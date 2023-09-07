Timed Training Results: Les Gets DH World Cup 2023

Timed Training is back for the second time in 2023. Check out the most important results of the weekend below.
Elite Women
1st. Sian A'Hern: 4:16.971
2nd. Emmy Lan: 4:25.663
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 5:03.389
4th. Jolanda Kiener: 5:03.448
5th. Mille Johnset: 5:17.131
Elite Men
1st. Troy Brosnan: 3:28.476
2nd. Andreas Kolb: 3:29.077
3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:31.147
4th. Loic Bruni: 3:31.749
5th. Antoine Rogge: 3:32.722
Junior Women
1st. Sacha Mills: 4:20.268
2nd. Zali Miklas: 6:19.573
3rd. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 7:25.988
4th. Marcia Pomes Garcia: 7:29.315
5th. Lisa Bouladou: 7:34.955
Junior Men
1st. Kimi Viardot: 3:42.698
2nd. Ryan Griffith: 3:43.370
3rd. Kael Foale: 3:45.019
4th. Henry Sherry: 3:45.526
5th. Ton Rusinol Sala: 3:47.788