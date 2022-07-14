Timed Training Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2022

Vallnord has a brand new track for this year and with it comes plenty of fresh challenges for the rider at the fifth round of the 2022 series. Check out the most important results of the weekend below.
Elite Women
1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:22.046
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:22.090
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 3:27.324
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:28.315
5th. Camille Balanche: 3:29.643
Elite Men
1st. Loris Vergier: 2:52.181
2nd. Amaury Pierron: 2:52.338
3rd. Antoine Vidal: 2:52.608
4th. Finn Iles: 2:52.656
5th. Loic Bruni: 2:53.165
Junior Women
1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:43.352
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 3:49.909
3rd. Phoebe Gale: 3:52.973
Junior Men
1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:56.518
2nd. Jordan Williams: 2:59.882
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:02.074
4th. Jack Piercy: 3:03.131
5th. Davide Cappello: 3:04.310
