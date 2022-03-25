Timed Training Results: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

World Cup racing is back with the timed training results from the first round of the 2022 series in Lourdes. Check out who went fastest below.
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:30.611
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:36.625
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 3:37.194
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:37.921
5th. Camille Balanche: 3:41.985
Elite Men
1st. Finn Iles: 2:54.464
2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:55.653
3rd. Amaury Pierron: 2:56.604
4th. Loic Bruni: 2:56.883
5th. Danny Hart: 2:57.865
Junior Women
1st. Kine Haugom: 4:49.698
2nd. Phoebe Gale: 9:10.740
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 15:06.980
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 3:04.530
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:05.439
3rd. Alix Francoz: 3:09.905
4th. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 3:11.293
5th. Tristan Lemire: 3:11.664
