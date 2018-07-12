RACING

Timed Training Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018

Jul 12, 2018
by Pinkbike Staff  
Timed training results are in!

Elite Men

1st. PIERRON Amaury 4:20.737
2nd. BRUNI Loic 4:23.252 +2.515
3rd. ATHERTON Gee 4:25.363 +4.626
4th. VERGIER Loris 4:26.300
5th. ILES Finn 4:26.449
Elite Women

1st. ATHERTON Rachel 5:20.361
2nd. HRASTNIK Monkia 6:15.076 +54.715
3rd. FARINA Eleonora 6:18.611 +58.250
4th. SALAZAR Mariana 6:26.073 +1:05.712
5th. HANNAH Tracey 7:05.707 +1:45.346






Click here to enter Pinkbike's Fantasy Downhill presented by Trek.


Pinkbike s DH Fantasy League Fantasy Downhill Presented by trekbikes


Must Read This Week
Finals Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
88327 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk - Raw 100 V4
81953 views
Qualifying Results: Val di Sole DH World Cup 2018
78730 views
Eurobike Randoms I - Eurobike 2018
48585 views
First Ride: 2019 GT Force & Sensor
45209 views
Yep, Here's Your 13-Speed Drivetrain - Eurobike 2018
42943 views
Commencal Introduces The Clash
42797 views
Media Days Randoms I: Paul Finally Finds a Bike That's Too Big - Eurobike Media Days
37563 views

15 Comments

  • + 6
 Amaury goes 4:20? Conspiracy?
  • + 7
 smoking the competition, spliff in hand
  • + 1
 @stflood:
  • + 1
 Can I get a little help pronouncing Monkia Hrastnik? Legitimately asking as I'd rather not completely butcher her name given her recent results. Is the "h" effectively silent? Maybe a little throaty "r?"
  • + 2
 whats wrong with Gee ? I thought he was on a loose gooose for years , anyhow Amaury deserve it all !
  • - 1
 1st. ATHERTON Rachel 5:20.361
2nd. HRASTNIK Monkia 6:15.076 +54.715
3rd. FARINA Eleonora 6:18.611 +58.250
4th. SALAZAR Mariana 6:26.073 +1:05.712
5th. HANNAH Tracey 7:05.707 +1:45.346

W...T...F...???
  • + 1
 Rachel apparently didn't need to scope out any lines. Holl meanwhile, must've practically been walking the course.
  • + 2
 Where's Harry Kane when you need him?
  • + 1
 He's gone looking for tickets for the final.
  • + 1
 Currently not putting shots on goal.
  • + 1
 More disappointment from my fav riders.. oh well
  • + 1
 Anyone see Luca Shaw on there?
  • + 2
 Ignor me, found him.
  • + 1
 Big weekend for the French! Go Pierron! Allez les bleus!
  • + 1
 Conditions? Is it wet? Heard the forecast is for lots of rain.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.035785
Mobile Version of Website