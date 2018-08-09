Timed Training Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne DH World Cup 2018

Elite Men



1st. Danny HART 4:38:888

2nd. Loic BRUNI 4:39.371 (+0.483)

3rd. Brook MACDONALD 4:41.908 (+3.020)

4th. Gee ATHERTON 4:42.084 (+3.196)

5th. Amaury PIERRON 4:42.465 (+3.577)

Elite Women



1st. Tahnee SEAGRAVE 18:30.690

2nd. Rachel Atherton 27:49.581 (+9:18.891)



Junior Men



1st. Jamie EDMONDSON 5:21.996

2nd. Patrick BUTLER 5:47.921 (+25.925)

3rd. Matteo INIGUEZ 5:58.699 (+36.703)

4th. Kye A'HERN 7:39.573 (+2:17.577)

5th. Henry KERR 7:43.896 (+2:21.900)





Click here to enter Pinkbike's Fantasy Downhill presented by Trek.

Timed Training was delayed due to thunderstorms, and it looks like the timing equipment may have suffered in the storm if you look closely at the Elite Women's and Junior Men's times, but here are the timed training results that the UCI has provided from Mont-Sainte-Anne for now!