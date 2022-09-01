Timed Training Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:37.530

2nd. Vali Höll: 4:51.473

3rd. Louise-Anna Ferguson: 5:03.617

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 5:22.442

5th. Mathilde Bernard: 7:07.291



Elite Men



1st. Andreas Kolb: 3:43.836

2nd. Remi Thirion: 3:46.860

3rd. Bernard Kerr: 3:49.329

4th. Loic Bruni: 3:49.470

5th. Amaury Pierron: 3:49.790



Junior Women



1st. Jenna Hastings: 5:33.355

2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 6:45.445



Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:45.233

2nd. Jordan Williams: 3:45.282

3rd. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 4:01.882

4th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:02.521

5th. Henri Kiefer: 4:03.379





Full Results:

Elite Women

Elite Men

Junior Women

Junior Men

It's the final timed training of the year and that means the last chance to take a big win before the 2023 season kicks off. Check out the results below.