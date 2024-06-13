Powered by Outside

Timed Training Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Jun 13, 2024
by Ed Spratt  
Check out the most important results of the weekend from the fourth round of the 2024 World Cup Downhill series below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Mille Johnset: 4:51.922
2nd. Eleonora Farina: 5:01.370
3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 5:06.071
4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:16.436
5th. Jenna Hastings: 5:23.140

Elite Men

1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:56.876
2nd. Loris Vergier: 4:01.533
3rd. Thomas Estaque: 4:04.228
4th. Rémi Thirion: 4:04.545
5th. Joe Breeden: 4:06.898

Junior Women

1st. Erice Van Leuven: 5:14.932
2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 6:16.935
3rd. Maxima Jaax: 7:30.147
4th. Heather Wilson: 10:29.636
5th. Sacha Mills: 10:30.941

Junior Men

1st. Max Alran: 4:02.151
2nd. Till Alran: 4:10.952
3rd. Luke Wayman: 4:11.930
4th. Dane Jewett: 4:16.480
5th. Jon Mozell: 4:24.316


Full Results:

Full results will be added shortly.



