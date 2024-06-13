Timed Training Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2024

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Mille Johnset: 4:51.922

2nd. Eleonora Farina: 5:01.370

3rd. Gloria Scarsi: 5:06.071

4th. Valentina Roa Sanchez: 5:16.436

5th. Jenna Hastings: 5:23.140



Elite Men



1st. Amaury Pierron: 3:56.876

2nd. Loris Vergier: 4:01.533

3rd. Thomas Estaque: 4:04.228

4th. Rémi Thirion: 4:04.545

5th. Joe Breeden: 4:06.898



Junior Women



1st. Erice Van Leuven: 5:14.932

2nd. Eliana Hulsebosch: 6:16.935

3rd. Maxima Jaax: 7:30.147

4th. Heather Wilson: 10:29.636

5th. Sacha Mills: 10:30.941



Junior Men



1st. Max Alran: 4:02.151

2nd. Till Alran: 4:10.952

3rd. Luke Wayman: 4:11.930

4th. Dane Jewett: 4:16.480

5th. Jon Mozell: 4:24.316



Full Results:

Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League in Association with Five Ten





Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Purchase will not increase your chances of winning. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on October 6, 2024 at 11:59 PM PDT. Anyone can participate in the Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Game but the The Pinkbike Fantasy Downhill League Contest whereby participants can win prizes (“Contest”) is open only to legal residents of Australia, Canada (except the Province of Québec), Germany, United Kingdom, and 50 United States and DC who are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in theirjurisdiction of residence. The Contest begins on 18 March 2024 at 09:00:01 a.m. PDT and ends on 6 October 2024 at 11:59:59 PM PDT. *5,000 USD cash portion of the grand prize will be awarded in a form of a check if the winner is from US or Canada; and will be awarded as a bank wire transfer if the winner is from Australia, Germany or UK.Winners outside of the United States will receive the cash prize in their local currency as of the date of prize award according the current foreign exchange rate. If the Grand Prize winner is from Australia, Canada, Germany or the UK, s/he will have to provide their bank wire transfer information at a duly licensed financial institution in order to receive the Grand Prize. See Official Rules for full details on eligibility requirements, how to play, and prize description. Void in Province of Quebec and where prohibited. Sponsor: Outside Interactive.

Check out the most important results of the weekend from the fourth round of the 2024 World Cup Downhill series below.