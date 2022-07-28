Timed Training Results: Snowshoe World Cup DH 2022

Jul 28, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  
You know the drill. The most important results of the week are in from what's shaping up to be a slop fest in the USA.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Monika Hrastnik: 4:43.341
2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:46.666
3rd. Myriam Nicole: 5:42.067
4th. Valentina Höll: 9:00.917
5th. Eleonora Farina: 10:33.516

Elite Men

1st. Laurie Greenland: 3:44.833
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 3:46.049
3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:47.194
4th. Finn Iles: 3:47.821
5th. Danny Hart: 3:48.409

Junior Women

1st. Jenna Hastings: 13:41.997
2nd. Phoebe Gale: 14:57.765
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 21:43.689

Junior Men

1st. Jordan Williams: 4:02.679
2nd. Tegan Cruz: 4:05.243
3rd. Davide Capello: 4:14.257
4th. Kimi Viardot: 4:45.300
5th. Remy Meier-Smith: 4:59.629



Full Results:

Elite Women



Elite Men



Junior Women



Junior Men





Posted In:
Racing and Events Results DH Racing Snowshoe World Cup Dh 2022 World Cup DH


23 Comments

  • 18 0
 Um, that men's list ain't right
  • 4 0
 Yeah, that's very wrong. That's what I get for a blind copy-paste. That's been corrected, thanks everyone for calling me out.
  • 11 0
 Go home pinkbike your drunk
  • 9 1
 We talkin’ ‘bout practice man!
  • 6 0
 Lauris Greenverge …. a new unheard of racer wins the most important race of the weekend!
  • 1 0
 Ha ha!! Très très good!!!
  • 6 3
 Were the jr. women walking the course?
  • 2 0
 Hats off to Monika and Loris!!!!!!! Cannot wait for MSA
  • 2 0
 Laurie**
  • 1 0
 @gnartar123: Good catch
  • 2 0
 All these lists are on the piss.
  • 2 0
 Vali only 4 minutes off the pace.
  • 1 0
 Look at her first split - timing error there.
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: how do you know it is a timing area versus a crash?
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: timing error
  • 2 0
 The mud boys are out... GO DANNY!
  • 2 0
 go Bernie!
  • 2 0
 can Danny Hart re-create the most legendary run of his life?
  • 2 0
 @ryanandrewrogers: let the man have a sit down, he's tuckered out
  • 2 0
 Congrats to the winners
  • 1 0
 I guess a lot of people didn't pull full laps??
  • 1 0
 Betting on all Britts this weekend.
  • 1 0
 Stay in your bike, Danny!





