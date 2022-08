Timed Training Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup DH 2022

We've sure missed that view.

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole 5:23.705

2nd. Valentina Holl 5:31.201

3rd. Monika Hrasnik 5:36.079

4th. Veronika Widmann 5:50.422

5th. Mikayla Parton 6:41.064



Elite Men

1st. Bernard Kerr 4:25.285

2nd. Finn Iles 4:28.007

3rd. Greg Minnaar 4:30.619

4th. Amaury Pierron 4:30.966

5th. Laurie Greenland 4:32.426





Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 8:09.664

2nd. Phoebe Gale: 9:45.318



Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 4:35.630

2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:45.733

3rd. Jordan Williams: 4:46.736

4th. Sebastian Villa Holguin: 4:47.620

5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 4:49.740









Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized

You know the drill. The most important results of the week are in from Mont-Sainte-Anne.Full results here