Timed Training Results: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:30.611

2nd. Vali Höll: 3:36.625

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 3:37.194

4th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:37.921

5th. Camille Balanche: 3:41.985



Elite Men



1st. Finn Iles: 2:54.464

2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:55.653

3rd. Amaury Pierron: 2:56.604

4th. Loic Bruni: 2:56.883

5th. Danny Hart: 2:57.865



Junior Women



1st. Kine Haugom: 4:49.698

2nd. Phoebe Gale: 9:10.740

3rd. Izabela Yankova: 15:06.980



Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 3:04.530

2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:05.439

3rd. Alix Francoz: 3:09.905

4th. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 3:11.293

5th. Tristan Lemire: 3:11.664





World Cup racing is back with the timed training results from the first round of the 2022 series in Lourdes. Check out who went fastest below.