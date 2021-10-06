Tinker Juarez Announces Split with Cannondale in Now Deleted Social Media Post

Oct 6, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

Tinker Juarez has announced his split with Cannondale in a now-deleted social media post.

Juarez, a Mountain Bike Hall of Famer, World Cup winner and two-time Olympian, first signed with Cannondale in 1994 as part of the legendary Volvo/Cannondale team and was awarded the Icon Award by the brand in 2005. Juarez still races to this day and won the 60-64 category at this year's Masters World Championships in Pra Loup.

After more than 25 years, it looks like Juarez's time with the brand has come to an end. He said in a now-deleted Facebook post:

"Hi everyone, if you haven't heard or not Cannondale is dropping me because they don't have the budget to keep me on, $25,000 isn't a lot for a cyclist who race almost 50 years and I don't have time to write everything I've done, but I could guarantee I sold more bikes than anyone racing for Cannondale. I gave my life to promote Cannondale and I believe I race as much as your top XC racer and more, so how can you just drop the best Ambassador in the sport. I got this very powerful and touching text from my fan Paul today after my ride. He said, "if Cannondale drops you after all you have done to represent the brand, I will boycott them forever! They should grant you life ambassador status because you are the greatest of all time. You are a legend and inspire me to keep riding. God bless." These words hit me and I am so thankful to Paul for these kind words. I know there are 10,000 people that feel like I do, please post your feeling because it is not fair to be done like this so cold and unexpectedly."
Screenshot: mountainbike.es


Cannondale have responded to Juarez's announcement with an official statement.

"Since the start of the Volvo-Cannondale team in 1994, our riders have inspired a generation of cyclists, and there is no rider more inspirational and aspirational from the early days of mountain bike racing than Tinker Juarez. Through the last 27 years Cannondale has supported Tinker’s journey that included racing at the top of the sport and showcasing cycling in the boom era of mountain bike racing through current day competitions and events.

“Tinker is one of the most recognized cross-country racers the world has known. We have celebrated almost three decades of competition together where he has represented Cannondale and his partners with an inspiring commitment to his craft and his fans. We will always be appreciative of the time we’ve shared with Tinker on two wheels.

“A true legend in the sport, a mountain bike hall of fame member, two-time US Olympic team member, 7x US National Champion (XC & 24-hour solo category), World Cup winner, and Masters World Champion, Tinker has done and won it all.

“To better align with his goals in the coming years, Tinker has decided to seek a different level of support than what Cannondale is offering, from another bike partner. We will forever be one of his biggest fans and grateful for the contributions Tinker has given to Cannondale, the sport of mountain biking and the broader cycling community.

Thank you, Tinker."

We have reached out to Tinker for comment and will continue to update this story as it progresses.

Posted In:
Industry News Racing Rumours


79 Comments

  • 104 15
 Wasn’t much of a brand ambassador as I didn’t even know he was still riding let alone connected with Cannondale.

Think he needs tips on brand representation from Hans Rey, Fabian Barel, Steve peat, and Cedric Garcia to name just a few
  • 14 4
 And I heard he's kind of a dick. Has a hint of the lopes
  • 10 1
 To be fair you didn't name a single XC rider as a comparable ambassador.
  • 5 1
 @rustiegrizwold: I've always thought Ned Overend and Travis Brown have great post-racing careers at brands as testers and ambassadors.
  • 4 9
flag justanotherusername (20 mins ago) (Below Threshold)
 Been in the cycle world for a bloody long time and I have not ever even heard of him - my ignorance maybe, but can we expect to be a 'lifelong ambassador'?

Should bike companies pay people because they are 'legends'?
  • 2 0
 @brianpark: Travis Brown x Trek.
  • 2 0
 @makripper: Listened to a podcast dedicated to him a few months ago and I thought the same thing. Looked up to him in the early 90s, but listening to this changed my mind. Seemed like an arrogant SOB.
  • 3 0
 In the states Tinker is a pretty recognizable name in the xc scene. Honestly he was a good ambassador for them. He always represented them well in the domestic races.
  • 3 0
 @justanotherusername: tinker is a pretty big household name in cycling. Granted, he’s old so only us boomers remember him. I feel like a lot of those 90s xc racers who made it big back then still have a huge chip on their shoulder. Lopes vibes for sure
  • 2 0
 @jdeem1977: yeah he was my hero early on as well. Then the more I learned about him over time the worse he sounded unfortunately. Yeah he's pioneer and an insane racer.
  • 1 0
 @makripper: He is a dick I was racing in the expert class at the world cup in Napa back in the day and he was out there scouting the course during our race and refused to let me get by until he crashed right in front of me.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: How about you use Google.

