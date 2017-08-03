RACING

Timed Training Results - Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2017

Aug 3, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Timed training in Mont-Sainte-Anne has wrapped up for the day and the top of the charts are pretty interesting. Who is showing us a glimpse of their cards verse holding them close to their chest? Gwin posted one of the fastest top splits but went on to some slower sections, either cruising or stopping on track to look at something, so you can never count him out.

In the women's field Rachel posted the quickest top split but like Gwin, mellowed out lower down the track, while Marine Cabirou top timed training run was posted earlier on. Tracey Hannah posted the quickest times on three of the four splits before spending a good amount of time in the fourth split—don't count her out come race day.


Elite Men

1 // Loïc Bruni
2 // Danny Hart
3 // Greg Minnaar
4 // Loris Vergier
5 // Luca Shaw
Elite Women

1 // Marine Cabirou
2 // Rachel Atherton
3 // Vaea Verbeeck
4 // Myriam Nicole
5 // Tahnée Seagrave


Junior Men

1 // Finn Iles
2 // Matt Walker
3 // Joe Breeden
4 // Kaos Seagrave
5 // Nikolas Nestoroff
Junior Women

1 // Melanie Chappaz

Don't forget to check out what the riders are dealing with in Claudio's course preview and get your top three men and women into the MSA Fantasy Contest for your chance to win riding gear from Fly Racing.

19 Comments

  • + 14
 Vaea Verbeeck!
  • + 2
 home turf
  • + 10
 Did Greg, Loris and Luca all hold hands while riding? Cute.
  • + 2
 I just got an image of them all riding down the trail side by side, crushing anyone and anything that gets in the way with those giant wheels.
  • + 3
 Hoping Loris comes back strong after that first turn slip at Leogang!!
  • + 1
 wasnt that Lenzerheide? i felt so gutted for him
  • + 2
 Look - at - the - t 'oh
  • + 1
 Danny crushes all by 8 seconds in the wet. Here's hoping.
  • + 1
 Minaar on unreal pace this seasson!
  • + 1
 I am certain this will be the same results come Sunday. Razz
  • + 1
 For sho
  • - 2
 Unless Loic will get too emotional again about too big wheels that are too not fun.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I was wondering when someone was going to call him on that.

And for the record, Loris did a great job of letting him off the hook!
  • + 7
 @WAKIdesigns: we always want athletes to speak openly about their sport, but rip them when they do??? Makes no sense to me.
  • - 2
 @rockyflowtbay: bullsht, Greg was speaking more than openly and honestly about his bike. He was almost screaming into journo faces: it's just a bigger wheel.

But some emo gene makes some people see a negative critique by a celebrity as the only genuine form of honesty. Get Aggy to say: "Redbull should listen to the riders" - nobody knows what he really means but well, sounds like he is angry at the industry, he told them Yeaaa! Go Aggy! You have balls to say what you think!
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: Loic's head game is totally f*cked. Hope he does well but this is Gwin's race IMO
  • + 1
 @MikeyMT: how is loics head game f*cked up? because he doesn't like the feel of 29 wheels? guess in the last race a lot of people had f*cked up head games cuz a ton of people switched back. personally i give props to loic for not just feeding into the hype BS.

Post a Comment



