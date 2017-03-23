Timo Pritzel, Amir Kabbani and Sam Pilgrim Inspire TSG's 2017 Apparel Line

Gravity mountain bikers Timo Pritzel, Amir Kabbani and Sam Pilgrim have represented the world of TSG for many years and are the standard bearers of the new TSG apparel line S2017. They are its inspiration and driving force and have taken the TSG motto “designed by riders” to the next level!





Although very different in personality and style, Timo Pritzel, Amir Kabbani, and Sam Pilgrim make a solid team and together ride and trust TSG protection gear and clothing. TSG head designer Jonas Janssen has tailored the patterns, colours, and cuts of the new TSG apparel line S2017 to suit Sam’s positive vibes, Amir’s multifaceted skills, and Timo’s urban down-to-earthness, all of which leave distinctive marks on the three lines in the new clothing range.Timo Pritzel is one of the founders of gravity mountain biking in Germany, with his experience, self-confidence, and charisma capturing the imagination of consecutive generations of riders. Wild BMX races and his fast-moving urban surroundings have given the Berliner a sharp edge, while power yoga is his calming force: This yin and yang is represented in the TP1 line.The ventilated, quick drying fabric of his red and grey TP1 Jersey LS delivers pro-level performance and is designed to feel comfortable and look rad both on and off the trails.His black TP1 Bike Shorts are the perfect partner for muddy downhill runs and freeride adventures, thanks to the waterproof fabric and stretch panels in the back yoke and crotch, which provide a comfortable, performance driven fit for all-day downhill sessioning.