No, brands shouldn't have to pay based only on past results but Tinker still rides and attends events as a great person to ride with and to those who know him, its an insane to meet him.

Its just business but another example of how ruthless and unforgiving action sports business is... except for the brand execs, managers and agents. Yeah, screw the actual riders who are unreal human beings.
  • 1 0
 @justanotherusername: I don't believe you. He was literally in every magazine in the 90's and early 00's
  • 60 0
 Every other bicycle brand ambassador: "Wait, you were getting paid in actual MONEY?".
  • 52 1
 Today I learned that Tinker's sock puppet name is Paul. That's neat.
  • 5 1
 ^ best comment of the day award. Literal lol.
  • 43 1
 oof, sit on it for a day before hitting send. . .
  • 46 12
 Lol, I'm playing the worlds tiniest violin for you, Tinker!
  • 33 1
 One of these responses was a bit more classy...
  • 32 4
 He's won more races (Master's World Champion) and podiums this year than the Cannondale Factory team combined. Not to mention a top 10 (Overall, not age) at Unbound Gravel 100 this year. Also, he's a lot more down to earth and less arrogant that other riders on that team.
  • 11 0
 All fair points, but it's also not the wisest decision to call out a sponsor with detailed compensation information. If he's that valuable, he should have plenty of options with other manufacturers - but they may be wary of him if he's willing to make posts like this.
  • 3 0
 Brands come and go in popularity and team success. It wasn't that long ago that Jerome Clemenz was the top enduro rider for several seasons while with Cannondale.
  • 4 1
 @jayacheess: Agree with you on calling out his sponsor, but why should he keep his compensation secret? In most places it's illegal for an employer to discourage his employee from revealing compensation. The whole "revealing what you make is impolite" thing is a big reason the poor are staying poor.
  • 2 0
 @mechatronicjf: the more people talk about compensation the sooner companies stop screwing the workers!
  • 1 0
 @jayacheess: Didn't mean to nit pick your post. Sorry about that. Just wanted to use the opportunity to remind people that there's a lot of power in asking/discussing wages.
  • 17 1
 It's a bit of a bummer to see this with an athlete, but I don't think anyone is owed lifetime employment or paid ambassador status (free bikes, sure). If he wanted a lifetime (or 10 year) deal, he should have sought that out and signed a deal. Here's hoping he lands on his feet somewhere.
  • 17 5
 I just get turned off by people who toot their horn that loud, no matter how "great" they are. He has done so much for the sport but a little humility would have let him go our with more grace.
  • 8 7
 Yet here you are talking about your Turn-Offs - toot toot.
  • 1 0
 @suspended-flesh: but he’s not wrong
  • 15 2
 Hmm I need a new bike, which brand should I look at? I know, let me see what Tinker Juarez is riding in 2021!
  • 1 1
 do you mean Speci...?
  • 13 3
 I would argue that Anne-Caroline Chausson, Alison Sydor, Myles Rockwell and Missy Giove did MORE for Cannondale's bottom line driving brand awareness and bike sales, and each had FAR GREATER racing successes in the years they were with the Cannondale than Tinker has had during his whole time with them.
  • 1 0
 Cedric Gracia, Mario cippollini (road but still prob more sales than tinker)
  • 17 8
 I dunno what Cannondale's financials are like but $25K doesn't seem like a lot to keep someone like him on board who has given the brand so much and had so much success with them. They dont have the best rep in the industry (insert Crack n' Fail joke) and this certainly doesn't help.

I don't care about pro racers and could care less about XC racing but I do know the name Tinker Jaurez and to me that has always gone with Cannondale.

