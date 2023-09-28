Timed Training Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Sep 28, 2023
by Ed Spratt  
Timed Training is back once again, check out the most important results of the weekend below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:57.735
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 4:04.728
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 4:20.028
4th. Veronika Widmann: 4:21.274
5th. Jenna Hastings: 4:35.981

Elite Men

1st. Loic Bruni: 3:21.067
2nd. Ronan Dunne: 3:21.075
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 3:22.685
4th. Rémi Thirion: 3:23.391
5th. Max Hartenstern: 3:23.555

Junior Women

1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:34.048
2nd. Lais Bonnaure: 4:36.559
3rd. Abigail Ronca: 4:47.356
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 5:48.485
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 9:02.083

Junior Men

1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:32.681
2nd. Dom Platt: 3:35.360
3rd. Léo Abella: 3:39.540
4th. Dane Jewett: 3:40.458
5th. Henry Sherry: 3:45.372


Full Results:

Elite Women

photo


Elite Men

photo
photo
photo
photo


Junior Women

photo


Junior Men

photo
photo



Posted In:
Racing and Events DH Racing Results World Cup DH Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2023


Author Info:
edspratt avatar

Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,737 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Yeti Releases SB120 Lunch Ride
53312 views
Red Bull Releases Statement on a Women's Category at Rampage
44516 views
First Ride: Merida One-Sixty FR
40369 views
Interview: Vaea Verbeeck on Women Competing at Red Bull Rampage
34450 views
Results: Downhill at the US Open 2023
33681 views
Getting to Know the Young & Very Fast Asa Vermette
31376 views
First Ride: SRAM's New Powertrain Motor
28929 views
Photo Story: Off Season with Emmy Lan
27605 views

10 Comments
  • 11 1
 Bernie for the dub this weekend would be amazing
  • 1 1
 The people’s champion. Go BK
  • 6 1
 Well that's a wrap...congrats to the winners. See you next week in MSA!
  • 3 0
 That's a fun men's top 5. Would like to see at least a few of those names stay up there this weekend.
  • 1 0
 did they change the schedule for weather? i thought Qualy was tomorrow
  • 2 0
 Quali is tomorrow.
  • 1 0
 @workingclasswhore: oh dah, i didn't pay attention it was timed training
  • 2 0
 LFG Ronan!!!
  • 1 0
 Congrats to Loic. A hard fought battle and well earned victory.
  • 1 0
 jackson had a solid stack; hope he's good to go for quallies





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.028025
Mobile Version of Website