Timed Training Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

It's the final timed training of the year and that means the last chance to take a big win before the 2023 season kicks off. Check out the results below.
Elite Women
1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:37.530
2nd. Vali Höll: 4:51.473
3rd. Louise-Anna Ferguson: 5:03.617
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 5:22.442
5th. Mathilde Bernard: 7:07.291
Elite Men
1st. Andreas Kolb: 3:43.836
2nd. Remi Thirion: 3:46.860
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 3:49.329
4th. Loic Bruni: 3:49.470
5th. Amaury Pierron: 3:49.790
Junior Women
1st. Jenna Hastings: 5:33.355
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 6:45.445
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:45.233
2nd. Jordan Williams: 3:45.282
3rd. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 4:01.882
4th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:02.521
5th. Henri Kiefer: 4:03.379