Hope he lands on his feet and continues being a badass...
  • 22 1
 I didn't even know he was still around and it doesn't seem from what I've been reading, he has any reach outside of socal. I've heard zero from him in over 10 years. He has one result. I didn't even know Cannondale still supported him. Throwing bikes and 25k at a 60 year old racer that has no reach outside of ex racers and SoBe fans from the 90's doesn't have a great return on investment when there are struggling up and coming riders who need that investment to keep the sport moving forward. Tinker did some amazing things in his day and from what I'm now aware of, still an extremely fit person but he hasn't done anything of note since 2005 and from what I'm seeing here, a kind of shit, entitled attitude. Even his Wikipedia page sounds like he wrote it and is kind of a dick.
  • 2 1
 @kiddlivid:

plus c’dale needs them monies to fund the 50 to 1 crew’s ganja budget. Gots to keep the real talent happy.

also respect to Tinker an absolute OG and hope he scores another ride.
  • 1 0
 @kiddlivid: Don't know the guy at all, just chiming in to say he has been at the Maah Daah Hey 100 in North Dakota for a few years now. At least he was when I did one of the shorter races that day. He hardly broke a sweat and and raced 4x as far (and about 4x as fast) as I did. That race has grown to be a pretty big deal, especially considering it is in the middle of nowhere North Dakota!
  • 12 0
 Cannondale still makes mountain bikes?
  • 4 0
 And Tinker is still riding them. Who knew.
  • 6 0
 Tinker is a legend in the sport, but his online presence is minimal and he doesn't have the same name recognition that he did 10 or 15 years ago. If he's going to keep getting support, it seems like his best option would be to connect with a company that's actually interested in publicizing his accomplishments (i.e. in a photo essay or a video) and being associated with him. He may not have done much for Cannondale's marketing in the past few years, but it hardly seems like Cannondale is making any effort to benefit from having him on their roster, either.
  • 4 0
 Tinker was amongst the MTB gods back in the 90's. Overend, Furtado, Rockwell, Tomac, Giove...

Saw the guy at Snow Summit one day, I was on the lift going up and he was on the fire road riding up with a backpack full of bricks! YES bricks!

Problem IMO is that these guys....ALL of em fail to embrace "social media" and end up being forgotten. This current YT gen has no idea who these people are.
It doesn't help that he was with Cannondale. Cannondale has no history of ever "supporting" it's legends.
For example: Specialized and Ned or GT and Hans

May have helped if Tinker when into more of a R&D role for Cannondale or trained upcoming riders??
Remained relevant?
Never met the guy but jus sayin...
  • 1 0
 Frishy found another home, maybe Tinker can too?
  • 4 0
 Folks - it goes to show you. Be very careful about what you post - especially in anger. Let things sit and have someone else read them before posting it. I will let the comments speak for themselves. But do not judge the man on one bad decision. Years ago - an ex pro I know had a chat to me about the theory that because you are fast does not mean you are a nice person.... He was talking about a few people on the national scene...... So remember - sponsorship does not guarantee amicability.
  • 4 1
 He may be a mountain bike "Legend" but being super arrogant isn't going to help any.

Ambassadors are paid for their services. So, Cannondale didn't just take advantage of him and drop him.

To be able to get paid and or get free products/gear for doing something you love and are passionate about is something one should be humble and thankful for. Not many people can say the same.

He might have had an opportunity with another brand but that arrogant and pompous post might have made things worse for him even though in his mind he was trying to rally his fans to back him up and apply pressure to Cannondale.
  • 6 0
 my fan Paul needs to step forward.
  • 2 0
 It’s amazing how many decent sized companies have negotiating fallouts that could have been solved by an extra 10k$. Perhaps they just needed to pay the guy but also get the marketing people to leverage him too. I’m all for paying athletes more. In a world where an NBA benchwarmer that’s 19 makes 25k$ for going to practice, this seems like it could be handled better (on all sides)
  • 1 0
 a lot of tougher to be in the NBA
  • 6 1
 Really Pinkbike? He made a mistake and tried to correct it by deleting the post. You guys are the dicks here. Geez
  • 3 1
 Good for him, and good for putting the dollar amount. This whole "oh don't share salary!" is nonsense that only helps to keep salaries low. $25K for Dorel seems like a drop in the bucket; I'm sure they pay some of their lawyers that much per month to avoid paying corporate taxes. For someone that's represented a brand for so long and for an amount that's not even a livable wage, this looks bad from every angle.
  • 2 0
 Tinker is a legend and a competitor who remains near the top of the sport decades after most retire. He's from a humble background and not as polished as a giant bike company's PR department. I don't hold that against him. Wishing him the best for the future.
  • 3 0
 Lamestream brand that’s just part of a conglomerate ditches one of the last links to a time when they were a bold, independent company. Not surprising, kinda sad. Hope Tinker finds another full-time sponsor.
  • 5 4
 Wades though the Glossy Corporate Boilerplate to find the reason:

