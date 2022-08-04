Timed Training Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup DH 2022

You know the drill. The most important results of the week are in from Mont-Sainte-Anne.
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole 5:23.705
2nd. Valentina Holl 5:31.201
3rd. Monika Hrasnik 5:36.079
4th. Veronika Widmann 5:50.422
5th. Mikayla Parton 6:41.064
Elite Men
1st. Bernard Kerr 4:25.285
2nd. Finn Iles 4:28.007
3rd. Greg Minnaar 4:30.619
4th. Amaury Pierron 4:30.966
5th. Laurie Greenland 4:32.426
Junior Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 8:09.664
2nd. Phoebe Gale: 9:45.318
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 4:35.630
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:45.733
3rd. Jordan Williams: 4:46.736
4th. Sebastian Villa Holguin: 4:47.620
5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 4:49.740
@Lagr1980 she's currently up by 230 points over Myriam, and Val di Sole isn't for another month. It's not completely out of the question that she could race in Val di Sole and still take the overall even if Myriam wins MSA. That's a bit of a spicy turnaround time for a collarbone but for the last race of the season who knows, might be worth the risk ...
Whatever happens, she's already had a hell of a lot to be proud of this season.