry: 3:45.526
5th. Ton Rusinol Sala: 3:47.788


Full Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

6 Comments
  • 4 0
 Emmy Lan jumping into Elite DHI, that's pretty cool. She's had a great first U21 EDR season with Forbidden
  • 1 0
 very cool! perhaps a good career trajectory, given the dwindling exposure edr appears to be receiving. looks like she's got the speed to mix it up.
  • 4 4
 NEWSFLASH the Jr. event is cancelled and these will stand as the results thus proving the immortal importance of TT. Congrats to all the wieners
  • 2 4
 It happened one time, and if it saved some jr. from getting hurt, I'm ok with that. Move on.
  • 2 0
 No time for Valli?
  • 2 0
 Timed Training is not required so there are always a few people missing.





