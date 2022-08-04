Timed Training Results: Mont-Sainte-Anne World Cup DH 2022

Aug 4, 2022
by Sarah Moore  
We ve sure missed that view.
We've sure missed that view.


You know the drill. The most important results of the week are in from Mont-Sainte-Anne.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Myriam Nicole 5:23.705
2nd. Valentina Holl 5:31.201
3rd. Monika Hrasnik 5:36.079
4th. Veronika Widmann 5:50.422
5th. Mikayla Parton 6:41.064

Elite Men
1st. Bernard Kerr 4:25.285
2nd. Finn Iles 4:28.007
3rd. Greg Minnaar 4:30.619
4th. Amaury Pierron 4:30.966
5th. Laurie Greenland 4:32.426


Junior Women

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 8:09.664
2nd. Phoebe Gale: 9:45.318

Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 4:35.630
2nd. Lachlan Stevens-McNab: 4:45.733
3rd. Jordan Williams: 4:46.736
4th. Sebastian Villa Holguin: 4:47.620
5th. Bodhi Kuhn: 4:49.740





Full results here.

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Specialized



Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Mont Sainte Anne Dh World Cup 2022 World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
135381 views
Qualifying Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2022
82570 views
First Ride: 2023 Santa Cruz Nomad - Now With Mixed Wheels
72669 views
First Look: Pivot's New Shuttle SL is a Flyweight eMTB
72228 views
First Look: The All-New Unno Dash
51005 views
Review: The Evil Epocalypse is Equal Parts Balance & Brawn
50094 views
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Snowshoe XC World Cup 2022
49364 views
LeBron James & Partners Invest $30 Million in Canyon
46706 views

50 Comments

  • 67 3
 AND BERNARD WINS THE OVERALLLL!!!!!!!
  • 12 4
 3 seconds up, I think he took the last race personally!
  • 19 3
 The sports fans are ecstatic!!
  • 14 5
 Bernard has unlocked the DH code of speed.
  • 1 3
 Nature is healing
  • 6 3
 Channel the inner Hardline Kerr!
  • 8 3
 @neimbc: confidence makes great things... I have been thinking he has advantage/edge on really technical tracks where some rides struggle with traction limits, not in some flat out tracks.. but I really hope he smokes the field and unlocks beast mode+confidence+luck this end of the season... Bernie you are the man!!!
  • 1 0
 If discovery came out and said timed training counted for points, I think we would all suddenly be a little more ok with the takeover.
  • 13 3
 I want Bernie to win one so bad...but Finn taking his first WC win on home soil would be some moment.
  • 14 3
 Jackson did two laps!
  • 11 4
 Absolutely gutted for Camille Balanche. Can't believe she is out. Heal up fast!
  • 3 4
 what?
  • 3 4
 @skintightleather: she posted an insta story showing a crash and a broken collarbone xray
  • 2 3
 @skintightleather: According to her instagram she crashed and broke her collarbone.
  • 4 3
 @Istillneedstabilisers: oh man, gutted for her
  • 6 3
 Happened where I was watching. Awkward crash. It’s a spot where riders were pulling over in practice, looked like was stopping and got hung up on some rocks and went otb
  • 2 3
 @Istillneedstabilisers: holy shit there goes the overall
  • 2 0
 Ahhh that's awful, gutted for her. It's been so great to watch all her success this year, wishing her a speedy recovery.

@Lagr1980 she's currently up by 230 points over Myriam, and Val di Sole isn't for another month. It's not completely out of the question that she could race in Val di Sole and still take the overall even if Myriam wins MSA. That's a bit of a spicy turnaround time for a collarbone but for the last race of the season who knows, might be worth the risk ...

Whatever happens, she's already had a hell of a lot to be proud of this season.
  • 1 0
 why are all the comments saying what happened downvoted...
  • 1 0
 @adrennan: b/c Discovery
  • 8 1
 Would love to see Finn his first Elite DH race, in Canada. Crowd would go nuts.
  • 3 0
 It feels like it's going to be Kerr vs Finn for their first WC win.. then Pierron will swoop in.
  • 2 0
 @HelterSeltzer: either of them winning would be awesome in my book. Both seem to be great guys and so skilled
  • 6 3
 Wow, Goldstone going through the time warp to deliver a time 5 minutes slower, yet is faster than the rest of the Juniors field. JK, assuming it is a typo and the first number was supposed to be a 4 instead of a 9
  • 2 3
 Looks like Pheobe's time was accidentally transposed for Jackson and Lacklan as well
  • 1 2
 Lachlan*
  • 1 3
 As they say, sometimes the tortoise wins.
  • 9 3
 Congrats Bernard and to the GOAT too!
  • 9 4
 I really hope Bernard can follow up his 2nd place with a win this weekend. He seems like such a humble and nice guy.
  • 2 1
 somebody just downvoting shit. .Humble and nice and a monster bike rider !!!!
  • 6 2
 Bernard ain’t f’ing around no more !
  • 1 0
 he got blood in his eyes.. ready to kill
  • 6 3
 Go get it Bernard!!
  • 2 0
 "Wait we talking about Practice"!
  • 1 0
 I see mr Kerr wants that W really bad
  • 2 0
 Go on BK lad!
  • 1 1
 Feels like if they did blind DH racing or just one track walk and race, Bernard would never lose.
  • 3 3
 Guessing Jackson and Lachlan's times are typos...?
  • 3 3
 Loris not even on the list.. hope he is ok and ready for tomorrow
  • 2 2
 Flats are going to play a role this weekend. Lots riders getting them
  • 1 0
 Flat pedals win medals!
  • 2 0
 @mbl77: flat tires.
  • 1 0
 @mbl77: Moustaches > flat pedals
  • 2 2
 See you in Les Gets!
  • 2 3
 Is this... Implying there were 2 junior women? For real?
  • 2 3
 Sucks but unfortunately for a lot of riders there isn't value in spending the money to travel to NA when the vast majority of races happen across the pond. I can only imagine it's magnified for the juniors with their likely lower compensation.
  • 2 3
 I believe its two junior women who did timed training. TT is not mandatory
  • 2 3
 Is timed training mandatory? I didnt think so. Pretty sure racers often skip.
  • 1 0
 There is 11 junior women in total racing, timed training isn't mandatory





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.011463
Mobile Version of Website