Timed Training Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018

Aug 9, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Timed Training was delayed due to thunderstorms, and it looks like the timing equipment may have suffered in the storm if you look closely at the Elite Women's and Junior Men's times, but here are the timed training results that the UCI has provided from Mont-Sainte-Anne for now!

Elite Men

1st. Danny HART 4:38:888
2nd. Loic BRUNI 4:39.371 (+0.483)
3rd. Brook MACDONALD 4:41.908 (+3.020)
4th. Gee ATHERTON 4:42.084 (+3.196)
5th. Amaury PIERRON 4:42.465 (+3.577)
Elite Women

1st. Tahnee SEAGRAVE 18:30.690
2nd. Rachel Atherton 27:49.581 (+9:18.891)

Junior Men

1st. Jamie EDMONDSON 5:21.996
2nd. Patrick BUTLER 5:47.921 (+25.925)
3rd. Matteo INIGUEZ 5:58.699 (+36.703)
4th. Kye A'HERN 7:39.573 (+2:17.577)
5th. Henry KERR 7:43.896 (+2:21.900)






  • + 1
 Rachel and Tahnee chit chatting all the way down, ha!
  • + 1
 This is going to be a good race.

