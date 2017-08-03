Timed Training Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017

Timed training in Mont-Sainte-Anne has wrapped up for the day and the top of the charts are pretty interesting. Who is showing us a glimpse of their cards verse holding them close to their chest? Gwin posted one of the fastest top splits but went on to some slower sections, either cruising or stopping on track to look at something, so you can never count him out.



In the women's field Rachel posted the quickest top split but like Gwin, mellowed out lower down the track, while Marine Cabirou top timed training run was posted earlier on. Tracey Hannah posted the quickest times on three of the four splits before spending a good amount of time in the fourth split—don't count her out come race day.







Elite Men



1 // Loïc Bruni

2 // Danny Hart

3 // Greg Minnaar

4 // Loris Vergier

5 // Luca Shaw

Elite Women



1 // Marine Cabirou

2 // Rachel Atherton

3 // Vaea Verbeeck

4 // Myriam Nicole

5 // Tahnée Seagrave









Junior Men



1 // Finn Iles

2 // Matt Walker

3 // Joe Breeden

4 // Kaos Seagrave

5 // Nikolas Nestoroff

Junior Women



1 // Melanie Chappaz

