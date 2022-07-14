Timed Training Results: Vallnord DH World Cup 2022

Results:

Elite Women



1st. Nina Hoffmann: 3:22.046

2nd. Vali Höll: 3:22.090

3rd. Eleonora Farina: 3:27.324

4th. Monika Hrastnik: 3:28.315

5th. Camille Balanche: 3:29.643



Elite Men



1st. Loris Vergier: 2:52.181

2nd. Amaury Pierron: 2:52.338

3rd. Antoine Vidal: 2:52.608

4th. Finn Iles: 2:52.656

5th. Loic Bruni: 2:53.165



Junior Women



1st. Gracey Hemstreet: 3:43.352

2nd. Jenna Hastings: 3:49.909

3rd. Phoebe Gale: 3:52.973



Junior Men



1st. Jackson Goldstone: 2:56.518

2nd. Jordan Williams: 2:59.882

3rd. Remy Meier-Smith: 3:02.074

4th. Jack Piercy: 3:03.131

5th. Davide Cappello: 3:04.310





Vallnord has a brand new track for this year and with it comes plenty of fresh challenges for the rider at the fifth round of the 2022 series. Check out the most important results of the weekend below.