Timed Training Results - Vallnord DH World Cup 2017
Jun 29, 2017
by
Pinkbike Staff
Elite Men
1 // Danny Hart
2 // Troy Brosnan
3 // Amaury Pierron
Elite Women
1 // Myriam Nicole
2 // Manon Carpenter
3 // Tahnee Seagrave
Junior Men
1 // Finn Iles
2 // Matt Walker
3 // Joe Breeden
Junior Women
1 // Melanie Chapez
24 Comments
Score
Time
+ 29
retswen
(3 hours ago)
Let the baseless speculation begin!
[Reply]
+ 28
endlessblockades
(3 hours ago)
Gwin a bit off the pace!!
[Reply]
+ 24
Bumpkin123
(3 hours ago)
Melanie Chapez to win Junior Women
[Reply]
+ 6
jaycubzz
(3 hours ago)
pierron for president!
[Reply]
+ 16
Socket
(1 hours ago)
29" wheels to end up on a bike somewhere! Mechanics to use tools! Guy who gets down in least amount of time to win! Fastest elite men's time to be faster than any junior women's times! Tyre choices to be made! Skids to be done! Gwin to be American! Spectators to be noisy! Herbalife to be a scam! Coil sprung suspension to be heavier than air! Air sprung suspension to be heavier than no suspension! Waki to make comments that get upvoted 3000 times! Waki to make comments that get downvoted 3000 times! Head angles to be slacker than before!
[Reply]
+ 1
kanobee71
(44 mins ago)
@Socket
: fell out of my chair at work reading this LOL
[Reply]
+ 21
Lotusoperandi
(3 hours ago)
OMGZZZ!!! What happened to Gwin!!!!!!
Just kidding. Everyone knows it's practice. Right? Everyone knows this. Right?
[Reply]
+ 7
cheeverbrent
(2 hours ago)
youtu.be/eGDBR2L5kzI
[Reply]
+ 1
snomaster
(1 hours ago)
@cheeverbrent
: gold
[Reply]
+ 4
PHeller
(2 hours ago)
Is it just me or is Danny Hart usually one of the few actually NOT sandbagging in training? He seems consistently in the top 3 in training.
[Reply]
+ 4
Lotusoperandi
(2 hours ago)
I wouldn't call it "sandbagging." It's practice. Some folks like to session sections, scope things out, do their own version of...............PRACTICE.
[Reply]
+ 2
PHeller
(1 hours ago)
@Lotusoperandi
: Sure, but Hart is one of the few who usually ends up in the top 3 of practice.
[Reply]
+ 1
bohns1
(30 mins ago)
@Lotusoperandi
: PRACTICE! I aint talkin bout Practice meng! It's PRACTICE!!
[Reply]
+ 1
Lotusoperandi
(27 mins ago)
@PHeller
: That's fine. That's how he chooses to use his time. Gwin ROUTINELY ends up at the bottom during practice and then what happens on qualies? What happens on race day? Again, they all have their own strategy. Just because Hart uses his practice time to pin it doesn't mean anything in the end really.
[Reply]
+ 1
fabdemaere
(3 mins ago)
I remember Dave Garland (Danny's mechanic back on Giant) saying Danny is just a few seconds off race pace on his second run of the week. Whereas a guy like Gwin spends pretty much all of practice looking at other riders and has done 6-7 runs at most by the time he drops in for his race run. Both still end up on the box though
[Reply]
+ 4
bmxRC009
(3 hours ago)
Using these for fantasy lineup, has to be accurate!
[Reply]
+ 3
rclark
(2 hours ago)
Finn is good enough for 13th in Pro Men with his TT result. Sick.
[Reply]
+ 3
probikegeek
(1 hours ago)
I don't care if its useful or not, its interesting.
[Reply]
+ 2
g-42
(42 mins ago)
Glad to see Rachel Atherton back in the game. Hope she's healed up well.
[Reply]
+ 1
beeboo
(45 mins ago)
Times are all messed up. Race day will be interesting!
[Reply]
+ 1
gemma8788
(57 mins ago)
Fayolle, baby! Keep it comin'.
[Reply]
+ 0
kmayHD
(45 mins ago)
Yea Brage!! Fuckin let er rip!
[Reply]
+ 0
lee-vps-savage
(3 hours ago)
Rachel will unleash it come race day
#PinnedToWin
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
- 4
murfio
(2 hours ago)
You do realise that timed training doesn't.....
[Reply]
