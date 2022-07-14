Timed Training Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2022

Jul 14, 2022
by Ed Spratt  
The top of the track has more fast berm and jumps whilst the bottom becomes a litte steeper and technical in places.


Vallnord has a brand new track for this year and with it comes plenty of fresh challenges for the rider at the fifth round of the 2022 series. Check out the most important results of the weekend below.


Results:

Elite Women

1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:22.046
2nd. Vali Höll: 3:22.090
3rd. Eleonora Farina: 3:27.324
4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:28.315
5th. Camille Balanche: 3:29.643

Elite Men

1st. Loris Vergier: 2:52.181
2nd. Amaury Pierron: 2:52.338
3rd. Antoine Vidal: 2:52.608
4th. Finn Iles: 2:52.656
5th. Loic Bruni: 2:53.165

Junior Women

1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:43.352
2nd. Jenna Hastings: 3:49.909
3rd. Phoebe Gale: 3:52.973

Junior Men

1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:56.518
2nd. Jordan Williams: 2:59.882
3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:02.074
4th. Jack Piercy: 3:03.131
5th. Davide Cappello: 3:04.310



Full Results:

Elite Women

Full results to be added soon.


Elite Men

Full results to be added soon.


Junior Women

Full results to be added soon.


Junior Men

Full results to be added soon.




9 Comments

  • 11 0
 Need to start posting track walk results
  • 7 2
 Well done Nina and Loris! This will really mix up the standings!
  • 2 10
flag skidmarkbro (10 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 This is timed training. No points rewarded
  • 2 10
flag nateb (10 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 No points for timed training results...
  • 4 0
 You two must be new here Wink
  • 2 0
 Wow...less than 1 second separating the top 5. Going to be some TIGHT racing!
  • 1 0
 Holy smokes, 2:52 in training! These quails are gonna be quick
  • 1 0
 Fantasy DH working for everyone? Mine is wonky...
  • 1 0
 Who won?





