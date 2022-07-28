Timed Training Results: Snowshoe World Cup DH 2022

You know the drill. The most important results of the week are in from what's shaping up to be a slop fest in the USA.
Elite Women
1st. Monika Hrastnik: 4:43.341
2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:46.666
3rd. Myriam Nicole: 5:42.067
4th. Valentina Höll: 9:00.917
5th. Eleonora Farina: 10:33.516
Elite Men
1st. Laurie Greenland: 3:44.833
2nd. Bernard Kerr: 3:46.049
3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:47.194
4th. Finn Iles: 3:47.821
5th. Danny Hart: 3:48.409
Junior Women
1st. Jenna Hastings: 13:41.997
2nd. Phoebe Gale: 14:57.765
3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 21:43.689
Junior Men
1st. Jordan Williams: 4:02.679
2nd. Tegan Cruz: 4:05.243
3rd. Davide Capello: 4:14.257
4th. Kimi Viardot: 4:45.300
5th. Remy Meier-Smith: 4:59.629
