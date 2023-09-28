Timed Training Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:57.735

2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 4:04.728

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 4:20.028

4th. Veronika Widmann: 4:21.274

5th. Jenna Hastings: 4:35.981



Elite Men



1st. Loic Bruni: 3:21.067

2nd. Ronan Dunne: 3:21.075

3rd. Bernard Kerr: 3:22.685

4th. Rémi Thirion: 3:23.391

5th. Max Hartenstern: 3:23.555



Junior Women



1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:34.048

2nd. Lais Bonnaure: 4:36.559

3rd. Abigail Ronca: 4:47.356

4th. Erice Van Leuven: 5:48.485

5th. Aimi Kenyon: 9:02.083



Junior Men



1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:32.681

2nd. Dom Platt: 3:35.360

3rd. Léo Abella: 3:39.540

4th. Dane Jewett: 3:40.458

5th. Henry Sherry: 3:45.372



