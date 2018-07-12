Timed Training Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2018

Elite Men
1st. PIERRON Amaury 4:20.737
2nd. BRUNI Loic 4:23.252 +2.515
3rd. ATHERTON Gee 4:25.363 +4.626
4th. VERGIER Loris 4:26.300
5th. ILES Finn 4:26.449
Elite Women
1st. ATHERTON Rachel 5:20.361
2nd. HRASTNIK Monkia 6:15.076 +54.715
3rd. FARINA Eleonora 6:18.611 +58.250
4th. SALAZAR Mariana 6:26.073 +1:05.712
5th. HANNAH Tracey 7:05.707 +1:45.346
