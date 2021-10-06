Tinker Juarez Announces Split with Cannondale in Now Deleted Social Media Post

Tinker Juarez has announced his split with Cannondale in a now-deleted social media post.
Juarez, a Mountain Bike Hall of Famer, World Cup winner and two-time Olympian, first signed with Cannondale in 1994 as part of the legendary Volvo/Cannondale team and was awarded the Icon Award by the brand in 2005. Juarez still races to this day and won the 60-64 category at this year's Masters World Championships in Pra Loup
After more than 25 years, it looks like Juarez's time with the brand has come to an end. He said in a now-deleted Facebook post:
"Hi everyone, if you haven't heard or not Cannondale is dropping me because they don't have the budget to keep me on, $25,000 isn't a lot for a cyclist who race almost 50 years and I don't have time to write everything I've done, but I could guarantee I sold more bikes than anyone racing for Cannondale. I gave my life to promote Cannondale and I believe I race as much as your top XC racer and more, so how can you just drop the best Ambassador in the sport. I got this very powerful and touching text from my fan Paul today after my ride. He said, "if Cannondale drops you after all you have done to represent the brand, I will boycott them forever! They should grant you life ambassador status because you are the greatest of all time. You are a legend and inspire me to keep riding. God bless." These words hit me and I am so thankful to Paul for these kind words. I know there are 10,000 people that feel like I do, please post your feeling because it is not fair to be done like this so cold and unexpectedly."
Cannondale have responded to Juarez's announcement with an official statement.
"Since the start of the Volvo-Cannondale team in 1994, our riders have inspired a generation of cyclists, and there is no rider more inspirational and aspirational from the early days of mountain bike racing than Tinker Juarez. Through the last 27 years Cannondale has supported Tinker’s journey that included racing at the top of the sport and showcasing cycling in the boom era of mountain bike racing through current day competitions and events.
“Tinker is one of the most recognized cross-country racers the world has known. We have celebrated almost three decades of competition together where he has represented Cannondale and his partners with an inspiring commitment to his craft and his fans. We will always be appreciative of the time we’ve shared with Tinker on two wheels.
“A true legend in the sport, a mountain bike hall of fame member, two-time US Olympic team member, 7x US National Champion (XC & 24-hour solo category), World Cup winner, and Masters World Champion, Tinker has done and won it all.
“To better align with his goals in the coming years, Tinker has decided to seek a different level of support than what Cannondale is offering, from another bike partner. We will forever be one of his biggest fans and grateful for the contributions Tinker has given to Cannondale, the sport of mountain biking and the broader cycling community.
Thank you, Tinker."
We have reached out to Tinker for comment and will continue to update this story as it progresses.
79 Comments
Think he needs tips on brand representation from Hans Rey, Fabian Barel, Steve peat, and Cedric Garcia to name just a few
Should bike companies pay people because they are 'legends'?
No, brands shouldn't have to pay based only on past results but Tinker still rides and attends events as a great person to ride with and to those who know him, its an insane to meet him.
Its just business but another example of how ruthless and unforgiving action sports business is... except for the brand execs, managers and agents. Yeah, screw the actual riders who are unreal human beings.
I don't care about pro racers and could care less about XC racing but I do know the name Tinker Jaurez and to me that has always gone with Cannondale.
Hope he lands on his feet and continues being a badass...
plus c’dale needs them monies to fund the 50 to 1 crew’s ganja budget. Gots to keep the real talent happy.
also respect to Tinker an absolute OG and hope he scores another ride.
Saw the guy at Snow Summit one day, I was on the lift going up and he was on the fire road riding up with a backpack full of bricks! YES bricks!
Problem IMO is that these guys....ALL of em fail to embrace "social media" and end up being forgotten. This current YT gen has no idea who these people are.
It doesn't help that he was with Cannondale. Cannondale has no history of ever "supporting" it's legends.
For example: Specialized and Ned or GT and Hans
May have helped if Tinker when into more of a R&D role for Cannondale or trained upcoming riders??
Remained relevant?
Never met the guy but jus sayin...
Ambassadors are paid for their services. So, Cannondale didn't just take advantage of him and drop him.
To be able to get paid and or get free products/gear for doing something you love and are passionate about is something one should be humble and thankful for. Not many people can say the same.
He might have had an opportunity with another brand but that arrogant and pompous post might have made things worse for him even though in his mind he was trying to rally his fans to back him up and apply pressure to Cannondale.
“To better align with his goals in the coming years, Tinker has decided to seek a different level of support than what Cannondale is offering, from another bike partner."
His "goal" to "seek a different level of support" was likely "I've brought in truckloads of cash for the company, and would like a larger slice."
It's hard to know what transpired, but I'm more sympathetic to the riders who get shafted after their expiry date has arrived.
He is arguably the most dominant Master's class XC, Marathon, Gravel rider out there, and I don't blame him for wanting to chase as much money as he can before he retires. Unfortunately, Masters class racing doesn't get a lot of press (nor do long distance events), and I think many brands want to get sponsored folks into the spotlight as much as possible.
Bottom line, though - we don't really know what really happened, so it's just all a bunch of internet forum conjecture like Gwin and YT.
I stand with Tinker - let Cannondale continue with Ratboy.
Just assumed he quietly and tactfully faded away like most old pros do. Definitely didn't do the tactfully part...
I think Cipollini sold more Cannondale in his 5 years on Saeco than Tinker ever did...by a lot. Sorry pal.
I'd be more sympathetic if not for the post that sounds more like a petulant child than a senior adult.