“To better align with his goals in the coming years, Tinker has decided to seek a different level of support than what Cannondale is offering, from another bike partner."

His "goal" to "seek a different level of support" was likely "I've brought in truckloads of cash for the company, and would like a larger slice."

It's hard to know what transpired, but I'm more sympathetic to the riders who get shafted after their expiry date has arrived.
  • 4 0
 It sounds like the contract was up and it was time to negotiate, and he pitched his proposal to some other brands who made some offers, and he was hoping that Cannondale would beat or at least match those offers.

He is arguably the most dominant Master's class XC, Marathon, Gravel rider out there, and I don't blame him for wanting to chase as much money as he can before he retires. Unfortunately, Masters class racing doesn't get a lot of press (nor do long distance events), and I think many brands want to get sponsored folks into the spotlight as much as possible.
  • 3 0
 In the end, he didn’t say anything too bad, and got a lot of attention. I bet he lands elsewhere as a result, where otherwise he would have drifted into oblivion
  • 2 1
 Tinker Juarez is a BMX & MTB racing Legend in an era where that term is thrown around too lightly.

Bottom line, though - we don't really know what really happened, so it's just all a bunch of internet forum conjecture like Gwin and YT.

I stand with Tinker - let Cannondale continue with Ratboy.
  • 5 0
 He's going back to Klein! Oh, wait...
  • 6 1
 Typical boomer thinking the world owes him a job.
  • 3 0
 No clue who this guy is. Not being disrespectful but I honestly have no clue. I damn sure know who Hans rey and nino schurter are tho.
  • 1 0
 Dude hasn't put out any marketable content for them in years. Most people who that name would sell to anyways are getting aarp cards. ...So if you know anything about marketing you know you don't market to the generation that is dying off (sure I'll trigger a few people with that marketing rule of thumb). Also the fact that he's claiming ten thousands of people feel the same when the dude only has 5k FB connections is starting down a very poor "worth to brand" argument.

Just assumed he quietly and tactfully faded away like most old pros do. Definitely didn't do the tactfully part...
  • 8 8
 He's still racing???
I think Cipollini sold more Cannondale in his 5 years on Saeco than Tinker ever did...by a lot. Sorry pal.
I'd be more sympathetic if not for the post that sounds more like a petulant child than a senior adult.
  • 1 0
 Some crowfunding and a local framebuilder (who provides him a not disposable bike) is the only thing he needs to keep kicking asses
  • 2 0
 CRRRRRINNNGEE. And his response is exactly why you don't want this man affiliated with your company.
  • 7 4
 Who?
  • 7 4
 Who?
  • 2 0
 does he still mash monster sized gears?
  • 1 0
 Just heard the Cannondale Executives offered his boy Paul 25k to be an ambassador to avoid a boycott!
  • 2 0
 What have the Romans ever done for us?
  • 1 0
 to not be interested in or worried about something or someone: I couldn't give a tinker's shit
  • 2 3
 Wow I can’t believe they would treat a guy like this who has raced bobsleds for them for so many years. Wait… I’m on the wrong website…who is this?
  • 1 0
 Glen Plake skis on Elans now
  • 3 1
 Entitled much?
  • 2 2
 Cannon.. who? Ohh, the defunct motorcycle company.
  • 1 0
 No one is wrong.
  • 1 0
 What an entitled jerk
  • 2 2
 Good for Tinker!
  • 1 2
 Didn't know he was Still upright and riding.
  • 4 7
 Classic example of a has been!
