Timed Training Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018

Timed Training was delayed due to thunderstorms, and it looks like the timing equipment may have suffered in the storm if you look closely at the Elite Women's and Junior Men's times, but here are the timed training results that the UCI has provided from Mont-Sainte-Anne for now!
Elite Men
1st. Danny HART 4:38:888
2nd. Loic BRUNI 4:39.371 (+0.483)
3rd. Brook MACDONALD 4:41.908 (+3.020)
4th. Gee ATHERTON 4:42.084 (+3.196)
5th. Amaury PIERRON 4:42.465 (+3.577)
Elite Women
1st. Tahnee SEAGRAVE 18:30.690
2nd. Rachel Atherton 27:49.581 (+9:18.891)
Junior Men
1st. Jamie EDMONDSON 5:21.996
2nd. Patrick BUTLER 5:47.921 (+25.925)
3rd. Matteo INIGUEZ 5:58.699 (+36.703)
4th. Kye A'HERN 7:39.573 (+2:17.577)
5th. Henry KERR 7:43.896 (+2:21.900)
