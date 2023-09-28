Timed Training Results from the Snowshoe DH World Cup 2023

Timed Training is back once again, check out the most important results of the weekend below.
Results:
Elite Women
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:57.735
2nd. Monika Hrastnik: 4:04.728
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 4:20.028
4th. Veronika Widmann: 4:21.274
5th. Jenna Hastings: 4:35.981
Elite Men
1st. Loic Bruni: 3:21.067
2nd. Ronan Dunne: 3:21.075
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 3:22.685
4th. Rémi Thirion: 3:23.391
5th. Max Hartenstern: 3:23.555
Junior Women
1st. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 4:34.048
2nd. Lais Bonnaure: 4:36.559
3rd. Abigail Ronca: 4:47.356
4th. Erice Van Leuven: 5:48.485
5th. Aimi Kenyon: 9:02.083
Junior Men
1st. Nathan Pontvianne: 3:32.681
2nd. Dom Platt: 3:35.360
3rd. Léo Abella: 3:39.540
4th. Dane Jewett: 3:40.458
5th. Henry Sherry: 3:45.372
Full Results:Elite Women
Elite Men
Junior Women
Junior Men