Timed Training Results: Snowshoe World Cup DH 2022

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Monika Hrastnik: 4:43.341

2nd. Camille Balanche: 4:46.666

3rd. Myriam Nicole: 5:42.067

4th. Valentina Höll: 9:00.917

5th. Eleonora Farina: 10:33.516



Elite Men



1st. Laurie Greenland: 3:44.833

2nd. Bernard Kerr: 3:46.049

3rd. Loris Vergier: 3:47.194

4th. Finn Iles: 3:47.821

5th. Danny Hart: 3:48.409



Junior Women



1st. Jenna Hastings: 13:41.997

2nd. Phoebe Gale: 14:57.765

3rd. Gracey Hemstreet: 21:43.689



Junior Men



1st. Jordan Williams: 4:02.679

2nd. Tegan Cruz: 4:05.243

3rd. Davide Capello: 4:14.257

4th. Kimi Viardot: 4:45.300

5th. Remy Meier-Smith: 4:59.629





You know the drill. The most important results of the week are in from what's shaping up to be a slop fest in the USA.