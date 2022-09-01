Timed Training Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022

Sep 1, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
It's the final timed training of the year and that means the last chance to take a big win before the 2023 season kicks off. Check out the results below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Myriam Nicole: 4:37.530
2nd. Vali Höll: 4:51.473
3rd. Louise-Anna Ferguson: 5:03.617
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 5:22.442
5th. Mathilde Bernard: 7:07.291

Elite Men

1st. Andreas Kolb: 3:43.836
2nd. Remi Thirion: 3:46.860
3rd. Bernard Kerr: 3:49.329
4th. Loic Bruni: 3:49.470
5th. Amaury Pierron: 3:49.790

Junior Women

1st. Jenna Hastings: 5:33.355
2nd. Gracey Hemstreet: 6:45.445

Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 3:45.233
2nd. Jordan Williams: 3:45.282
3rd. Sebastian Holguin Villa: 4:01.882
4th. Ryan Pinkerton: 4:02.521
5th. Henri Kiefer: 4:03.379



8 Comments

  • 13 0
 Jackson and Jordan, HOW THE HECK ARE YOU SO CLOSE. blah blah blah timed training doesn't matter blah blah. That is still nuts.
  • 3 1
 Same same but different. They both would have been 2 & 3 in Elites too. Unreal.
  • 1 0
 @bdreynolds7: bonkers!
  • 1 0
 Those guys are so good for each other's preparation for elite battling.
  • 5 1
 Well that was a good wrap up of the season, with an unexpected outcome !! See ya later guys this season was a blast !!
  • 2 0
 I'd love to see Andreas come out with a top 3 this season overall!
  • 2 0
 Bernard!!!
  • 1 0
 Congrats!!





