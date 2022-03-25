close
Timed Training Results: Lourdes DH World Cup 2022

Mar 25, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
After being almost 3 seconds up at the last split it was a shocker to everyone to see Loic cross the line more than 7 seconds behind Gwinn.


World Cup racing is back with the timed training results from the first round of the 2022 series in Lourdes. Check out who went fastest below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Myriam Nicole: 3:30.611
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:36.625
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 3:37.194
4th. Nina Hoffmann: 3:37.921
5th. Camille Balanche: 3:41.985

Elite Men

1st. Finn Iles: 2:54.464
2nd. Loris Vergier: 2:55.653
3rd. Amaury Pierron: 2:56.604
4th. Loic Bruni: 2:56.883
5th. Danny Hart: 2:57.865

Junior Women

1st. Kine Haugom: 4:49.698
2nd. Phoebe Gale: 9:10.740
3rd. Izabela Yankova: 15:06.980

Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 3:04.530
2nd. Jackson Goldstone: 3:05.439
3rd. Alix Francoz: 3:09.905
4th. Lachlan Stevens-Mcnab: 3:11.293
5th. Tristan Lemire: 3:11.664



Full Results:

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men





24 Comments

  • 27 2
 Congrats to Finn for the WC overall
  • 4 2
 Myriam wrapped up the season too!
  • 2 0
 Ha ha ha. Still against calling these “results”
  • 7 0
 We're talking about PRACTICE
  • 1 0
 Only 3 AI fans - wtf!
  • 1 0
 Aaaah... The sweet smell of spring as nature reclaims the northern hemisphere, lambs skip in the meadows, calves enjoy the warm rays of sun now hitting their hillside, chicks emerge into the sunlight for the first time, and the first TT of the year rocks everyone's world. Thank you God, we'll momentarily forgive you for all the other horrible shit you've unleashed
  • 8 3
 Seasons finnished now
  • 3 1
 Would love to see Finn finally break out this season. Seems like it's been a long time coming. Also wtf World Cup racing is back baby!
  • 2 0
 Can't tell if Finn just goes extra hard for TT and qualies, but I can't wait to see this kid stand on the top podium (smirks and glances at fantasy team)
  • 3 2
 i do have Finny on my team. Being with Loic all the time he has some...French Connection.. i expect him to top 7. No surprises here.
  • 2 0
 Top 7 seems oddly specific
  • 1 0
 @mi-bike: it's the new top 10
  • 2 1
 No French top 5 after all.
  • 1 1
 Canucks are essentially French though non?
  • 1 0
 Is Rachel racing this weekend?
  • 1 0
 Nevermind; just checked the start list and she's not on it
  • 1 0
 I just want no bodily injuries.
  • 2 1
 Who's that?
  • 1 0
 Are this all Women starting?
  • 1 0
 Would have been nice to look at on scribdFrown
  • 1 0
 Wheres lewboy
  • 1 0
 No Gwin?
  • 1 3
 Nicole smashing Höll with 6 seconds at trainings. Voilà.
The rest has to be done..
  • 2 0
 @danstonQ Yes, Nicole new champion of the overall 2022... they are giving her the award... haha!!!!!

Post a Comment



