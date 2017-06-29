RACING

Timed Training Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017

Jun 29, 2017
by Pinkbike Staff  
Elite Men

1 // Danny Hart
2 // Troy Brosnan
3 // Amaury Pierron


Elite Women

1 // Myriam Nicole
2 // Manon Carpenter
3 // Tahnee Seagrave


Junior Men

1 // Finn Iles
2 // Matt Walker
3 // Joe Breeden



Junior Women

1 // Melanie Chapez

Must Read This Week
We Went To Taiwan and Started a Bike Company...
86019 views
Claudio's Course Preview - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
57433 views
Spy Shots: Transition's New Sentinel Long-Travel 29er
57061 views
Orbea Goes Big With the New Rallon - First Ride
56099 views
Intense's 2018 Carbine - First Look
46347 views
Transition's New Speed Balanced Geometry
40873 views
Tech Randoms - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
39455 views
Marin's 2018 Collection
35755 views

24 Comments

  • + 29
 Let the baseless speculation begin!
  • + 28
 Gwin a bit off the pace!!
  • + 24
 Melanie Chapez to win Junior Women
  • + 6
 pierron for president!
  • + 16
 29" wheels to end up on a bike somewhere! Mechanics to use tools! Guy who gets down in least amount of time to win! Fastest elite men's time to be faster than any junior women's times! Tyre choices to be made! Skids to be done! Gwin to be American! Spectators to be noisy! Herbalife to be a scam! Coil sprung suspension to be heavier than air! Air sprung suspension to be heavier than no suspension! Waki to make comments that get upvoted 3000 times! Waki to make comments that get downvoted 3000 times! Head angles to be slacker than before!
  • + 1
 @Socket: fell out of my chair at work reading this LOL
  • + 21
 OMGZZZ!!! What happened to Gwin!!!!!!

Just kidding. Everyone knows it's practice. Right? Everyone knows this. Right?
  • + 7
 youtu.be/eGDBR2L5kzI
  • + 1
 @cheeverbrent: gold
  • + 4
 Is it just me or is Danny Hart usually one of the few actually NOT sandbagging in training? He seems consistently in the top 3 in training.
  • + 4
 I wouldn't call it "sandbagging." It's practice. Some folks like to session sections, scope things out, do their own version of...............PRACTICE.
  • + 2
 @Lotusoperandi: Sure, but Hart is one of the few who usually ends up in the top 3 of practice.
  • + 1
 @Lotusoperandi: PRACTICE! I aint talkin bout Practice meng! It's PRACTICE!!
  • + 1
 @PHeller: That's fine. That's how he chooses to use his time. Gwin ROUTINELY ends up at the bottom during practice and then what happens on qualies? What happens on race day? Again, they all have their own strategy. Just because Hart uses his practice time to pin it doesn't mean anything in the end really.
  • + 1
 I remember Dave Garland (Danny's mechanic back on Giant) saying Danny is just a few seconds off race pace on his second run of the week. Whereas a guy like Gwin spends pretty much all of practice looking at other riders and has done 6-7 runs at most by the time he drops in for his race run. Both still end up on the box though
  • + 4
 Using these for fantasy lineup, has to be accurate!
  • + 3
 Finn is good enough for 13th in Pro Men with his TT result. Sick.
  • + 3
 I don't care if its useful or not, its interesting.
  • + 2
 Glad to see Rachel Atherton back in the game. Hope she's healed up well.
  • + 1
 Times are all messed up. Race day will be interesting!
  • + 1
 Fayolle, baby! Keep it comin'.
  • + 0
 Yea Brage!! Fuckin let er rip!
  • + 0
 Rachel will unleash it come race day #PinnedToWin
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2017. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.034342
Mobile Version of Website